Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
January 26, 2024
One of Emmys night's most popular after-parties was the HBO | Max Nominees Reception, which was held at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The invite-only party drew the casts of Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Last Week Tonight, and more; it was designed and produced by Bespoke Bohéme. See more: Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
Photo: David Jon Photography

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. 7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
What’s the hot new conference destination this year? Is pickleball still popular for team building? Here, trend-setting event profs weigh in on what will define the industry in 2024.

2. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Canva, Peacock, Absolut, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in December 2023.

3. Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 11th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.

4. What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?
Catering, beverage, and hospitality pros predict what the meeting and event industry will be serving up this year.

5. 10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
From London to Nashville, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut sometime this year.

6. Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
From an event perspective, Disney, HBO | Max, and others might have been the night's biggest winners. Take a look inside the stylish spaces where TV's biggest stars let loose.

7. 8 Unique & Unconventional Wellness Activities for Corporate Groups
Here are some cool, out-of-the-box offerings for enhancing the mind, body, and soul—because a regular yoga class is so last year.

8. Why Was Walmart at CES This Year? Inside Its Massive Activation at the Tech Trade Show
Take a tour of the 50-by-140-foot structure in Las Vegas, where the mega-retailer put its robotics and automation processes on display.

9. How Brands Won Over Fans at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Inspired by the saying "Everything's bigger in Texas," brands like AT&T, Modelo, and ESPN went all out for this year's game in Houston with interactive experiences and fun activations.

10. Disney Transformed NYC’s Met Museum Into a Percy Jackson Playground
Its latest series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, premiered among ancient Greek artifacts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Here, the entertainment behemoth gives BizBash an inside look at the invite-only affair.

11. 15 Unexpected Centerpieces We Can't Stop Thinking About
From interactive musical instruments to marquee signage to mini cityscapes, here are some of the most unique event centerpieces we’ve spotted over the years.

12. 11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023
From the rapid adoption of AI to challenges with RFPs to a rise in regional micro-events, here are the trends that caught our readers by surprise this year.

13. Get a Peek Inside the Wonderfully Wacky Poor Things Salon of Seduction Experience
The five-day activation combined storytelling, immersive theater, and culinary artistry to capture the enchanting feel of the movie.

14. This Stylish Launch Party Used Doritos as Decor (Yes, Really)
Doritos celebrated its new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, in partnership with Empirical, with a design-forward event presented by Eater.

15. Event Tech Check: An AI Certificate for Event Planners, Plus New Tools You Should Know About
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

