Event Professionals Discuss the Failed Willy Wonka Pop-Up in Glasgow

If you've been on social media this week, you've probably seen the pictures (and memes!) of last Saturday's doomed "Willy’s Chocolate Experience" in Glasgow, Scotland. The Wonka-inspired event—which was not affiliated with the recent Warner Bros. movie—cost about $44 a head and invited families to "a place where chocolate dreams become reality," with its website promising "mind-expanding projections, optical marvels, and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity."

As we now know, the actual experience was slightly different. According to The Guardian, the pop-up was “a sparsely decorated warehouse with a scattering of plastic props, a small bouncy castle, and some backdrops pinned against the walls.” Some angry attendees even called the Scotland police to the scene, which many described as a "scam."

The event organizer, House of Illuminati, canceled the event a few hours after its opening and is vowing to issue refunds (though reportedly failed to inform attendees who were en route to the experience, who are now demanding refunds for their train costs as well). A Facebook group has even been set up by angry parents whose kids were left in tears.

House of Illuminati owner Billy Coull (who has also faced accusations of authoring ChatGPT-written novels) has issued a statement saying, “Unfortunately, last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through." On its Facebook page, the London-based company also posted, "The House of Illuminati will not be holding any other event in the foreseeable future."

So, where exactly did this event go so wrong? Alyson Mance, senior partnerships manager at Tinsel Experiential Design, offered a few theories: "1. They intended to scam guests all along, and just didn't expect backlash; 2. The actual producers pulled out at the last minute, and the organizers scrambled for a quick fix; or 3. They thought this would be an easy sell, avoided hiring pros to save money, and realized at the end that affordable decor was too sparse for the size of the venue."

She continued, "Either way, it's pretty tragic! It seems the organizers were more focused on a cash grab than lending (or hiring) a creative eye to the situation and making the best of a low budget. For instance, high temporary walls (or even tension fabric, in a pinch) could have been used to wall in the experience, with AI imagery projected onto them for a more immersive feel. And mood lighting goes a long way."

But Lauren Rios, vice president of sales and marketing for Platinum XP, told BizBash she doesn't think the event could have been salvaged—in part due to the unrealistic expectations the team had set by using elaborate AI-generated images in its marketing materials. "While AI is an incredible tool, and in this scenario I believe was used to build excitement, it is also up to us and event planners and marketers to use it responsibly," she said. "When utilizing captivating and impressive AI-generated photos to market an event, we set the expectation high and need to be absolutely clear on what our attendees can actually expect to experience."

Artist and producer Bunhay Lim thinks the use of AI might have exacerbated a mismatch between the organizer's vision and the feasibility of the project. "It can be challenging when creative ambitions collide with practical constraints," he explained. "Finding a balance between artistic vision and realistic execution is key. AI's involvement might have added complexity, and taking a pause to reassess could have been beneficial."

The experience was also marketed as "immersive," a term that Rios thinks has lost a bit of its luster. "To me, immersive doesn't just mean incredible visuals but something that is activating multiple senses," she pointed out. "How are we able to not only feel engulfed by an experience, but how are we able to interact with it?"

And, of course, logistical issues—and an inexperienced team—likely played a part. "I'm getting 'the fabrication had to be stopped' vibes when seeing the pics," said experiential designer Carmen Vitanza. "Other factors like logistics issues with delivering the remaining pieces, zoning issues, facility problems/issues/requirements, or last-minute budget cuts look like they came out as well."

Vanessa Doval, director of sales, South Florida, for CSI DMC, agreed. “This serves as a reminder to use trusted professionals with years of experience," she says. "We live in an age where everything is so attainable with just a few strokes of the keyboard. Trusting supplies off a Google search can cost you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in the long run.”

Jennifer Duffy, director of external communications for Encore, may have summed it up best: "People think event planning is easy," she told BizBash. "Boy, are they wrong!"