New Event Tech Tools for March 2024

The $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset is being touted as the next big thing in immersive tech. But is it all it’s cracked up to be? BizBash’s editorial team recently chatted with event pros about how the new product might affect the meeting and event industry. Plus: Check out Nat Geo's tech-forward Fashion Week debut , which came complete with holographic animals strutting next to models.

Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

AllSeated, an SaaS spatial design technology, recently announced its new company identity, Prismm , along with its newly unified Prismm Platform. The latest evolution of the company—which launched in 2014 to revolutionize collaborative event management centered on planning and seating charts—Prismm now offers 3D spatial design and management. The platform enables users to create detailed virtual walkthroughs of spaces, integrating spatial design technology along with tools for virtual touring, selling, event design, and management, all aimed at improving customer experience, streamlining the sales process, and supporting sustainability goals. It also provides powerful analytics for optimizing engagement and effectiveness.

“With the monumental challenges facing the events sector worldwide over the past few years, we redefined the Prismm platform to bring experiences to life no matter one’s location," explained Prismm CEO Yaron Lipshitz. "Our modern technology effectively transforms space and event management’s disparate sales, marketing, and operational components into a captivating, comprehensive client experience.”

To make meetings more efficient

In mid-February, AI-powered meeting assistant and transcription service Otter.ai launched Meeting GenAI, a set of artificial intelligence-driven tools. Now—in addition to instantly receiving transcripts, meeting notes, and summaries with action items—users can chat directly with the AI, asking it to analyze transcripts of multiple meetings and summarize key takeaways. Teammates can also chat together with Otter to get answers quickly, and with each other to help continue their discussion. What's more, the service can now automatically draft follow-up emails, project status updates, action item lists, blog posts, and more.

“Team-focused Meeting GenAI represents a bold step forward in AI meeting intelligence,” said Sam Liang, co-founder and CEO of Otter.ai. “These features transcend AI note-taking and is a new paradigm that will empower Otter to proactively join live human conversations and intelligently chat with multiple human participants in real-time meetings—providing relevant insights, generating content, and identifying next steps to move work forward.”

To create complex 3D prototypes for event materials

Maryland-based full-service experiential design-build firm Hatch Exhibits has debuted its new Massivit 5000 3D printer, which enables Hatch to automate the production of large-scale custom parts and designs, along with monumental, functional prototyping—all achieved in 80% less time, according to the company. Additionally, the machine enables Hatch to create complex models that cannot be produced using traditional techniques, while saving on materials and creating lighter end pieces by controlling the model's thickness.

“We are thrilled to announce our ability to now produce complex, massive, custom molds in a matter of days thanks to Massivit's Gel Dispensing Printing technology,” said Chris McCormick, co-founder of Hatch Exhibits. “This gives us an unparalleled advantage when developing materials for our clients ranging from large statues, props, and characters to displays, signs, art installations, concrete letters, life-size animals, architectural elements, and more.” Photo: Courtesy of Hatch Exhibits

To simplify venue management

Momentus Technologies, which provides venue and event management SaaS solutions, has debuted Momentus Prime, a product tailored explicitly for venues in the small to midsize business (SMB) market. Prime introduces a suite of features that focus on enhancing efficiency, productivity, and revenue generation. Options include comprehensive visibility into space availability, booking, and more, all within a centralized platform; automation of manual processes like space requests and event details entry; an advanced calendar and complete view of event timelines; and more.

"We know that those within the SMB space often utilize manual processes and inefficient systems, making it hard to obtain a holistic view of event operations and improve revenue growth,” said Joel Sackett, chief product officer at Momentus. “With Prime, we're introducing a modern user experience with automated workflows, insightful reports, and a single source of truth, enabling organizations to focus their energy on captivating crowds with unforgettable experiences instead of manual or inefficient workflows.”

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

In a move that underlines the increasingly large role technology plays in events, event management company Bishop-McCann has named Todd Moritz its new vice president of event technology, a newly created role. With more than 20 years of experience in the event industry—most recently as vice president of event technology and strategy at Opus Agency—Moritz will focus on finding new tech solutions to address evolving client and company needs.

In another noteworthy industry move, Kim Niederman, a senior tech executive who has worked at companies like Cisco, Polycom, and 8x8, has been appointed CEO of GlobalMeet, a virtual event technology company that works with some of the world's largest banks, Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and accounting and consulting firms. Before joining GlobalMeet, Niederman reportedly scaled five companies (public and private), bringing several of them to a $1 billion market capitalization.

Mobly—a mobile lead scanner engagement platform for sales reps—has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. The company’s financing round is led by Peterson Ventures, with participation from VITALIZE Venture Capital, Peak Ventures, Tenzing Capital, Upstream Ventures, and Service Provider Capital, as well as several strategic angel investors. Taylor Jones, principal at Peterson Ventures, will also join Mobly’s board of directors, and Caroline Casson, partner at VITALIZE Venture Capital, will be a board observer.

Endeavor-owned hospitality, travel, and experiences company On Location has invested in Switzerland-based event tech company Wiz-Team to integrate its data technology and software into the On Location portfolio. Wiz-Team aims to help the On Location team better handle accommodations, guest registration, and overall communication with its partners, which include the Olympics and Paralympics, the Super Bowl, New York Fashion Week, Coachella, and more.