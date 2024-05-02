Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

Why Fans Are Spending More on Sports Travel—and How Destinations Can Capitalize on It

A recent study revealed that nearly one-third of millennials and Gen Zers want to travel to a sporting event this year. It’s the perfect excuse for event profs to roll up their sleeves and think up experiences worthy of paying top dollar.

Shannon Thaler
May 2, 2024
The Rise of Sports Travel: Why People Are Spending More on Sports, Plus How Destinations Capitalize on It
The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s iconic Honey Deuce cocktail is a prime example of capitalizing on a sporting event---while enhancing the guest experience.
Photo: Courtesy of Grey Goose Vodka

You’ve heard about the business-leisure travel combo, where an uptick in “bleisure” saw corporate employees bringing their family on work trips for the opportunity to squeeze in some R & R. Well, what about hopping on a plane to attend a sporting event? There’s no buzzword to mark the trend, but millennials and Gen Zers, in particular, are doing it more and more these days.

According to a recent American Express study that surveyed more than 7,000 adults, a staggering 67% of millennial and Gen Z respondents—which covers adults between age 28 and 43, and 18 and 27, respectively—said they’re interested in traveling to a sporting event in 2024. By contrast, 58% of all respondents, which includes older generations like Gen Xers and boomers, said they plan on watching live sports outside their home city.

Amex’s study shows “there is a resurgence in the term ‘DINK’ this year,” suspects Rich Tate, vice president of live events at Florida-based audiovisual firm LMG, referring to the acronym that stands for "double income, no kids" or "dual income, no kids." Because the majority of this spending is occurring among fans in their early 40s and younger, “it’s an indicator of more and more younger couples with potentially more discretionary income,” Tate adds.

Meanwhile, Brian Killian, president of event management partner Turnkey based out of Chicago, says the age group of travelers participating in this trend speaks to the power of social media.

“Millennials and Gen Zers are heavily influenced by social media, where experiences are often shared and celebrated,” Killian tells BizBash. But on the other hand, attending a sporting event provides social media-savvy youngsters “with an opportunity to capture memorable moments and share them with their online communities, thus enhancing their social status.”

The Rise of Sports Travel: Why People Are Spending More on Sports, Plus How Destinations Capitalize on ItEvent profs suspect that youngsters have a greater desire to travel to sporting events because they're more likely to be influenced by social media—and also have a greater desire to post on social media.Photo: Shutterstock

Justin W. Ball, president and founder of Denver-based experiential marketing firm Bespoke, points to the X Games in Aspen that took place in January as an example of how millennials and Gen Zers can be influenced by content they see online, but also realize that there’s beauty in the live experience. During the extreme winter sports event, Ball says, many attendees took advantage of “exclusive VIP packages offering behind-the-scenes access, premium amenities, and luxurious accommodations at renowned hotels such as the award-winning Hotel Jerome and the MOLLIE Aspen.”

An “Aprés All Day” activation perched 11,000 feet atop Aspen Mountain also buzzed with attendees in the way a Miami beach club does, Ball says. And all the while, these partygoers were livestreaming the actual sporting event from their phones.

“One thing is certain,” Ball concludes, “the future of sporting event experiences has never been more competitive for the young traveler’s dollar.”

Despite the social media pull, there’s also a cultural significance and experiential value to sporting events that Killian believes is appreciated by younger generations, who are more likely to “prioritize experiences over material possessions” and seek a sense of “camaraderie among attendees.”

Justin W. Ball of Bespoke said that during the X Games in Aspen, many attendees took advantage of “exclusive VIP packages offering behind-the-scenes access, premium amenities, and luxurious accommodations.' Visitors also attended in-person experiences surrounding the extreme winter sports event while watching the actual competition via livestream on their phones.Justin W. Ball of Bespoke said that during the X Games in Aspen, many attendees took advantage of “exclusive VIP packages offering behind-the-scenes access, premium amenities, and luxurious accommodations." Visitors also attended in-person experiences surrounding the extreme winter sports event while watching the actual competition via livestream on their phones.Photo: Shutterstock/Maxim Studio

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Amex also found that top destinations fans plan to travel to include New York, Miami, and Paris as buzz around the 305’s Formula 1 motor race on May 5 revved up—and Paris has long been preparing to welcome the Olympics this summer.

New York City Tourism + Conventions’ chief marketing officer, Nancy Mammana, confirms “there has been a notable increase in young people traveling to New York City to attend sporting events,” attributing the uptick to the “iconic” allure of Madison Square Garden—which welcomes upward of 1 million visitors in any given seven-week period—and Yankee Stadium, as well as the popularity of home teams like the Mets, Rangers, Giants, and Jets. However, the tourism bureau can’t simply rely on the city’s sports culture to draw fans.

In fact, Mammana reveals that a lot goes into not only enhancing the overall fan experience, but also capitalizing on sports travel by partnering with stadiums during travel lulls or even hotels to enhance the overall guest experience in the Big Apple. During the US Open in Queens, for example, New York City Tourism + Conventions encourages “hospitality businesses across the city to create special offerings throughout the tournament, whether it be hotel room packages and lobby activations or expanded cocktail offerings.” That includes the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s iconic Honey Deuce cocktail that’s served throughout the tournament, Mammana says.

And Stephane Mercier, general manager of The National Hotel Miami Beach, says that during the F1 Miami race, the 101-key hotel was “excited to flex its creative muscles,” and did so with specialty brunch and pairing menus, a walking tour, and an on-site interactive event.

“Our audience for sports travel is different than, say, an audience for Art Basel, so those interests have to be considered in terms of how much the traveler is willing to spend, the average age group, city of origin, and other demographic factors,” Mercier advises. She adds that the hotel team asks themselves questions like: “Are the main events taking place day or night?” Also, “Are guests more likely to extend their trip pre- or post-event?” Mercier has found that events like F1 are often a type of “bucket list” experience for many attendees, making it more likely that “travelers are saving months in advance.”

Latest in BizBash Sports
EA Sports and LALIGA recently worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain (pictured); Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.
BizBash Sports
EA Sports Kicks It Up a Notch to Renovate Four Soccer Fields Around the World in One Month
Woman Start22 Boston M22
BizBash Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
One quick tip: Ask a stadium/arena's private events team about outdoor rentals. Shuck Cancer New Orleans did just that for its event at the Caesars Superdome.
BizBash Sports
Team Spirit: 5 Tips for Hosting a Private Event at a Stadium or Arena
According to the WWE, WrestleMania XL is “the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history,” with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights.
BizBash Sports
WrestleMania XL: Step Inside This Year’s New Fan Experience
Related Stories
Woman Start22 Boston M22
BizBash Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
One quick tip: Ask a stadium/arena's private events team about outdoor rentals. Shuck Cancer New Orleans did just that for its event at the Caesars Superdome.
BizBash Sports
Team Spirit: 5 Tips for Hosting a Private Event at a Stadium or Arena
According to the WWE, WrestleMania XL is “the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history,” with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights.
BizBash Sports
WrestleMania XL: Step Inside This Year’s New Fan Experience
Fans could partake in Drive the City, a dribbling activation that challenged participants to weave through street signs, barricades, buildings, inspirational messages, and the 2024 Nissan Rogue on their way to the basket.
BizBash Sports
Women's Final Four 2024: How Brands Helped Celebrate a Record-Breaking Season
More in BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports
EA Sports Kicks It Up a Notch to Renovate Four Soccer Fields Around the World in One Month
The video game developer and Spanish football league LALIGA demonstrated their commitment to "grassroots football" by redesigning pitches located in Spain, South Africa, Mexico, and Singapore.
EA Sports and LALIGA recently worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain (pictured); Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.
BizBash Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
For this year’s Boston Marathon, new sponsor Bank of America added its logo to the medals, sparking runner outrage. Event profs weigh in on the controversy and explain how brands can activate in a genuine way.
Woman Start22 Boston M22
BizBash Sports
Team Spirit: 5 Tips for Hosting a Private Event at a Stadium or Arena
Looking to make a corporate get-together especially memorable? Tap a stadium or arena. We chat with two experts on how to do it right.
One quick tip: Ask a stadium/arena's private events team about outdoor rentals. Shuck Cancer New Orleans did just that for its event at the Caesars Superdome.
BizBash Sports
WrestleMania XL: Step Inside This Year’s New Fan Experience
For the 2024 event, WWE partnered with Fanatics Events to present WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.
According to the WWE, WrestleMania XL is “the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history,” with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights.
BizBash Sports
Women's Final Four 2024: How Brands Helped Celebrate a Record-Breaking Season
See how companies like AT&T, Nissan, and Fierce Lab connected with Clevelanders at the end of a history-making season for women's college basketball.
Fans could partake in Drive the City, a dribbling activation that challenged participants to weave through street signs, barricades, buildings, inspirational messages, and the 2024 Nissan Rogue on their way to the basket.
BizBash Sports
Men’s Final Four Fan Fest 2024: See How Brands Stood Out Among All the Hoopla
Brands including Capital One, AT&T, and Wilson joined in on the madness in Phoenix with over-the-top activations and immersive experiences.
AT&T
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
BizBash Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
Strategy
How (and Why) to Clearly Define Your Event’s Mission Statement
BizBash Sports
10 Fun Ways Brands Have Courted Fans of All Ages at Sporting Events
At several recent tournaments and sporting events, brands like AT&T, Nickelodeon, American Express, and Netflix have leaned into kid-friendly events and activations.
In January 2023, Universal CityWalk in Orlando was home to a Premier League Mornings Live fan fest for two days, celebrating fans of world-class soccer. Throughout the event, more than 9,600 fans of all ages enjoyed eight massive LED screens for live match viewing, plus on-site consumer activations, talent meet-and-greets, player visits, free merchandise, and more. The Premier League fan fest events are purposely kept family-friendly, the organizers told BizBash—noting that several experiential offerings were particularly popular with younger fans, like photo ops with the Premier League club mascots and the Premier League trophy, EA Sports-sponsored gaming stations featuring FIFA 23, airbrush tattoos, and a football pitch sponsored by Nike (pictured). See more: How NBC Sports and Premier League Hosted a Huge Fan Event Inside a Theme Park
BizBash Sports
This Tech-Forward Morgan Stanley Activation Made Golf More Accessible to New Fans
At this weekend's Players Championship, the brand used AR, refreshed on-site experiences, and an expanded charitable initiative to connect with both old and new fans of the sport.
Morgan Stanley's Sponsorship at The Players Championship
Sponsored
Spring’s Event Playbook: Capitalizing on the Sports Calendar
Spring 2024 calls for a championship strategy: blend your corporate events with the fervor of the season’s leading sporting events.
1
BizBash Sports
Tips on Booking Sports-Related Speakers for Your Events
Want to enlist a star athlete to connect with a crowd? We asked industry experts for their insight on choosing the right team player.
Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno, Venus Williams, and Allyson Felix appeared on a panel session discussing the impact of the Olympics with moderator Billie Jean King.
BizBash Sports
How to Host an Event at Kansas City's New Soccer Stadium
CPKC Stadium, home to the KC Current, is billed as the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s sports team—and it comes with plenty of gathering space.
The 11,500-seat stadium sits on a seven-acre site at the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park near downtown KC.
Sponsored
Why MLB Drone Light Shows are Bigger and Better Than Bobbleheads
Baseball teams are starting to value experience over swag to enhance fan experiences.
Detroit Tigers Miggy Celebration
Page 1 of 8
Next Page