How to Host an Event at Kansas City's New Soccer Stadium

CPKC Stadium, home to the KC Current, is billed as the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s sports team—and it comes with plenty of gathering space.

Sarah Kloepple
February 28, 2024
The 11,500-seat stadium sits on a seven-acre site at the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park near downtown KC.
Rendering: Courtesy of KC Current

Now that Kansas City has its fourth Super Bowl win, the destination is ready to shine a spotlight on another of its professional sports teams. This March, KC will debut CPKC Stadium, a facility for the KC Current, the city's National Women's Soccer League team. The stadium is billed as the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s sports team.

The state-of-the-art facility can, of course, play host to private events and fan activations. 

"CPKC Stadium is a true community asset and a dynamic, multipurpose venue that can meet the needs of a variety of programs and events," said Dan Boyd, vice president of ticket sales and service for the KC Current. "The elevated hospitality experience that fans get to enjoy on match day translates perfectly into a destination for corporate meetings, special events, community programs, and so much more."

Visit KC's senior vice president of convention sales and services, Nathan Hermiston, added that the stadium will be a valuable asset for groups gathering in the city.

“The team has been thoughtful in creating a space that can capably host many sporting events as well as more gatherings of all kinds," he said. "Their focus on providing a truly multifunctional venue, along with a great location along the Missouri River and the fact that the stadium will be serviced by the KC Streetcar in the near future, makes the possibilities virtually endless.”

The Pitch Club, an art deco-inspired lounge, is a standout space for an event at CPKC Stadium.The Pitch Club, an art deco-inspired lounge, is a standout space for an event at CPKC Stadium.Rendering: Courtesy of KC Current

The 11,500-seat stadium sits on a seven-acre site at the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park near downtown KC, meaning great views of the Missouri River and the Bond Bridge abound. The landscaping will be an extension of the park, and the concourse is single-level, so patrons can walk 360 degrees around the venue. So where's the best place within it to host a group?

Boyd highlights the Pitch Club, "the crown jewel of CPKC Stadium." It's a climate-controlled lounge with art deco-inspired details that offers multiple floor plans and a dining experience, making it ideal for corporate meetings and luncheons. "The beautiful architecture and intentional design will wow attendees as soon as they walk in," Boyd added.

The West Sideline Club can host a large group and features two separate bar areas.The West Sideline Club can host a large group and features two separate bar areas.Rendering: Courtesy of KC Current

Other rentable spaces within the stadium include the West Sideline Club, fit for welcome drinks and light bites, and the open-air North Goal, where you'll overlook the river. A plaza outside the stadium also allows for activations and community events. The stadium can accommodate groups as small as 25 or as large as 300. 

"Special events are intended to make memories and be impactful to all attendees," Boyd said. "There is a high level of pride that the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional sports team is in Kansas City. That is incredibly meaningful to our community while also attracting so much interest from attendees. Our creative event management team can tailor 'wow' moments for each event that makes each guest leave feeling inspired and wanting to know when the next event is."

The KC Current, which is co-owned by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, will kick off its 2024 season at the stadium March 16 against the Portland Thorns. Private event booking is open now for planners.

