You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

Tips on Booking Sports-Related Speakers for Your Events

Want to enlist a star athlete to connect with a crowd? We asked industry experts for their insight on choosing the right team player.

Michele Laufik
March 6, 2024
Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno, Venus Williams, and Allyson Felix appeared on a panel session discussing the impact of the Olympics with moderator Billie Jean King.
Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno, Venus Williams, and Allyson Felix appeared on a panel session discussing the impact of the Olympics with moderator Billie Jean King.
Photo: Courtesy of All American Entertainment

From conferences and sales off-sites to award ceremonies and fundraisers, sports industry speakers bring a certain “go team" energy that is undeniable.

Like a coach giving a pep talk in the locker room, these event speakers offer “qualities like determination, teamwork, and resilience, which resonate well with corporate audiences,” said Rose Lanham, former corporate event producer and founder of Atlanta-based Players for Good, a boutique speakers bureau representing professional athlete speakers with a reputation for contributing to their communities and motivating audiences.

“The audience may never hit a home run at Wrigley,” she added, “but a seasoned speaker can share the relatable life lessons that went into reaching their pinnacle,” with inspirational, engaging stories that leave employees and attendees energized.

And it’s not always the sports stories that win over the crowd. Maddy McPeak, All American Entertainment’s senior sales manager, said that in the case of athletes who have successfully made the transition from the sports world into the corporate world, their experience as an athlete is secondary to their leadership and expertise in business.

Many athletes are also business owners, authors, and advocates, positioning themselves as authorities on topics like diversity, equity, and inclusion; brand building; and financial literacy, Lanham added.

So how do you find the right fit for your event roster? We asked these industry experts to share their advice on booking sports industry speakers, including former star athletes, coaches, and broadcasters, for your next gathering.

Figure out the event objectives and needs.
Are you hosting a charitable fundraising event or a sales meeting? Do you need excellent emceeing skills? Your event needs and objectives will help determine the traits you’re looking for in a sports speaker.

“Sales conferences will benefit from a high-energy, goal-oriented tone—almost like a coach getting the team ready for a championship game,” Lanham explained. “For an emcee role, an athlete speaker with experience at a major network like ESPN or CBS Sports will be smooth reading scripts, seamlessly aligning their delivery with the foundation's objectives.” She continued saying that they can often ad-lib when needed, adding humor at the right moments. “They know their role is to entertain and the foundation’s is to raise funds.”

On the flip side, McPeak suggested planners consider turning a speaking engagement into a moderated conversation, tailoring the event to the athlete's abilities. “Many sports stars are comfortable with public speaking, but they may not have had the opportunity to master or fine-tune a full keynote speech,” she explained.

Paralympian Jessica Long spoke at an event in 2022.Paralympian Jessica Long spoke at an event in 2022.Photo: Courtesy of All American EntertainmentBook the right speaker.
Being an accomplished athlete doesn't always translate into great public speaking skills, so keep that in mind when making your list of possible options. This is also where speaker bureaus can help planners make the right decision and find the best fit for an event.

“It doesn’t serve anyone well just to pay top dollar for a big name,” said Mollie Plotkin, founder of speaker and entertainment booking agency Mollie Plotkin Group. “Like any athlete or celebrity appearance, you want to make sure the personality you’ve hired is a good fit for the audience. Find out if they have any connection to the group or nonprofit. Is there something in their personal or off-the-field professional life that connects them to your audience? Is there a connection that will give them a vested interest in participating? You want to make sure that the person you hired is as excited to be part of your program as you are to have them.”

When hosting a charitable event, Lanham said that planners might be able to find a speaker who has faced similar challenges or diseases, allowing an athlete’s personal story to resonate more with the crowd than their sports record. For example, former NFL player Merril Hoge triumphed through improper care of head trauma that ended his career, as well as cancer and open-heart surgery, in addition to his 20-plus years of experience as an ESPN host.

Plotkin added that for a charity event, “you must have someone willing to go the extra mile.” That includes signing autographs and taking photos with the audience, as well as being “gracious, humble, and charming.”

Lanham also recommended opting for speakers with local ties, like booking former Bears players for a Chicago-based company holding an event in Florida. McPeak echoed this sentiment, asking “would your audience have their guard up if you hired a former Kansas City Chief while everyone in the room was a Las Vegas Raiders fan?" She also pointed out that if you're scheduling an autograph session, "will you make sure there are no Adidas-branded items on the table since this is a Nike athlete?”

Looking for a current player? Consider their schedule. If an athlete is still actively engaged in training or a team competition schedule, McPeak makes sure her clients are aware of this before they book. “This can make scheduling much more difficult based on the timing of the event, and we like to be as transparent as we can about that.” She added that when a well-known athlete retires, like Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, there can be an increased number of requests for him to speak at events. So even if game days aren't an issue anymore, their calendar might still be filling up.

Prep the speaker.
Before the event, speakers should participate in an intake meeting, where they can gather insights about the audience and the event’s objectives. Whether it's acknowledging sales targets, addressing recent organizational changes, or spotlighting specific employees, a well put-together brief enhances the impact of the speaker's message, Lanham explained. She suggests planners create a one sheet about the organization with any recent news to help the talent feel prepared.

Latest in BizBash Sports
The 11,500-seat stadium sits on a seven-acre site at the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park near downtown KC.
BizBash Sports
How to Host an Event at Kansas City's New Soccer Stadium
Detroit Tigers Miggy Celebration
Industry Insiders
Why MLB Drone Light Shows are Bigger and Better Than Bobbleheads
AT&T Slam Dunk Competition
BizBash Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
Related Stories
Bb Sports Power Players 880x587 Website Image
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Industry Innovators 2023: Mollie Plotkin
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: Mollie Plotkin
Everything You Need to Know About Keynotes
Opinion & Experts
Everything You Need to Know About Event Speakers, Courtesy of a Speaker Agency Owner
The 11,500-seat stadium sits on a seven-acre site at the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park near downtown KC.
BizBash Sports
How to Host an Event at Kansas City's New Soccer Stadium
More in BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports
How to Host an Event at Kansas City's New Soccer Stadium
CPKC Stadium, home to the KC Current, is billed as the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s sports team—and it comes with plenty of gathering space.
The 11,500-seat stadium sits on a seven-acre site at the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park near downtown KC.
Sponsored
Why MLB Drone Light Shows are Bigger and Better Than Bobbleheads
Baseball teams are starting to value experience over swag to enhance fan experiences.
Detroit Tigers Miggy Celebration
BizBash Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game
Brands including Google, American Express, and DoorDash offered up plenty of hoops-themed experiences in Indianapolis.
AT&T Slam Dunk Competition
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
See inside this year's production-heavy parties, brand activations, and music festivals from Paramount, Sports Illustrated, Uber Eats, Bud Light, and many more.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: Event Producers Give Usher's Halftime Show a B+
Event professionals shared their thoughts on the Apple Music-sponsored halftime show, which was headlined by the eight-time Grammy winner.
Rating Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
BizBash Sports
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend: Where Brands Engaged Hockey Fans of All Ages
Brands like Scotiabank, PPG, and Hyundai catered to families with interactive games and kid-friendly activations during this four-day event in Toronto.
The entrance featured team flags and light posts in the shape of hockey sticks.
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Jaw-Dropping Event Design Transported Guests Into the World of FX's Latest Series
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Slack, Nat Geo, AT&T, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
It’s 'Always Sunny' at South Beach Wine & Food Festival—But Good Weather and Celebs Weren’t the Full Recipe for 2024’s Success
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
New York Fashion Week 2024: See How Brands Strutted Their Experiential Style
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2024
BizBash Sports
How American Express Supports This Local Community Through Golf
The global financial company’s eponymous tournament combines concerts and charitable giving to help the Coachella Valley.
The global financial company’s sponsorship of the tournament is currently set to run through 2028.
BizBash Sports
Clever Plays Event Profs Can Take From the Sports Marketing Playbook
Here, find event industry experts’ top recruits when marketing for a sporting event.
Clever Plays Event Profs Can Take Out of the Sports Marketing Playbook
BizBash Sports
NHL Winter Classic 2024: How the League Turns a Baseball Stadium Into an Ice Rink
This year's annual outdoor ice hockey game saw the Seattle Kraken defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Kraken CMO Katie Townsend walks us through the coolest fan activations, and Visit Seattle’s Kelly Saling explains how Seattle soared as host city.
The Seattle Kraken's new mascot, Buoy, kept fans entertained during the NHL Winter Classic.
Sponsored
Welcome to Championship Valley
The game plan behind Greater Phoenix's rise as a premier mega-event destination.
Greater Phoenix has emerged as a premier destination for mega events thanks to a track record of successfully hosting some of the country's most recognizable sporting competitions, from the Super Bowl to the NCAA Final Four and more.
BizBash Sports
See How Traditions and Trends Combined at the College Football Playoff Gifting Experience
Gifts for the Good Life returned to the championship game where it designed a special anniversary-inspired swag suite for VIPs.
For the registration experience, GGL designed a space that focused on and celebrated the location of the game—Houston. Guests were welcomed with personalized folios containing all event materials, credentials, and guides. The decor included larger-than-life symbols of Texas as well as oversize faux books that created a CFP library of sorts. Titles included “A Brief History of the Hail Mary” and “The Official Biography of Perry the Pylon” (the CFP mascot).
BizBash Sports
How Brands Won Over Fans at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Inspired by the saying "Everything's bigger in Texas," brands like AT&T, Modelo, and ESPN went all out for this year's game in Houston with interactive experiences and fun activations.
Designed by Raven Lake Studio and in partnership with Arts & Letters Creative Co., the ring is about one foot in height and width and is worn on three fingers. The ring appeared at Playoff Fan Central and within ESPN programming leading up to the championship game. Players from Michigan had a chance to wear the ring on the field immediately following their win.
Page 1 of 7
Next Page