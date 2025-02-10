Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf

Find out how the buzzy new golf league is combining innovative tech and familiar indoor sporting event elements with a traditional golf match.

Sarah Kloepple
February 10, 2025
TGL matches take place at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
TGL matches take place at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Regular-season matches are currently underway in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., at TGL's purpose-built SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

The league has already excelled at bringing in a younger audience than one might typically see for traditional golf. During the opening match in January, for example, 44% of the broadcast audience on ESPN were adults in the much-coveted 18-49 demo. (In comparison, the broadcast audience of a PGA Tour round from the week before comprised just 17% of that demo.)

Innovative tech touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations.Innovative tech touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations.Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

"In person, PGA Tour events do an incredible job building to a weeklong hospitality and fan experience as the world's best golfers showcase their skills, but the golf competition typically spans from Thursday at sunrise until Sunday at sunset," says Andrew George, senior vice president of live events for TGL and Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports. "But in a world of ever-changing consumption habits, we felt as though a complimentary model, built to attract and pull in a more diverse audience to the sport, especially a platform for team golf, could be successful."

The vision for the league is to package the best of traditional golf with an arena-style entertainment experience, while condensing the start-to-finish times to just two hours in front of a live audience. George says there are more than 70 cameras positioned within the indoor competition floor.

Rory McIlroy currently plays on TGL's Boston Common team.Rory McIlroy currently plays on TGL's Boston Common team.Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

"The viewing angles are unlike anything golf has ever seen before," he adds. "After 15 holes, we have a winning and losing team—what most other mainstream sports get during a live event."

So, how does it work exactly? Matches are 3 on 3, with teams comprising some of the best players on the PGA Tour like Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott. Teams play in two-hour weekly matches across two sessions: One is triples, a nine-hole alternate shot competition, and the other is singles, with players going head-to-head on six holes. Innovative tech touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations.

'The live event experience has been likened to sitting courtside at an NBA game,' says Andrew George, senior vice president of live events for TGL and TMRW Sports."The live event experience has been likened to sitting courtside at an NBA game," says Andrew George, senior vice president of live events for TGL and TMRW Sports.Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

The indoor arena also allows TGL to weave in familiar sporting event elements that fans from a broader group than the traditional golf audience might recognize, George explains. This includes a 40-second shot clock, instant replays on the in-venue screens, live music, and a light show immediately prompted by the results of the golf action. "All these elements add to the overall production of TGL," he says.

Quiet paddles are also nowhere to be found. Instead, there are more than 350 feet of LED ribbon boards and in-venue screens for messaging and hyping the crowd.

"We (and the players) welcome the noisy, energetic, boisterous fan response you'd think of when you attend a college basketball rivalry game or a hotly contested English Premier League match," George says. "We have levers we can pull to help encourage this element—with Roger Steele, our in-house emcee; DJ Irie playing music throughout the match; a best-in-class audio and lighting grid; and our Countdown Crew, a team of cheerleaders to give the fans a boost and signal it's encouraged to cheer whenever—and for whomever—they want."

TGL's venue boasts more than 350 feet of LED ribbon boards and in-venue screens for messaging and hyping the crowd.TGL's venue boasts more than 350 feet of LED ribbon boards and in-venue screens for messaging and hyping the crowd.Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

There's even halftime entertainment, like a live audience would see at an NBA game: Lucky fans have the opportunity to participate in a putting contest for prizes. 

Sponsorship activations abound on site as well. A large outdoor plaza is fitted with a massive LED screen to greet guests and build anticipation for the match. TGL is also utilizing this space to partner with Dryvebox, a mobile simulator company, to allow fans to take their shot in a closest-to-the-pin contest during match nights. Inside, fans will see partner activations from Genesis, TGL's official auto partner, and founding partner Best Best, which provides a hologram experience for fans to interact with their favorite TGL golfers.

An outdoor plaza at SoFi Center is often utilized for partner activations, fan experiences, press conferences, and more.An outdoor plaza at SoFi Center is often utilized for partner activations, fan experiences, press conferences, and more.Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

As the league progresses further into its inaugural season (the next matches air Feb. 17), George says both the broadcast and in-venue fan experiences will continue to evolve and improve from week to week.

"As we evaluate future setup, we are quite proud of the baseline that has been established through the start of our inaugural season and hope to push the boundaries of what is possible for a live event and entertainment product," he says, "ultimately with the goal of attracting new and more diverse audiences that will become lifelong fans of the product, the players, and the sport."

The indoor arena allows TGL to weave in familiar sporting event elements that fans from a broader group than the traditional golf audience might recognize, like a light show that's immediately prompted by the results of the golf action.The indoor arena allows TGL to weave in familiar sporting event elements that fans from a broader group than the traditional golf audience might recognize, like a light show that's immediately prompted by the results of the golf action.Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

Latest in Sports
Kendrick Lamar performed at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. The show 'may have been the best field usage in halftime history,' says Matt Stoelt, one of 10 event producers who reviewed the performance for BizBash.
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A
2019 · Super Bowl LIII · Atlanta
Sports
BizBash 25th Anniversary: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Super Bowl Activations
Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.
Sports
X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game
Chick-fil-A
Sports
How the College Football Playoff Won Over Fans at the 2025 National Championship Game
Related Stories
2019 · Super Bowl LIII · Atlanta
Sports
BizBash 25th Anniversary: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Super Bowl Activations
Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.
Sports
X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game
Chick-fil-A
Sports
How the College Football Playoff Won Over Fans at the 2025 National Championship Game
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
More in Sports
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A
Event professionals praised the show's choreography, stage designs, and powerful messaging.
Kendrick Lamar performed at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. The show 'may have been the best field usage in halftime history,' says Matt Stoelt, one of 10 event producers who reviewed the performance for BizBash.
Sports
BizBash 25th Anniversary: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Super Bowl Activations
In honor of the milestone BizBash is celebrating this year, we're looking back at some of our tentpole event coverage through the years.
2019 · Super Bowl LIII · Atlanta
Sports
X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game
The event was full of firsts for snowboarders and activating sponsors alike.
Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.
Sports
How the College Football Playoff Won Over Fans at the 2025 National Championship Game
Brands like AT&T, Capital One, and ESPN and CFP organizers hosted a range of events, activities, and activations during this year's game in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
The telecom company’s inaugural Super Bowl FanFest aims to bring the energy of the big game to fans across the country.
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Sports
The Rise of Alt-Casts: See How Sports Leagues Are Wooing Fans with Enhanced Experiences
The broadcast production trend aims to attract new viewers, including multigenerational audiences, with cartoon characters and high-tech hijinks.
During last year’s Super Bowl, Paramount Global offered a separate broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon, complete with its own sportscasters, TV commercials, and signature green slime.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2025: All the Event Moments We Loved This Year
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A
Strategy
What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?
Event Design & Decor
Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun
Sports
X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game
Sports
BizBash 25th Anniversary: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Super Bowl Activations
Sponsored
6 Sports Marketing Must-Know Trends for 2025
Explore the evolution of sports marketing in 2025, where traditional sponsorships are replaced by immersive experiences that connect fans directly with the game.
Sports Main Img
Sports
See How USAA Engaged Fans with High-Tech Elements at This Year’s Army-Navy Game
The financial services company celebrated its 15th year as the presenting sponsor with an upgraded fan activation.
The holographic uniform photo op featured a rotating uniform with the fan’s name.
Sports
How This NBA Team Is Using AI to Change the Game for Fan Engagement
The Detroit Pistons recently launched a replica of their home court, complete with locker rooms and a team store designed to open new opportunities for brand activations and fan loyalty.
Detroit Pistons World is billed as the first-ever digital twin arena created by the NBA's Detroit Pistons in partnership with MeetKai, a browser-based immersive AI platform. The experience features an exact virtual replica of the Michigan basketball team’s home court.
Sports
Tackling Trash: How Colleges Are Reducing Game Day Event Waste
Schools like USC and the University of Minnesota are greening home games and tailgating events in big ways.
Home of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Huntington Bank Stadium, which was completed in 2009, is the first football stadium—collegiate or professional—to have become LEED certified.
Sports
40+ Adrenaline-Filled Event Moments From 2024's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
From high-speed thrills on the track to immersive fan experiences, star-studded performances, and creative sponsor activations, here’s how the Las Vegas Grand Prix brought the energy of the Strip to life.
Bellagio Fountain Club & Fountain Walk
Sports
Game-Changing Event Profs in Professional Sports United at This Special Networking Event in D.C.
The Sports Innovation Forum welcomed 125 attendees from organizations like ESPN and Formula 1, NFL teams, and more.
During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 event profs from the professional sports and entertainment world gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.
Page 1 of 11
Next Page