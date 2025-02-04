Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game

The event was full of firsts for snowboarders and activating sponsors alike.

Shannon Thaler
February 4, 2025
Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.
Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.
Photo: Courtesy of X Games

ASPEN, COLO.—Aspen’s icy Buttermilk Mountain was covered in event inspo as brands sponsoring the 2025 X Games decked out the grounds in steal-worthy activations and fan experiences. But before looking beyond the SuperPipe, let’s review the basics: Japanese snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara and Italian skier Miro Tabanelli both made history in their respective sports after successfully landing 2340s—a staggering six and a half rotations. Meanwhile, 24-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim went home to California with her eighth X Games title. 

It all went down Jan. 23-25 in front of nearly 26,000 fans, according to Ashley Robbins, vice president of partnership sales at X Games. It was the 24th edition of X Games Aspen but the first ever to be ticketed, Robbins told BizBash. It also marked the start of a series of events to celebrate the Games’ 30th anniversary (the recently announced inaugural X Games Sacramento taking place this summer is part of the celebration). In its 24th year, X Games Aspen once again returned to Buttermilk Mountain Jan. 23-25.In its 24th year, X Games Aspen once again returned to Buttermilk Mountain Jan. 23-25.Photo: Courtesy of X Games

It’s only fitting then that X Games Aspen 2025’s presenting sponsor, SONIC Drive-In, boasted a 30-by-30-foot activation space designed as the SONIC Lounge. Perched atop Buttermilk Mountain and overlooking the competition’s terrain park, the space leaned into the après lifestyle with cozy fireplaces, hot cider, exclusive SONIC merchandise, and board games.  

Farther down the mountain, the inaugural SONIC Ski-In materialized as a replica of a SONIC Drive-In, complete with its double-delta, blue-and-red marquee sign. There were even drive-thru windows redesigned as “ski-in” windows where skiers and snowboarders could pick up a Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float or SONIC’s iconic Pretzel Twists. The SONIC Lounge leaned into the après lifestyle with cozy fireplaces, hot cider, exclusive SONIC merchandise, and board games.The SONIC Lounge leaned into the après lifestyle with cozy fireplaces, hot cider, exclusive SONIC merchandise, and board games.Photo: Courtesy of SONIC Drive-InAt the bottom of the mountain, the inaugural SONIC Ski-In boasted drive-thru windows redesigned as “ski-in” windows where skiers and snowboarders could pick up a Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float or SONIC’s iconic Pretzel Twists.At the bottom of the mountain, the inaugural SONIC Ski-In boasted drive-thru windows redesigned as “ski-in” windows where skiers and snowboarders could pick up a Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float or SONIC’s iconic Pretzel Twists.Photo: Courtesy of SONIC Drive-In

And to tie the mountaintop and foothill activations together, a SONIC-branded, 12-person Snowcat transported fans throughout X Fest Village, which Robbins described as the hub “where sponsors engaged consumers.” 

Energy drink brand Monster Energy was another X Games Aspen partner that activated on Buttermilk Mountain. It was hard to miss, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that was because of its two-story scope, lime green lighting, or oversize Monster Energy can at the entrance. And when not playing host to live DJ performances, the second floor of the open-air space served as a live podcasting studio for the Unleashed podcast and its hosts, action sports personality The Dingo, pro snowboarder Danny Kass, and former ring girl Brittney Palmer, according to Robbins. The SONIC Ski-In looked like a replica of a SONIC Drive-In, complete with its double-delta, blue-and-red marquee sign.The SONIC Ski-In looked like a replica of a SONIC Drive-In, complete with its double-delta, blue-and-red marquee sign.Photo: Courtesy of SONIC Drive-In

“They [Monster Energy] also entitled the SuperPipe competition, so we were able to fully turn on green lights, which was really unique to that competition and Monster, and was a really cool experience visually,” Robbins explained. 

Meanwhile, the X Games teams also sought to further engage fans with what Robbins described as “an elevated music experience” that took place right on the mountain—a switch-up from years past, when musical performances were at an off-site venue. The lineup included 30-minute sets in between all the action from Illenium, Daily Bread, and Big Gigantic before capping off with deadmau5. “Fans could pump up the volume, and it brought the energy and fandom,” Robbins said.  Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.Monster Energy executed a two-story space that played host to DJ sets and live podcasting sessions.Photo: Courtesy of X Games

Meanwhile, fans at home were introduced to all-new, artificial intelligence-powered judging technology born out of X Games’ partnership with Google Cloud.

“While human judges ultimately determined scores and medals, the AI provided real-time scoring predictions [for the ski SuperPipe competitions] that were displayed during the broadcast,” Robbins explained of the tech, noting that Google co-founder Sergey Brin was mountainside “to witness the AI system in action.”

Brin also presented medals to the winning athletes as part of the partnership, reportedly first drawn up in December when former Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom—a buddy of Brin’s—took over as the CEO of X Games, according to Fast Company. Robbins said the introduction of the AI is a reflection of X Games’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and fan engagement.This year's X Games Aspen marked the first time the event was ticketed. Nearly 26,000 fans bundled up to attend.This year's X Games Aspen marked the first time the event was ticketed. Nearly 26,000 fans bundled up to attend.Photo: Courtesy of X Games

Latest in Sports
Chick-fil-A
Sports
How the College Football Playoff Won Over Fans at the 2025 National Championship Game
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
During last year’s Super Bowl, Paramount Global offered a separate broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon, complete with its own sportscasters, TV commercials, and signature green slime.
Sports
The Rise of Alt-Casts: See How Sports Leagues Are Wooing Fans with Enhanced Experiences
Sports Main Img
Industry Insiders
6 Sports Marketing Must-Know Trends for 2025
Related Stories
Chick-fil-A
Sports
How the College Football Playoff Won Over Fans at the 2025 National Championship Game
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
During last year’s Super Bowl, Paramount Global offered a separate broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon, complete with its own sportscasters, TV commercials, and signature green slime.
Sports
The Rise of Alt-Casts: See How Sports Leagues Are Wooing Fans with Enhanced Experiences
The holographic uniform photo op featured a rotating uniform with the fan’s name.
Sports
See How USAA Engaged Fans with High-Tech Elements at This Year’s Army-Navy Game
More in Sports
Sports
How the College Football Playoff Won Over Fans at the 2025 National Championship Game
Brands like AT&T, Capital One, and ESPN and CFP organizers hosted a range of events, activities, and activations during this year's game in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
The telecom company’s inaugural Super Bowl FanFest aims to bring the energy of the big game to fans across the country.
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Sports
The Rise of Alt-Casts: See How Sports Leagues Are Wooing Fans with Enhanced Experiences
The broadcast production trend aims to attract new viewers, including multigenerational audiences, with cartoon characters and high-tech hijinks.
During last year’s Super Bowl, Paramount Global offered a separate broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon, complete with its own sportscasters, TV commercials, and signature green slime.
Sponsored
6 Sports Marketing Must-Know Trends for 2025
Explore the evolution of sports marketing in 2025, where traditional sponsorships are replaced by immersive experiences that connect fans directly with the game.
Sports Main Img
Sports
See How USAA Engaged Fans with High-Tech Elements at This Year’s Army-Navy Game
The financial services company celebrated its 15th year as the presenting sponsor with an upgraded fan activation.
The holographic uniform photo op featured a rotating uniform with the fan’s name.
Sports
How This NBA Team Is Using AI to Change the Game for Fan Engagement
The Detroit Pistons recently launched a replica of their home court, complete with locker rooms and a team store designed to open new opportunities for brand activations and fan loyalty.
Detroit Pistons World is billed as the first-ever digital twin arena created by the NBA's Detroit Pistons in partnership with MeetKai, a browser-based immersive AI platform. The experience features an exact virtual replica of the Michigan basketball team’s home court.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
What’s In and What’s Out for Brand Experiences in 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Snow Business: Top Brand Activations From the 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
26 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, MGM Resorts, 'Variety,' and More
Food Trends
10 Food and Beverage Trends to Keep Top of Mind at Events in 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Is Experiential Retail the Next Big Thing?
Opinion & Experts
The Case for Hosting Events in Los Angeles Right Now
Sports
Tackling Trash: How Colleges Are Reducing Game Day Event Waste
Schools like USC and the University of Minnesota are greening home games and tailgating events in big ways.
Home of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Huntington Bank Stadium, which was completed in 2009, is the first football stadium—collegiate or professional—to have become LEED certified.
Sports
40+ Adrenaline-Filled Event Moments From 2024's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
From high-speed thrills on the track to immersive fan experiences, star-studded performances, and creative sponsor activations, here’s how the Las Vegas Grand Prix brought the energy of the Strip to life.
Bellagio Fountain Club & Fountain Walk
Sports
Game-Changing Event Profs in Professional Sports United at This Special Networking Event in D.C.
The Sports Innovation Forum welcomed 125 attendees from organizations like ESPN and Formula 1, NFL teams, and more.
During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 event profs from the professional sports and entertainment world gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.
Sports
See How Complex Turned a Golf Tournament Into a Cultural Event
The inaugural event in Las Vegas blended the game with streetwear, music, and entertainment.
ScHoolboy Q took a swing at the inaugural event.
Sports
Pit Stop Perfection: 10 Race Car Decor Ideas to Fuel Your Next Event
From a monochromatic helmet wall to a black-and-white-checkered stiletto, these race car-inspired designs are fit for fast-lane events.
Last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was chock full of inspiring race car decor. The racing company tapped Blueprint Studios to design and produce its three official hospitality spaces. One of our favorites? This space, sponsored by Heineken, which took on a “Neon House” theme and featured programming by Corso Marketing Group. The neon-inspired space made an impact with oversize driver helmets as decor. See more: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Sports
Sports Illustrated Shifts Into High Gear for Two Live Experiences at Austin's F1 Race Weekend
The media brand hosted Club SI during the day and Circuit Series come nightfall at the latest Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas.
SI hosted a post-race ticketed after-party called Circuit Series on Oct. 19 that featured headlining DJ duo Loud Luxury.
Page 1 of 11
Next Page