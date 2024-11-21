In an industry defined by its unpredictability, Encore, a global leader in event technology and production services, is rewriting the playbook for employee support with bold new initiatives. At the forefront is the first-of-its-kind Overtime Savings Program, launched in late October, which was designed to address the financial challenges of a seasonal workforce.

Powered by UKG's payroll technology, the program offers U.S. staffers features like early access to earned wages—a possible game changer for event industry workers who often face fluctuating hours and financial uncertainty during off-peak seasons. With over 12,000 team members operating across 2,200 venues in 20 countries, Encore recognized the critical need for stability not only to support its employees but to retain its top talent year-round.

Photo: Courtesy of Encore "We established the program as another way to support our team members so that they can be at their best in delivering to our customers," explained Charlie Young, chief human resources officer at Encore Global. "We are a certified Great Place To Work company, and part of that certification process is active listening through tools including an employee survey that provides candid feedback on the team members’ experience. From that feedback, we learned that unique benefits are a top priority to the modern workforce."

Complementing the Overtime Savings Program is Encore’s Seasonal Leave of Absence Program, which provides employees with the flexibility to take time off during slower periods while retaining full benefits, accruing PTO, and maintaining their career progression. Both programs are now active nationwide, with plans for global expansion on the horizon.

BizBash recently caught up with Young, who shared the journey behind these innovations, early feedback from employees, and the larger impact these initiatives are making—not just for Encore, but as a model for the broader hospitality and event production industries. Here's what he had to say.

Can you break down exactly how the Overtime Savings Program works?

"The program works like a digital wallet, which is a hot new technology for compensation and payroll. The digital wallet can be used to access earned wages ahead of payday, a program we call salary advance, or it can be used to save overtime income to be drawn down digitally at a later date.

The psychology of the program is a little like participating in a 401(k) plan—a person automatically deducts funds to plan for financial well-being later. Because the hospitality industry experiences seasonal highs and lows, it’s a great tool for financial planning for the offseason, when hours are less available. Because Encore believes in supporting financial wellness for our team members, we also created a contribution matching program where we contribute 20% of the first $500 deposited to incentivize participation."

What has the feedback been like so far?

"Team member reactions tell us we are on to something. We know from internal data that UKG digital wallet program users are more likely to stay with Encore than nonusers.

We also know that the Seasonal Leave of Absence program is providing opportunities for our talent, who are very creative in nature, to participate in other creative pursuits in the gig economy, like performing with bands or participating in film or TV production—while still accruing PTO with Encore, maintaining health insurance benefits with premiums covered by Encore, and [being able to] return to work easily without much paperwork. It’s a win-win for our team members and for Encore so that we can retain the best talent in the industry.

One of the unexpected pieces of feedback from our teams is that they’re accustomed to using their paid time off to create income in the slow season. We have heard that the habit of creating a savings account can be a newer concept for some of our team members, and that insight matches national data that tells us 70% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck without a savings plan. Habits and change take time, and Encore is here to support our team members for the long run."

Have you heard any stories of how employees are using these programs for personal growth, education, or other life goals?

"One team member in Las Vegas recently told us he plans to use the Overtime Savings money he accrues in addition to his accrued paid time off to take a vacation during the holidays when Las Vegas experiences a slowdown in group events. Another team member recently used the Seasonal Leave of Absence program to pursue a television production opportunity. What this says to us is that these programs create flexibility for individuals and allow them to budget and plan for their unique needs and interests."

How is Encore tracking the long-term impact of these initiatives?

"We use data to measure success. One data set we’re looking at compares participants of programs versus nonparticipants to see if these innovative programs like salary advance, overtime savings, and seasonal leave of absence are making a difference.

What we know from current data is that they are: The UKG digital wallet users of the salary advance program, which is our longest-running unique benefit, have 14% greater retention with Encore than nonprogram users. That’s a big impact, and we know that means that when our team members take advantage of these unique benefits, they are more satisfied with Encore."

Are there any plans to expand these programs internationally or to introduce other employee-centric initiatives?

"We are constantly listening to our team members around what improves their experience with Encore, because we know that when our team members are happy at work, they can deliver the best service to our customers. One of the top priorities among the current workforce is training and development opportunities, so we’re continuing to build more content and training within Encore University , our global learning platform. That is one of our largest employee-centric investments. Our training program is so robust that someone can join Encore without any prior experience, and they can build a lifelong career based on the training and certifications available within the company. That’s a unique benefit and one that attracts many people from all walks of life to Encore.

Regarding global expansion for programs like Overtime Savings or Seasonal Leave of Absence, policies vary geographically based on a country or region’s laws, so as we look at the expansion of unique benefits, we also consider the local customs and laws and ensure we comply with them."

What advice would you give to other companies that want to boost employee happiness and retention, particularly in the event and hospitality industries?

"One of the key principles for building a certified Great Place To Work is active listening. Our advice to other hospitality companies is to identify a variety of methods to receive feedback from team members and then to create actionable plans to create a great culture, great benefits, and a great place to work."