The Fascinating Early Jobs of 12 Event Professionals

Every event professional has an origin story, and some of them start in the most unexpected places. Whether they were crunching numbers as a tax accountant, leading a classroom as a Hebrew schoolteacher, or even belting it out on American Idol, these event profs didn't always envision a future in the event industry—but were actually picking up valuable skills that prepared them for their roles today.

Here's how 12 event professionals took the road less traveled—and how their offbeat early gigs continue to inspire their event magic.

Louisa O’Connor, managing director, Seen Presents, London

“I sold bricks to builders and architects. It was my first job out of university, and it taught me how to communicate successfully to get people on board and buy into what I was saying. As a young girl in a very male-heavy world, I had to work hard to build up legitimacy and respect. I honestly believe that first job gave me the backbone and gumption to be able to talk to most people and get them on site and build really authentic relationships. It’s helped me carve out my career and long-lasting client partnerships since.”

Andrew Roby, corporate event planner, Andrew Roby Events, Washington, D.C.

“I was in the Army teaching people about chemical, nuclear, and biological weapons while being deployed. It was the complete opposite of what I do today. However, my last duty station at the Old Guard taught me attention to detail like nothing else. We did ceremonies for presidents and other officials and numerous burials for our fallen soldiers, and worked hours each week on our uniforms to be absolutely perfect. All of those things from protocol to uniformity are things that I have carried with me as an event planner.”

Denise Barker, freelance event manager, Portland, Ore.

“I was an elementary school teacher prior to moving to events. I have brought a lot of skills from teaching. I used to wrangle young children, ages 6 to 8, and now I wrangle adults (vendors, attendees, etc.). I also find that the more planning you do ahead of time, the more successful you will be in both areas. You must also be flexible with your plans! The longer I am in this field the more similarities I find.”

Chad Smith, account director, MKG, Los Angeles

"Although I wanted a career in experiential since before I knew what it was, my career didn't exactly start off anywhere in that ballpark. My first job was at Six Flags where I hosted the 'Guess Your Age/Guess Your Weight' game, which I don't think is there anymore for a variety of reasons. And my first job after college was working for an auto lender arranging repossessions from impound lots. I didn't quite realize it at the time, but both jobs taught me the art of communication and diplomacy that prepared me for a great career in account service, and I love bringing those skills to our work with clients at MKG."

Nichole Wardle, vice president of sales, Peak Event Services, Boston

“My first job out of college was as a tax accountant. I went into a building when it was dark and left when it was dark. There were no windows and limited interaction with others. I learned there that I am a people person and immediately pursued finding a way into event planning. When I look back, that job did prepare me for going back to get my MBA and ultimately for my current role where I budget, forecast, and drive revenue.”

Alexandra Rembac, founder and creative director, Sterling Engagements, Los Angeles

"From volunteering for our neighborhood HOA for a block party where I secured over 40 local F&B vendors at 11 years old, to planning my own bat mitzvah at 14, to working all the private events I could once I started serving tables—the event producer spark in me was mega strong long before I connected the dots. At 19 while in college, I was lucky enough to score an internship with Event Eleven and half seriously, half playfully, created a PR plan for a business, 'Sterling Engagements,' for my senior project. Upon graduation, I started doing F&B coordination and events for a major law firm and decided to run with Sterling on the side to see where it could go. Four years in, I quit to go full-time, and the rest is history!

Evan Babins, event manager, Intuit, Toronto

“In high school, long before working in the corporate events world, I taught Hebrew to children aged 6 to 12 through my synagogue in Toronto. Working this job taught me many lessons that I carry with me in my day-to-day work as an event producer. It taught me patience and client management skills, and most importantly, it taught me how to juggle priorities. When you have four or five kids in a class, you need to know what each one is up to and who needs more help at any given time. These lessons have stuck with me, and I utilize them every day!”

Eric Wielander, vice president of strategy and creative, Eventique, New York

"Before I immersed myself in the event industry, I held various roles in the media and public relations sectors. I feel lucky to have had that background before going into events, because what PR and journalism taught me was how to have a story resonate with an audience: What's your angle, how to shape it, and how to identify the right people to help tell that story. Creating what that hook is going to be, and working with my colleagues in how that story shows up in the room, makes for incredibly rewarding collaboration on the production side.”

Keanna O’Quinn, CEO and creative director, Sonic Sommelier, Los Angeles

“I was an elementary school teacher in Chicago, teaching sixth-grade boys across all disciplines. Going from hearing faux fart noises all day to getting glammed up to sing for presidents, celebrities, and dignitaries was definitely not on my bingo card. But at the time, I was young and in love with a guy who wanted to move to New York. We broke up shortly after that big move, and I had promised myself that I was going to succeed in the Big Apple, even if the relationship didn’t. A couple of weeks later, I auditioned for American Idol and advanced through the infamous 'Hollywood Week.' After being cut, I returned to New York and began working as a cater waiter at events. One of the waiters, who was also a friend, sang in a wedding band on the side. I [auditioned], and my music career in events took off from there. In addition to being the lead singer of my band, Honey+Vinyl, I am also the founder and CEO of Sonic Sommelier, a boutique music curation and sound design company that pairs music with events using the science of sound. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Matthew Byrne, founder and president, Byrne Production Services, Toronto

“I got my start in high school. I was a little bit of a lost student, so the vice principal at the time made it his mission to set me on the right path. One day, he grabbed me by the scruff of the neck (literally—it was a different time!) and dragged me into the gymatorium at our school and told me I was going to learn everything about running the stage and tech for the school. I fell in love and went to theater school where I learned how to manage and produce shows. Gradually, I made my way to events, mostly because it is a combination of my two great passions: creative storytelling and business.”

Laura Yarbrough-Lloyd, founder, Laura Yarbrough-Lloyd Events & Coaching, Leeds, England

“I have a science background in biological sciences. I taught English in Peru and China before working as a volunteer at the London Olympics—which was supposed to be my last hurrah before finding a job using my degree. I went to work for a pharmaceutical company in the U.S., where I’m from, and they sent me to work in their Shanghai office. I did new product development and spent a lot of time in factories and labs. The best parts of my year were the annual company events, so I started volunteering to work with the agency we hired. Eventually, I went for it and got a job with said event agency. Now I live in the U.K. and work at iconic major events like Wimbledon, the US Open, and more!”

Heidi Hiller, CEO and creative director, Innovative Party Planners, Baltimore

"I grew up working in our family business doing odd jobs, and eventually fabricating and then designing sign systems for hospitals and college campuses during high school. After graduating college with a bachelor of fine arts, with a concentration in advertising and graphic design, I went to work at an advertising agency in Austin, Texas. I quickly went from paste-up artist to art director and enjoyed developing branding and advertising for new apartment complexes and neighborhoods in Austin's early growth. Eventually, I left the world of advertising and moved into printing and designing. After a move back home, I went to work at the family business as an environmental graphic designer. After my 'mom' break, I opened up an event design company, with zero experience and lots of guts! That was 27 years ago. I am still using my skills as a graphic designer and sign designer."