Harris Rosen founded Rosen Hotels & Resorts in 1974, when he was just 35 years old. Today, the company—for which he still serves as president and chief operating officer—boasts seven award-winning hotel brands and subsidiary companies in the Orlando area.

The former U.S. Army first lieutenant kicked off his hospitality career at several top properties in New York City before purchasing his first hotel at the height of the 1973 oil crisis. Fast forward to today, when Rosen is known for his focus on personalized hospitality—in his mid-80s, he’s still heavily involved in the company’s day-to-day operations, for example—as well as philanthropy in the Central Florida area.

We caught up with Rosen to discuss how the hotel industry has evolved in the last 50 years, the importance of meetings and events, how to build team loyalty, and much more.

Photo: Courtesy of Rosen Hotels & Resorts What are the biggest changes you’ve seen in the hospitality industry over the last 50 years?

The vast array of technological advances. Something as simple as phones—50 years ago, we were dealing with what was then referred to as rotary telephones. Today, smartphones and high-speed internet rule the airwaves. Computer technology, with regard to reservations systems, registration, and food and beverage, have all dramatically impacted our industry. One can now check in on their smartphone, order their dinner online, and reserve their room in the lobby of their hotel of choice based upon the wide variety of options available with the online travel feature (OTA).

Our industry has also seen a significant increase in the variety of offerings that are available to our guests. Brands ranging from micro hotels to mega convention properties have significantly changed the landscape of our industry.

How important have meetings and events been to the success of your business over the years?

Tremendously. The history of our company is deeply rooted in the leisure segment, and our travel and tourism portfolio provided the resources to enter into the convention segment in 1991 with the arrival of what is now the 800-room Rosen Plaza Rosen Centre debuted in 1995 with 1,334 guest rooms, and hotel features were tiered above the Rosen Plaza—most notably because of the quantity of meeting space, 150,000 square feet. In 2006, we launched the Rosen Shingle Creek , featuring 1,501 guest rooms and 524,000 square feet of dedicated event space.

Our first two convention hotels bookend the West Building of the Orange County Convention Center, and both feature covered sky bridges that connect it directly to the center and provide ease of access for our guests to and from their respective hotels.

Photo: Courtesy of Rosen Hotels & Resorts

Rosen Hotels puts a particular emphasis on the well-being of its associates. How has that helped the company’s success over the years?

We consider our associates like family. We take great pride in the fact that many of our associates have been with us for more than 20 or 30 years. We have worked hard to design an enviable benefit package that promotes wellness; we are also proud of our tuition reimbursement program.

In addition, upon three years of service to Rosen Hotels, we provide a gateway for our associates’ children to attend a public college, university, or vocational school here in Florida at no cost. Our success has been driven by our associates’ loyalty and interest in providing genuine guest service. We love them very much and work hard to make sure they value and understand how important their contribution is to our continued success.

What makes Orlando such a great city for business and leisure travel?

Orlando is a world-class destination that plays to many audiences, for both business and leisure travel. Our major theme parks, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, have long been the anchors in our destination—but, over the years, a vibrant arts community led by the Dr. Phillips Art Center and upscale restaurants both downtown and on Sand Lake Road have elevated us to a next-level dining scene with multiple Michelin Star restaurants in our area. Kennedy Space Center and Cocoa Beach are less than one hour away and provide our guests with plenty of options for a diversified visit.

Photo: Courtesy of Rosen Hotels & Resorts

Based on your experience, what key factors contribute to the success of a hotel in today's market?

The hotel industry today is fiercely competitive, and one’s ability to operate a successful property begins with the provision of a quality product combined with exemplary service. Depending upon the market segment, amenities play a major role. Golf, spa, pools, dining options, and other recreational activities drive visitation.

Value is also a key component to a successful hotel. Many visitors shop price, and this as well can contribute to healthy occupancy. Our edge in the marketplace is that we have no debt. This single factor provides a tremendous boost in our effort to achieve success.

Where do you see the brand going over the next 50 years?

Over the next 50 years, our industry will undoubtedly continue with its technological advancements. My sense is that automation (i.e., robotics and the like) will play a major role from an efficiency perspective, and, with breakthroughs in areas like AI, visiting a hotel will be very different from what it is today. One thing you can be assured of: Service will remain of paramount importance. Service, service, service.

Photo: Courtesy of Rosen Hotels & Resorts Looking back on your career, what are some of the moments you’re most proud of?

I have been blessed beyond imagination, beyond my wildest dreams. If someone told me that a kid from New York’s Lower East Side would one day go to Cornell, join the Army and serve as an officer, and then embark on such an amazing career as a businessman with seven hotels and subsidiary companies, I wouldn’t have believed it.

Probably the moments I am most proud of, aside from being a father, are the moments I share with the people in two of Orlando’s underserved communities, Tangelo Park and Parramore. There, we have started free preschool programs and given these kids a head start toward a life of learning and success. Once they graduate from high school, we give them college or vocational school scholarships covering tuition, room and board, and books. Since we started the Tangelo Park Preschool program some 30 years ago, crime in that community has dropped to next to nothing. High school graduation rates soared from about 40% then to now 100%.

I firmly believe if every community had a preschool program modeled after ours, we wouldn’t recognize this country. Every year, I attend the preschoolers' graduation. I get to see them in their caps and gowns and the smiles on their parents’ faces as I turn the little ones’ tassels. That, for me, is my favorite day of the year, hands down.

What advice would you give your younger self?

At this juncture in my life, I would say that things have gone pretty well for me—and without the hard work and tenacity that I applied in my early years, quite possibly none of what I have accomplished would have been possible. So, the short answer is, as Frank Sinatra said, 'I did it my way.'