FREE Webinar Today: 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled'
Join us for a FREE webinar, 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled,' at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

From the Desert to Disney—Lisa Messina on Joining Visit Orlando After 15 Years in Las Vegas

The destination sales leader moves from one meetings mecca to another. Here, she shares what she'll miss most about Las Vegas, the impact she hopes to have in Orlando, and more.

Sarah Kloepple
July 24, 2024
Lisa Messina
Lisa Messina
Photo: Courtesy of Visit Orlando

In the events biz, it's common knowledge that two of the biggest U.S. destinations for meetings and conventions are Las Vegas and Orlando—and one hospitality professional is set to have sold them both. Lisa Messina, chief sales officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced she will leave Sin City after 15 years (including four and a half with Caesars Entertainment) to lead meeting and convention sales for Visit Orlando.

The Florida DMO says Messina joins its ranks at "a crucial time," with the Orange County Convention Center set to embark on an expansion project to its North-South Building. The project involves the new Convention Way Grand Concourse, which will feature an additional 60,000 square feet of meeting space and an 80,000-square-foot ballroom, along with a new entry to the North-South Building along Convention Way.

"Her rich experience in leading high-performing teams, focus on driving results, passion for the industry, and alignment with our company culture are exactly what our organization and destination need right now for this critical role," said Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej in a press release. 

Messina officially starts her new gig on Aug. 19. Below, we caught up with her at Destinations International's Annual Convention about her move to Orlando, the impact she hopes to have there, and more.

What drew you to Orlando?

It's a little surreal to leave Las Vegas after 15 years, but I'm very excited. What drew me to Orlando is they are the No. 1 visited destination in North America. There are a lot of parallels between Las Vegas and Orlando. They are the theme park capital of the world. They are the meetings capital of the world. And they continue to develop and innovate to draw tourism in from the leisure and business sectors. So I'm really excited to be a part of that.

How do you hope to impact the Orlando meeting and event industry?

Orlando has always been a formidable competitor for Las Vegas—similar convention center campuses, similar hotel packages, similar off-premise venues and entertainment that attracts the convention attendee. So that'll be very interesting because we've competed for so long.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel will be one of multiple hotels part of the Epic Universe development. The 500-room property will have a dedicated entrance into the theme park.Universal Helios Grand Hotel will be one of multiple hotels part of the Epic Universe development. The 500-room property will have a dedicated entrance into the theme park.Rendering: Courtesy of Universal Orlando

But what I'm really excited about is that there's a lot of development going on with the expansion of the convention center in Orange County. Universal is also building Epic Universe, which is a new entertainment and theme park, and it'll be the first one that's within walking distance of the convention center campus. They're developing three hotels with that.

And there'll be a complete reimagination of all of the restaurants at Icon Park, which sits off the convention center campus. So what I'll be able to do is take their new storytelling and share it with the customer base that drives trade shows and conventions—and share why Orlando and why now.

What will you miss most about Las Vegas?

It is the formidable convention capital of the world. I was in the midst of the renovations that were happening in North and Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, so I'm really excited for the Las Vegas customer to see what's to come—not just at the building, but all of the assets that surround it.

It's been home for 15 years. What I'm going to miss most is the people, the relationships, and the friendships that I've developed over time. The community is just so strong. We have such strong relationships that sell the destination together. But I understand that this is going to be the case in Orlando as well. So I'm looking forward to building new friendships and relationships and making Orlando home. 

What's your favorite thing to do in Orlando so far?

As a hospitality and tourism geek, it's exciting to know that one of the assets we get to represent is Disney. And not just because of the theme park—I have a lot of childhood memories of going there with my family and my grandparents—but Disney from a business standpoint. It has the Disney Institute, its leadership institute, things of this nature. It's this way to curate fun and business development all at one time. I'm looking forward to that.

When you look back at your career, what have you learned about what attendees want in a meeting destination that you didn't know when you started in this business?

I think about how I choose what events I'm going to attend and travel to. The business value has to be there. Am I going to achieve my business objectives when I go? In addition to that, I like to think about the destination I'm going to—is it new to me? Is there something I'm going to learn? Is there something I'm going to experience? I think that all meeting attendees take that same approach. What am I going to accomplish from a business standpoint that's worth my time to travel to this event?

I tend to think about it the same way. I would say I learned to ask myself: How do I help the meeting organizer translate that need of the meeting or convention attendee to how they get their key stakeholders and decision-makers to approve certain destinations that they may not think are great business destinations?

They might think that there are distractions—and I would say Las Vegas and Orlando both have dealt with this—where meeting organizers or trade show organizers worry about, 'Are you going to be in the ballroom? Are you going to be on the trade show floor? I don't want to go somewhere that's so exciting that I lose them, right?' It's taking the needs of the organizer, matching them with the needs of the attendee, and creating a win-win so that they can still get what they're trying to accomplish with them on the trade show floor and in the meeting ballroom, but then people walk away with really cool experiences and activations, and they say, 'Wow, I'm so glad I went to that meeting in Orlando.'

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Latest in People
Copy Of Ted2022 20220410 1 Sm5018
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
Meet the 2023 BizBash 40 Under 40
People
Meet the 2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs Far From Finished
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ryan Peddigrew
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ryan Peddigrew
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate MacCoy
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate MacCoy
Related Stories
Copy Of Ted2022 20220410 1 Sm5018
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
Meet the 2023 BizBash 40 Under 40
People
Meet the 2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs Far From Finished
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ryan Peddigrew
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ryan Peddigrew
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate MacCoy
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate MacCoy
More in People
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
In the newly created role, Monique Ruff-Bell will help oversee TED's strategic direction, growth, and vision. Here, she discusses the growing recognition of event strategists as business leaders and revenue drivers.
Copy Of Ted2022 20220410 1 Sm5018
People
Meet the 2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs Far From Finished
BizBash is highlighting the impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meetings and events industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Meet the 2023 BizBash 40 Under 40
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ryan Peddigrew
Ryan Peddigrew, 30, is the director of business development for Quest AV.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ryan Peddigrew
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate MacCoy
Kate MacCoy, 39, is the director of operations and programs for Destination South Meetings & Events.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate MacCoy
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Anna Nicholson
Anna Nicholson, 30, is the event manager at Yahoo.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Anna Nicholson
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Amy Grigg
Amy Grigg, 33, is the manager, creative services at VDA Inc.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Amy Grigg
Most Popular
Strategy
How This Corporate Keynote Took Over the Sphere's 160,000-Square-Foot LED Screen
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How the Essence Festival Celebrated Its 30th Birthday
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Pinterest and Urban Outfitters Worked with Gen Z on This Back-to-School Activation
Sports
How the 2024 ESPYS Celebrated a Milestone Year for Women's Sports
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jenna Nelson
Jenna Nelson, 36, is the president of Maverick Events & Consulting as well as Adaline’s Playroom.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jenna Nelson
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ranee Turner
Ranee Turner, 39, is the global head of event marketing at BlackRock Inc.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ranee Turner
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Char Pavlik
Char Pavlik, 30, is the vice president of sales and marketing for Gladiator Productions.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Char Pavlik
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Tawnia Politis
Tawnia Politis, 35, is the senior event planner for Redstone Agency.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Tawnia Politis
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Connie Samuels
Connie Samuels, 36, is the director of events and education for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Connie Samuels
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate Wolff
Kate Wolff, 37, is the founder and CEO of Lupine Creative.
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kate Wolff
Page 1 of 59
Next Page