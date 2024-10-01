We also recently sat down with the founders of EVA, which aims to bridge the gap between planners and performers and offer a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment. Check out the story here

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

Eventbrite is expanding its platform to offer all organizers, regardless of their professional level, the ability to publish and promote unlimited events and tickets without organizer fees—while also giving them access to the platform's entire suite of ticketing and marketing resources. Eventbrite is also reducing costs of its Pro Plans and will soon launch a timed entry feature, all with the goal of helping organizers enhance their reach and ticket sales in a cost-effective manner. The updated Pro Plan includes an email marketing subscription that delivers significantly higher open rates than the industry average, according to the brand, helping organizers maximize event promotion. Additionally, the new timed entry feature aims to streamline crowd management and enhance the attendee experience, complementing Eventbrite’s recent TikTok integration that allows event links to be easily added to videos.

“When you use Eventbrite, you’re getting access to a comprehensive suite of tools that are both powerful and easy to use, all designed to help you connect with new audiences and engage your community," said Julia Hartz, co-founder, CEO, and executive chair of Eventbrite. "We’re here to make the process from idea to execution as smooth and cost-effective as possible. By making our platform and tools available to everyone, our goal is to help organizers connect with more people and propel the success of their events.”

To improve event networking

Connector is a new AI-driven, location-based networking app designed to help professionals make meaningful connections in real time. By using the app's proprietary Value Score technology, Connector identifies nearby individuals with shared interests, making networking more effective and reducing the awkwardness of cold introductions. The app’s key features include customizable privacy controls, connection notifications based on location, and various ways to manage and enhance profiles. Launched in partnership with the Mopar Vendor Expo, which took place in Las Vegas Sept. 8-12, Connector aims to transform event networking by actively suggesting valuable connections to users, creating ongoing engagement that extends beyond traditional event apps.

“Connector is a user-friendly, discreet, and powerful way for everyone in attendance at the Mopar Vendor Expo to nurture relationships that build business,” said Steven Eppinger, founder and CEO of Connector Technologies. “Connector leverages the powerful combination of location- and interest-based technology, built on a network of identified event attendees focused on business objectives. This platform has the potential to foster collaborations like never before, making the Mopar Vendor Expo the most valuable event of the year for attendees, exhibitors, and their companies.”

To help DMOs organize their marketing efforts

Simpleview, now part of Granicus, has launched its newly reengineered Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, Simpleview DAM, designed specifically for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). Powered by Cloudinary, this advanced platform seamlessly integrates with Simpleview’s CMS and tech stack, providing a centralized hub for managing, optimizing, and distributing digital assets like images and videos. With AI-powered features, automated media transformations, and comprehensive analytics, Simpleview DAM enhances operational efficiency; streamlines workflows; and delivers high-quality, optimized content across multiple platforms, helping DMOs elevate their marketing efforts and user experiences.

“As fast and flawless visual experiences become increasingly foundational for modern commerce success, it’s critical that brands can quickly and easily manage, transform, optimize, and deliver their images and videos across channels,” said Evgeni Agronik, vice president of ecosystems at Cloudinary. “We’re excited that Simpleview’s impressive roster of DMO customers will now have access to the single source of truth and powerful automation that Cloudinary’s intelligent, composable DAM provides.”

To elevate event engagement with instant photos

Austin, Texas-based company BoothEasy's integration of artificial intelligence, focus on instant sharing, and ability to customize activations provide opportunities for event organizers and exhibitors to enhance engagement and leave a lasting impression on attendees. Catering to both event organizers and individual exhibitors, BoothEasy’s services range from full content coverage, including photography and videography, to interactive photo experiences like photo booths and AI-driven concepts. A notable feature is the instant headshot experience, allowing attendees to immediately get professional headshots edited and ready for use on platforms like LinkedIn.

BizBash's sister publication, TSNN, recently interviewed BoothEasy’s director of strategy about how the service can create a memorable experience on site for sponsors and attendees; check out their conversation here.

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Cvent has acquired Splash , a platform known for its user-friendly tools for creating event programs and integrating with major marketing technologies, to strengthen its appeal to corporate marketing professionals. This marks Cvent’s fourth acquisition in 2024; in 2023, the company itself was acquired by venture capital firm Blackstone in a $4.6 billion deal; since then, it has added Jifflenow , a one-on-one appointment scheduling tool; iCapture , a lead-capture technology; and Reposite , a supplier marketplace focused on group services outside of hotels and convention centers, such as transportation, restaurants, entertainment, staffing, and gifting.

Chillz U.S.—the parent company of Linkstub that offers branded event pages, ticketing, marketing tools, team management, and more‚ has acquired event tech company WYA. WYA was formed in 2022 and provides premium event management software to organizations across the United States. WYA’s offerings include a variety of ticket-selling, safety, and communication tools primarily used on college campuses.

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to be shown exclusively at Sphere. V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas, directed by Morleigh Steinberg and The Edge, showcases the history-making and future-defining "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" show directed by Willie Williams that played to over 700,000 fans from 100-plus countries across 40 sold-out dates from September 2023 through March 2024. V-U2 is the first film ever to be shot entirely with Big Sky, the ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment.

—with additional reporting by Sarah Kloepple and Sue Hatch