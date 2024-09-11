Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?

"How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?" asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.

The theme for BizBash's fall 2024 print issue is "authenticity." It was a concept mentioned over and over again in our 2024 package of Industry Innovators as something event profs should strive for in their work. So, we wanted to ask our editors how they think authenticity shines through in an event. Read their answers below.

Sarah Kloepple, deputy editor, Baltimore

"I think an event is authentic when it avoids the superficial and instead creates a feeling of belonging and community. Leaving room for some spontaneity is important too; you don't want your attendees to feel forced into anything. They should also feel valued, whether that's through touchpoints that reflect their goals and culture or incorporating their input and feedback into the planning process."

Claire Hoffman, senior contributing editor, Los Angeles

“To me, it’s the little details that show the planner deeply considered the audience’s personal needs, interests, and goals. It’s about avoiding cookie-cutter moments or the way things have always been done—instead staying true to your brand and your attendees’ specific values rather than focusing on trends or fads. Maybe that’s working with a local restaurant to bring in a specific cuisine, or consulting with a cultural expert to find that one entertainment moment or activity that feels truly authentic to the event’s purpose and setting. These personalized touches make all the difference.”

Michele Laufik, senior contributing editor, Louisville, Ky.

“I think in order for an event to achieve a sense of authenticity it needs to include touchpoints that reflect the ethos of the host—whether that's a brand, company, or nonprofit organization. Don't try to shoehorn some element into your design just because it's trendy. Attendees will see right through it.”

Tracy Block, senior contributing editor, Miami

“To me, an experience feels truly authentic when event profs think local. This can mean featuring native chefs to cook farm-to-table meals, tapping nearby florists to create arrangements from in-season florals, or commissioning hometown artists to present live installations. Even the swag bags can include gifts from small shops owned by women, minority, and BIPOC residents. And, when weather permits, utilizing the natural landscape for a memorable outdoor event setting can tie attendees to a destination at its core.”

Shannon Thaler, senior contributing editor, New York

“Authenticity is at the forefront when branding takes a seat in favor of touchpoints and experiential moments that communicate a company’s values and engage guests’ five senses and feelings in meaningful ways. When guests are still able to identify the event host with powerful moments and without in-your-face branding—now that’s authentic.”