Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?

The BizBash editors take our fall print issue’s theme to heart and share how they think authenticity shines through in an event.

BizBash Editors
September 11, 2024
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
"How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?" asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Photo: Courtesy of League Twenty Two

The theme for BizBash's fall 2024 print issue is "authenticity." It was a concept mentioned over and over again in our 2024 package of Industry Innovators as something event profs should strive for in their work. So, we wanted to ask our editors how they think authenticity shines through in an event. Read their answers below.

Sarah Kloepple, deputy editor, Baltimore
"I think an event is authentic when it avoids the superficial and instead creates a feeling of belonging and community. Leaving room for some spontaneity is important too; you don't want your attendees to feel forced into anything. They should also feel valued, whether that's through touchpoints that reflect their goals and culture or incorporating their input and feedback into the planning process."

Claire Hoffman, senior contributing editor, Los Angeles
“To me, it’s the little details that show the planner deeply considered the audience’s personal needs, interests, and goals. It’s about avoiding cookie-cutter moments or the way things have always been done—instead staying true to your brand and your attendees’ specific values rather than focusing on trends or fads. Maybe that’s working with a local restaurant to bring in a specific cuisine, or consulting with a cultural expert to find that one entertainment moment or activity that feels truly authentic to the event’s purpose and setting. These personalized touches make all the difference.” 

Michele Laufik, senior contributing editor, Louisville, Ky.
“I think in order for an event to achieve a sense of authenticity it needs to include touchpoints that reflect the ethos of the host—whether that's a brand, company, or nonprofit organization. Don't try to shoehorn some element into your design just because it's trendy. Attendees will see right through it.”

Tracy Block, senior contributing editor, Miami
“To me, an experience feels truly authentic when event profs think local. This can mean featuring native chefs to cook farm-to-table meals, tapping nearby florists to create arrangements from in-season florals, or commissioning hometown artists to present live installations. Even the swag bags can include gifts from small shops owned by women, minority, and BIPOC residents. And, when weather permits, utilizing the natural landscape for a memorable outdoor event setting can tie attendees to a destination at its core.”

Shannon Thaler, senior contributing editor, New York
“Authenticity is at the forefront when branding takes a seat in favor of touchpoints and experiential moments that communicate a company’s values and engage guests’ five senses and feelings in meaningful ways. When guests are still able to identify the event host with powerful moments and without in-your-face branding—now that’s authentic.”

Latest in Opinion & Experts
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Getty Images 1333905213
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024
At VidCon 2024, TikTok hosted the Destination: Creation party that nodded to the brand's travel theme. The event was hosted at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) and produced by Mirrored Media. See more: VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024
Related Stories
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Getty Images 1333905213
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024
At VidCon 2024, TikTok hosted the Destination: Creation party that nodded to the brand's travel theme. The event was hosted at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) and produced by Mirrored Media. See more: VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024
More in Opinion & Experts
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
From compressed timelines to hotel rates, event profs share with us the biggest challenge they're facing right now.
Getty Images 1333905213
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
At VidCon 2024, TikTok hosted the Destination: Creation party that nodded to the brand's travel theme. The event was hosted at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) and produced by Mirrored Media. See more: VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Canva Create 2024, the graphic design platform's largest event to date, took place on May 23 at Hollywood Park, home to SoFi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. Read our behind-the-scenes coverage here.
Opinion & Experts
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Planning your summer reading list? We've got you covered.
Shutterstock 1986877016
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
Opinion & Experts
Guest Column: 7 Common Anniversary Event Pitfalls and Mitigation Strategies
For many event teams, anniversary celebrations are the most pressure-filled to be perfect. Explore common mistakes and the best practices to mitigate them.
Pag 4571[3]
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
During Miami Race Week, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack’s Garage in Miami following successful 2023 F1 activations in Austin and Las Vegas. See more: Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Opinion & Experts
How Event Profs Can Make Mental Health Part of Their Everyday Awareness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but mental health in the event industry is not defined by a year, month, week, or day. It’s defined by actively making it part of your everyday awareness for life, Janice Cardinale writes.
Shutterstock 2251103783
Opinion & Experts
5 Canadian Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors for Catering, Rentals, Staffing, and More
These event profs spotlight their go-to partners.
Last year, to promote its new line of teas, Tetley tapped FUSE Create to transform a corner of a busy Toronto shopping mall into a fun reprieve. The experiential agency worked with Queue Media (one of its go-to partners) on marketing and signage. See more: This Whimsical Pop-Up Brought Tea Time to Toronto
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience produced by experiential agency MKG. The space encouraged festivalgoers to evoke the nostalgic fashion of Coachella in decades past, while also tapping into current Pinterest-identified trends like “Lana Del Rey core” and “2014 core.' See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Opinion & Experts
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, photography, rentals, and more.
'Their inventory is stunning; their team in office and at load-in are always polite and patient; and they just stand apart from any other rental company we’ve worked with,' said Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low of her preferred rental partner, Taylor Creative Inc. Pictured here are the Soren sofa, Sven chair, and Sigrid stool.
Page 1 of 34
Next Page