Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Cannes Lions 2024: 60+ Ways Brands Stole the Show at the Creativity-Packed Festival

Discover how Pinterest, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, Spotify, Netflix, and other big brands dazzled attendees at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

2. VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year

See how brands like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Disney+ impressed a crowd of 55,000 savvy digital creators.

3. How This Corporate Keynote Took Over the Sphere's 160,000-Square-Foot LED Screen

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) hosted the first-ever corporate keynote at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Here, creative director Sami Saaud shares how the address—and its jaw-dropping visuals—came together.

4. 18 Fun Ways to Keep Guests Cool at Outdoor Events

From misting stations to cooling towels, these creative (and often unexpected!) ideas can help your event guests beat the heat this summer.

5. Match Made in Montauk—See How CeraVe Pulled Off This Overnight Influencer Event

CeraVe looked to CNC Agency to craft a two-day event chock full of educational touchpoints and experiential moments.

6. 16 Design and Catering Ideas to Inspire Your Summer Olympics-Themed Events

From edible tennis balls to branded rock-climbing walls, these concepts are ideal for gatherings tied to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

7. 15 Reasons Greenery Might Be the Unsung Hero of Event Design

Flowers get a lot of attention in the event world—but few things transform a space like some well-placed foliage. Here are some of our favorite examples of greenery at events.

8. How Pinterest and Urban Outfitters Worked with Gen Z on This Back-to-School Activation

The two brands teamed up to create 10 themed spaces that provided dorm room decor inspiration.

9. Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods Hit the Road to Empower Young Female Athletes

The two brands have brought back It's Her Shot, a mobile tour featuring skills clinics, pickup games, and WNBA appearances.

10. Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

11. See How Bustle’s Latest Event Aimed to Spark Joy Among Attendees

Bustle B.Happy featured a lineup of panels that spotlighted beauty tips, happiness hacks, and mental well-being, as well as brand activations and giveaways.

12. Why This Miami Shopping Destination Is Bringing High-End Brands on the Road

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up aims to introduce luxury retail to unexpected, underserved markets as well as bring the South Florida shopping experience to a larger audience.

13. Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move

The brand recently relaunched its experience on the gaming platform in conjunction with a new limited-edition product.

14. Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games

Mike Heiman, Getty Images’ head of sports, takes us behind the scenes of the complex logistical feat, which will involve cutting-edge technology, 140 photographers and editors, and an expected 5 million images.

15. See the F&B Trends on Display at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

The Specialty Food Association’s 68th annual Fancy Food Show boasted thousands of exhibitors from food and beverage brands big and small, near and far, plus a buzzed-about keynote from Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel.