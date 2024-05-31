Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
May 31, 2024
During Miami Race Week, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack’s Garage in Miami following successful 2023 F1 activations in Austin and Las Vegas. See more: Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Photo: Kursza

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. 32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2024.

2. Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Get an inside look at Hard Rock Stadium’s Formula 1 strategic planning and execution, along with on-track brand highlights and the best off-track moments from Miami Race Week 2024.

3. 2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
At this year’s Run for the Roses, Churchill Downs unveiled a new paddock area with premium spaces, plus brand partnerships with The Unwell Network, Ford, and Sports Illustrated.

4. White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands
CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Axios, and other media mavens hosted a range of events to celebrate the annual dinner in Washington, D.C.

5. Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.

6. 8 Wow-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Take a peek at Instagram photos full of steal-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.

7. Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
With a theme nodding to the 1999 film, the event was a milestone in philanthropy, raising upward of $68 million this year—all while serving as a case study in brand storytelling.

8. Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Moving guests from one room to another can be an unexpected place for some surprise-and-delight moments.

9. 18 Stunning Ways Brands Have Captured Attention with Infinity Rooms
Brands have long been honoring artist Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" concept, using mirrored walls and repeating shapes to create an eye-catching visual loop that immerses guests in an event theme.

10. How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
For this year’s Boston Marathon, new sponsor Bank of America added its logo to the medals, sparking runner outrage. Event profs weigh in on the controversy and explain how brands can activate in a genuine way.

11. Tech Bloom: See Inside Jeff Leatham’s New Immersive Floral Exhibition
Physical meets digital in this colorful, Korean-inspired installation at Genesis House in NYC. Take a peek.

12. How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience
To celebrate the beloved series' first-ever extended-length episode, Disney Branded Television transported celebrities and their children into the show's adorable animated world.

13. The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
From airport ceilings to childhood snacks, here's how everyday objects and moments have inspired some jaw-dropping event designs.

14. 6 Emerging Hotel Trends for 2024
Hilton recently hosted BizBash at several of its Nashville properties. From unique design elements to robust digital capabilities, here are some of the most exciting hotel trends we spotted along the way.

15. How Dozens of Competitive Vendors Worked Together for This Over-the-Top Gala
WIPA Philadelphia's first-ever gala paid homage to the city's musical history with an elaborate event design created by 30 different florists, planners, rental companies, and other local vendors.

Shutterstock 2251103783
Opinion & Experts
How Event Profs Can Make Mental Health Part of Their Everyday Awareness
Opinion & Experts
5 Canadian Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors for Catering, Rentals, Staffing, and More
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024
Opinion & Experts
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Opinion & Experts
How Event Profs Can Make Mental Health Part of Their Everyday Awareness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but mental health in the event industry is not defined by a year, month, week, or day. It’s defined by actively making it part of your everyday awareness for life, Janice Cardinale writes.
Opinion & Experts
5 Canadian Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors for Catering, Rentals, Staffing, and More
These event profs spotlight their go-to partners.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Opinion & Experts
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, photography, rentals, and more.
Opinion & Experts
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
FX’s Kenya Hardaway shares her top tips for connecting with consumers, developing an event narrative, integrating technology, and more.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Sports
What It Took to Produce Travis Kelce's Headline-Grabbing Music Festival
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
Trade Shows
How the Streets of Los Angeles Became the Star at IPW's Opening Night
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Opinion & Experts
8 Event Profs Share Failures and Tough Lessons Learned
From overly explosive fireworks to a lack of enthusiasm for a theme, these event mishaps ultimately led to career growth.
Opinion & Experts
How Event Vendors Can Spot Scams
Did an inquiry hit your inbox that seems too good to be true? Outsmart scammers by keeping an eye out for these red flags.
Opinion & Experts
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
An unofficial Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow resulted in lots of tears—and even some calls to the police. We asked event professionals to weigh in on where exactly the organizers went wrong.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Opinion & Experts
This Global Program Offers Free Mentorship Opportunities for Event Professionals
Elevate, which now operates globally, boasts more than 1,500 alumni from every sector of the event industry. Here's how you can get involved.
