Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. 32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2024.

2. Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Get an inside look at Hard Rock Stadium’s Formula 1 strategic planning and execution, along with on-track brand highlights and the best off-track moments from Miami Race Week 2024.

3. 2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships

At this year’s Run for the Roses, Churchill Downs unveiled a new paddock area with premium spaces, plus brand partnerships with The Unwell Network, Ford, and Sports Illustrated.

4. White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands

CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Axios, and other media mavens hosted a range of events to celebrate the annual dinner in Washington, D.C.

5. Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact

From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.

6. 8 Wow-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram

Take a peek at Instagram photos full of steal-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.

7. Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour

With a theme nodding to the 1999 film, the event was a milestone in philanthropy, raising upward of $68 million this year—all while serving as a case study in brand storytelling.

8. Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events

Moving guests from one room to another can be an unexpected place for some surprise-and-delight moments.

9. 18 Stunning Ways Brands Have Captured Attention with Infinity Rooms

Brands have long been honoring artist Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" concept, using mirrored walls and repeating shapes to create an eye-catching visual loop that immerses guests in an event theme.

10. How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say

For this year’s Boston Marathon, new sponsor Bank of America added its logo to the medals, sparking runner outrage. Event profs weigh in on the controversy and explain how brands can activate in a genuine way.

11. Tech Bloom: See Inside Jeff Leatham’s New Immersive Floral Exhibition

Physical meets digital in this colorful, Korean-inspired installation at Genesis House in NYC. Take a peek.

12. How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience

To celebrate the beloved series' first-ever extended-length episode, Disney Branded Television transported celebrities and their children into the show's adorable animated world.

13. The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration

From airport ceilings to childhood snacks, here's how everyday objects and moments have inspired some jaw-dropping event designs.

14. 6 Emerging Hotel Trends for 2024

Hilton recently hosted BizBash at several of its Nashville properties. From unique design elements to robust digital capabilities, here are some of the most exciting hotel trends we spotted along the way.

15. How Dozens of Competitive Vendors Worked Together for This Over-the-Top Gala

WIPA Philadelphia's first-ever gala paid homage to the city's musical history with an elaborate event design created by 30 different florists, planners, rental companies, and other local vendors.