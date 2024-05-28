This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.

To many of the experiential event profs profiled in our latest Industry Innovators feature, the key to leaving an impact in events is authenticity. "Innovation to me means finding new and creative ways to progress efforts forward while remaining authentic to who you are," says BizBash Industry Innovator Brian Wright of Atlanta-based creative agency Six Degrees. It's a theme found throughout the 12 profiles below, and a complex puzzle that the experiential industry continues to decipher. Here, we've highlighted a dozen experiential experts who are doing just that. Click through the links below to learn how they come up with their most effective ideas, what innovation means to them, their vision for the future, and much more.

Allison Ellsworth

Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, poppi

Ashley Henderson

Founder and Executive Producer, League Twenty Two

Brian Wright

Co-Founder, Six Degrees

Colin Davis

Senior Producer, Media.Monks

Evan Starkman

President and Founder, The Bait Shoppe

Kelly Markus

Chief Visionary Officer and Owner, Hunters Point

Lindsay Gaddis

Vice President of Creative and Design Services, Public School

Michael Barclay II

Executive Vice President of Experiential, ESSENCE Ventures

Mili Marcetic

Director of Production, MKG

Nicole Gabrielle

Vice President of Integrated Production/Content, Momentum Worldwide

Ryan Glick

CEO and Founder, CNC Agency (Coffee ‘n Clothes)

Tomos Evans

Co-Founder, We Are Swell

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. (While our features may be sponsored by standout companies, to ensure our lists remain impartial, sponsors do not have the ability to review or curate any part themselves.) The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!