Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact

From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.

Sarah Kloepple
May 28, 2024
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process. 

To many of the experiential event profs profiled in our latest Industry Innovators feature, the key to leaving an impact in events is authenticity. "Innovation to me means finding new and creative ways to progress efforts forward while remaining authentic to who you are," says BizBash Industry Innovator Brian Wright of Atlanta-based creative agency Six Degrees. It's a theme found throughout the 12 profiles below, and a complex puzzle that the experiential industry continues to decipher. Here, we've highlighted a dozen experiential experts who are doing just that. Click through the links below to learn how they come up with their most effective ideas, what innovation means to them, their vision for the future, and much more. 

Allison Ellsworth
Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, poppi

Ashley Henderson
Founder and Executive Producer, League Twenty Two

Brian Wright
Co-Founder, Six Degrees

Colin Davis
Senior Producer, Media.Monks

Evan Starkman
President and Founder, The Bait Shoppe

Kelly Markus
Chief Visionary Officer and Owner, Hunters Point

Lindsay Gaddis
Vice President of Creative and Design Services, Public School

Michael Barclay II
Executive Vice President of Experiential, ESSENCE Ventures

Mili Marcetic
Director of Production, MKG

Nicole Gabrielle
Vice President of Integrated Production/Content, Momentum Worldwide

Ryan Glick
CEO and Founder, CNC Agency (Coffee ‘n Clothes)

Tomos Evans
Co-Founder, We Are Swell

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. (While our features may be sponsored by standout companies, to ensure our lists remain impartial, sponsors do not have the ability to review or curate any part themselves.) The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences. 

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ashley Henderson
Related Stories
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ashley Henderson
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
For the vice president of creative and design services for Public School, innovation is about fostering a culture of curiosity and refusing to settle in a comfort zone.
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
The director of production for MKG believes all brands will need to venture into experiential to maintain or establish relevance.
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
The president and founder of The Bait Shoppe wants to create valuable encounters between brands and consumers that ultimately produce memories worth sharing.
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ashley Henderson
To the founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two, innovation means making a meaningful impact within your community—or globally.
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michael Barclay II
The executive vice president of experiential for ESSENCE Ventures leads the company’s experiential practice, overseeing ESSENCE Communications, AFROPUNK, Beautycon, and ESSENCE Studios.
An event that holds a special place in Barclay's heart: AFROPUNK. 'I'm honored to shape the brand's experiential future,' he says of the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Brian Wright
The co-founder of Six Degrees wants to create event experiences rooted in genuine connection.
Wright cites one of his most memorable events as this Xbox drone light show at the Hawks arena.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Allison Ellsworth
The co-founder and chief brand officer of poppi wants to create disruptive waves within the creative space, content sharing, and experience for her brand's consumers.
To launch its new flavor back in January, prebiotic soda brand poppi hosted a futuristic pop-up on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. It was 'a future-forward, poppi-fied approach to the classic convenience store experience,' says Ellsworth.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tomos Evans
With his team's work, the co-founder of We Are Swell focuses on adding value, entertaining, and enhancing. "Innovation should be inherent in the process," he says.
'Experiential goes far beyond events,' says Evans. 'It can be anything tangible, anything that provides a tactile experience with a brand.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Colin Davis
The senior producer for Media.Monks blends technology with thoughtful, exciting strategy and creativity to bring events to life.
One of Davis' more memorable projects recently was with eBay for a 50-by-50-foot space at ComplexCon 2023. The design of the space represented a house where each monochromatic room reflected a different product category.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Kelly Markus
The chief visionary officer and owner of Hunters Point wants to find the streaks of originality within each event.
Markus' firm produced Mighty Dream Forum, an event founded by Pharrell Williams, who wished to create a conference inspired by the World Economic Forum but focused on American subject matters, with access to a wider business public.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Nicole Gabrielle
The vice president of integrated production/content for Momentum Worldwide wants to leverage technology, experience, and experimentation to create something that hasn’t been seen before.
'Among the numerous events I've been a part of, the Heroes & Headliners concert we produced with Walmart really stands out,' Gabrielle says. 'Having the opportunity to give back to the military community and their families was so special.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ryan Glick
To the CEO and founder of CNC Agency, innovation is the willingness to take risks and pave your own path, regardless of current trends or industry norms.
One of Glick's most memorable events was when CNC Agency fulfilled Dolce & Gabbana’s dream of bringing Sicily to the Hamptons with a traveling Airstream—decked out to resemble the ornate Sicilian carts for which the famed Italian island is known.
Page 1 of 47
Next Page