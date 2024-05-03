Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience

To celebrate the beloved series' first-ever extended-length episode, Disney Branded Television transported celebrities and their children into the show's adorable animated world.

Claire Hoffman
May 3, 2024
On April 13, Disney Branded Television hosted a VIP premiere event to celebrate Bluey's first-ever extended-length episode, 'The Sign.'
On April 13, Disney Branded Television hosted a VIP premiere event to celebrate Bluey's first-ever extended-length episode, "The Sign."
Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored Media

LOS ANGELES—If you have young children, chances are you're familiar with Bluey, the adorable anthropomorphic puppy who stars in the Australian TV series that Vulture recently crowned "the best kids' series of our time." 

On April 13, Disney Branded Television brought kids and families into the show's sweet animated world through a star-studded premiere event celebration of Bluey's first-ever extended-length episode, "The Sign," which aired on Disney+ the following day. The gathering at the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank drew almost 500 celebrities, influencers, members of the press, and Disney executives—and their kids—for an advance screening followed by a family-friendly after-party. Bluey and Bingo posed for photos with guests.Bluey and Bingo posed for photos with guests.Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

To Katherine Nelson—senior vice president of communications and publicity for Disney Branded Television—the event was all about giving the episode "the full Hollywood premiere experience it deserves," she explained. "Every aspect of the screening and after-party was designed to evoke the joyful creative expression and play that are the hallmarks of Bluey."

The gathering, which was produced by Disney Branded Television and experiential agency Mirrored Media, kicked off with a step-and-repeat featuring a life-size version of the show's Heeler house, where guests could grab photos before entering the theater. To keep the crowd of young fans engaged, the team offered Bluey-branded snacks and beverages, trivia with chances to win Bluey-inspired prizes, and “dance mode” breaks led by popular teen DJs Amira and KaylaThe after-party centered on a 16-foot-tall replica of the Heeler family’s royal poinciana tree, which was custom-designed by 3D scanning a Bluey toy tree.The after-party centered on a 16-foot-tall replica of the Heeler family’s royal poinciana tree, which was custom-designed by 3D scanning a Bluey toy tree.Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored Media

"We meticulously tailored the experience to cater to our target family audience," noted Justin Lefkovitch, founder and CEO of Mirrored Media. "We did extensive research by watching every episode and scouring Bluey fandom resources for iconic themes and game ideas. We even interviewed my 7- and 5-year-old nieces, Brooke and Madison, to learn their favorite Bluey moments!"

Following the screening, guests and their families walked through an immersive tunnel and entered the after-party, which was located inside one of the studio’s soundstages. The space was transformed into the Heeler family's house and backyard, inviting kids into the world of Bluey with game stations and photo ops all centered on a 16-foot-tall replica of the Heelers' royal poinciana tree—which was custom-designed by 3D scanning a Bluey toy tree. Surrounding the tree, the team recreated both indoor and outdoor moments of the Heeler house, pulling vignettes directly from the show.Surrounding the tree, the team recreated both indoor and outdoor moments of the Heeler house, pulling vignettes directly from the show.Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored Media

Surrounding the tree, the team recreated the Heeler backyard, pulling vignettes directly from the show. Kids could play interactive games to win Bluey prizes, including “Pass the Parcel" and “Keepy Uppy,” and visit a Bluey-branded claw machine. They also played in Bluey and Bingo’s dress-up bin to dress like Granny Rita and Granny Janet, participated in the “Fairy Finder'' scavenger hunt, and hit the dance floor. Guests were also served Bluey-inspired food from Disney caterer Bon Appetit, including pizza, pavlova, fruit cups, and shadowland cupcakes from fan-favorite episodes. 'Teen sensation DJs Amira and Kayla curated a lively Disney Junior playlist,' said Lefkovitch."Teen sensation DJs Amira and Kayla curated a lively Disney Junior playlist," said Lefkovitch.Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored MediaGuests enjoyed Bluey-inspired food from Disney caterer Bon Appetit.Guests enjoyed Bluey-inspired food from Disney caterer Bon Appetit.Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored Media

"To top it off, Bluey and Bingo made several appearances to take photos with guests on the blue carpet, complete with a professional photographer and instant shareability," Lefkovitch added.

The event wasn't without its logistic challenges—particularly a rain forecast that forced the team to move from the lot's outdoor Legends Plaza to the indoor soundstage. "This new indoor plan meant that we had to completely redesign and overhaul the entire event footprint, add a full lighting and truss rig, bring in 10,000 square feet of drape, and add 13,000 square feet of carpet and turf," explained Lefkovitch, adding that additional staff and signage had to be added to ensure a smooth transition between the theater and the event space, as well as reconfigured audio plans and fire marshal approvals. Moving the event inside was 'a monumental task with just hours to go before load-in—but our vendors and teams collaborated so effectively to help bring this to the finish line and make the entire experience a resounding success,' Lefkovitch said. 'Ultimately, the move was great and the event turned out even better inside as it felt more intimate and allowed guests to be even more immersed in Bluey's world.'Moving the event inside was "a monumental task with just hours to go before load-in—but our vendors and teams collaborated so effectively to help bring this to the finish line and make the entire experience a resounding success," Lefkovitch said. "Ultimately, the move was great and the event turned out even better inside as it felt more intimate and allowed guests to be even more immersed in Bluey's world."Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored Media

"The event was not only a great way for Bluey fans young and old to spend a rainy day; it generated national press coverage and meaningful social media engagement ahead of the special’s debut," added Nelson. In fact, the gathering generated more than 4.3 million social impressions, along with press coverage in outlets like People, Parade, and Us Weekly.

To Nelson, the key to the event's success was its ability to bring the magic and wonder of the beloved show to life. "Whether for children or family audiences, Disney Branded Television’s shows are always filled with signature Disney qualities of magic, wonder, adventure, and heart—and our events are no different," she said. "Our head of events, Emma Quan, is the best at planning those fine details that make an event fun for the whole family. For parents, it’s premium food and drink options and creating fun experiences they can share with their kids. And for children, the main goal is to keep them engaged." A practical moment for the family-friendly event? Designated stroller parking.A practical moment for the family-friendly event? Designated stroller parking.Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mirrored Media

When planning kid-friendly events, Nelson also stressed the importance of practical details like photo moments that take into account the height of younger kids. "We had booster seats available in the theater, and crafted custom small furniture and lounge pieces for the reception to ensure that kids would also have comfortable places to sit, along with their parents," she explained.

"At the party," she added, "we made sure that activities were kid-safe and kid-friendly. For example, our claw machine game enabled kids to win prizes easily, and had stools and staff on hand to make sure everyone could access it."

Additional vendors that worked on the event included Kinetic Lighting, Stitch, EventPop, and GoInspo.

