PHILADELPHIA—When the Philadelphia chapter of WIPA (the Wedding Industry Professionals Association) was founded in mid-2023, the board knew they wanted to lean into a "community over competition" mindset.

And that attitude has never been more apparent than in the chapter's recent gala, an over-the-top affair that adopted a stunning "Sounds of Enlightenment" theme that transported its roughly 260 guests through various eras of music.

Photo: Anastasia Romanova Photography WIPA Philadelphia chapter vice president Robin Ewing, director of catering for Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, worked closely with chapter president Caitlin Kuchemba, creative director of Fulton Events, and Meghan Papiano, owner of House of Catherine, on the vision. “We really wanted to elevate the city and bring more awareness to the talent of the wedding industry here in Philadelphia—and showcase what we can do when we come together," explained Ewing, who pushed for the event to be held at her hotel.

Due to the way the luxury property is structured, guests had to take various escalators and walk through foyers—so the team decided to take guests on a multipart journey, creating different decor and immersive entertainment in each space. Once Jordan Kahn Music Company joined the team as a sponsor—and offered to bring in 50 immersive entertainments and musicians—creating a music-themed experience felt like a natural fit.

The opening registration moment evoked the 1800s, creating a "wow" moment with a Bridgerton-like feel, before guests ascended an escalator and entered a jazz-inspired era. Up another escalator was a 1970s-themed space with a live band. “We were trying to pull in the soul of Philly, which we feel like is music, and really give people an experience using immersive entertainment and costumes," said Ewing.

Photo: Anastasia Romanova Photography Throughout each of the spaces, in addition to the themed costumes and music, there were specialty cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, and food stations–all leading to the main ballroom, which had a seated dinner with food stations showcasing all the F&B outlets at the Four Seasons.

“So as the doors opened, the guests were greeted with our signature caviar toasts from Jean-Georges, which was a great moment," said Ewing. "Then they were excused by table to go to different stations, like a carving station, a live-action truffle pasta station, and more."

The ballroom was transformed with restaurant-style seating, including banquettes and a mix of high and low tables, plus elaborate floral designs and rentals from dozens of different vendors. “It was really exciting for me to see the space that I work in day in and day out transform to that level, and see what we can do when we all come together," said Ewing, who also loved seeing the various competitive vendors build relationships and trust with one another. "These vendors are all now more comfortable recommending each other if they’re booked, for example, because they’ve all worked hand in hand together.” Photo: Anastasia Romanova Photography

The evening culminated in a surprise Hamilton performance with singers, dancers, and authentic costumes from the wildly popular musical. “It was an immersive experience that really felt like dinner and a show," said Ewing, who described it as one of her favorite moments of the evening. "The energy in the room was unbelievable, with everyone up singing and dancing.” Photo: Anastasia Romanova Photography

Ewing notes that planning for the gala began in June, as soon as the chapter officially formed, and that tickets sold out in just nine days. The experience actually helped the new chapter become WIPA's second-largest market in its first year, she added. "We had seven or eight different florists, rather than just one. We had different photographers and videographers. We had over 30 people sponsoring this who all shared the same vision," said Ewing. "It really was about community over competition, and it was so special."

Check out the long list of vendors involved in the gala, and keep scrolling for more photos.

VENDORS :

