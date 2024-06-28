Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
June 28, 2024
Canva Create 2024, the graphic design platform's largest event to date, took place on May 23 at Hollywood Park, home to SoFi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. Read our behind-the-scenes coverage here.
Photo: Desmond Studios

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
Personal touches, from custom playlists to innovative swag, are redefining attendee engagement. Here, event professionals share some of the most effective personalization moments they've created.

2. Behind the Scenes at Canva Create, the Brand's Massive Festival of Creativity
The graphic design platform's largest-ever event drew 3,500 people for a day of keynotes, product demos, community spotlights, activations, and more.

3. 12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Planning your summer reading list? We've got you covered.

4. Gov Ball 2024: See 20+ Activations From New York's Hottest Music Fest
Brand activations showed up and showed out at this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival from the likes of the NBA, Supergoop, Rakuten, Dunkin’, and more.

5. These Fruit-Centric Pop-Ups Are Ringing in the Sweet Summer Season
Welcome the new season by exploring these berry sweet pop-ups.

6. 6 Convention Centers in North America with Fascinating Histories
From what was once the largest railroad station in the southern U.S. to a facility that has preserved a section of the Underground Railroad, we dive into the compelling histories behind six convention centers.

7. 32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in June 2024.

8. Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.

9. C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
The three-day event was built around some of the key industries driving the Montreal economy, including sustainability and artificial intelligence.

10. 8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
The fintech conference merged cutting-edge technology with memorable moments of human connection.

11. See Inside Cheez-It's Diner Experience with Its Over-the-Top Menu Items
Once again, the snack brand created a roadside attraction with a retro eatery in upstate New York.

12. See Inside This Massive Immersive Experience About Soccer Star Lionel Messi
“The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True” uses 360-degree mapping technology, 3D visuals, and artificial intelligence to bring the player’s story to life.

13. Pride Month 2024: A Look at Events Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community Around the U.S.
Find out what you might have missed during this monthlong series of events and what’s still to come.

14. Event Tech Check: Exciting New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Live Translation, Staffing, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

15. Why Is This Outdoor Footwear Brand Hosting a Wedding?
Chaco is traveling around the U.S. this summer, celebrating its 35th birthday with sandal customization and repair—and its first-ever wedding ceremony.

