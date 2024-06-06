Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Guest Column: 7 Common Anniversary Event Pitfalls and Mitigation Strategies

For many event teams, anniversary celebrations are the most pressure-filled to be perfect. Explore common mistakes and the best practices to mitigate them.

Amanda Ma
June 6, 2024
Photo: Courtesy of Innovate Marketing Group

Amanda Ma is the CEO of Innovate Marketing Group and a member of the Anniversary Collective.

For event planners, marketing teams, and communications leaders, the upcoming summer provides the rare opportunity to take a breath and truly plan for large fall and winter activations. With the gift of time comes the opportunity to ensure that a flawless, bespoke experience is delivered not just at the event itself, but in all pre- and post-event touchpoints as well.

For many teams, anniversary celebrations are the most pressure-filled to be perfect. Whether it’s the attendance and expectations of senior leaders or the fact that milestones are celebrated just once, these events are the ones that most often lead to stress and tension. This is where having an outside party can support.

For many clients, internal teams responsible for event execution might have only worked on a handful of large-scale celebrations in their careers. However, our team at the Anniversary Collective has executed hundreds of events. We bring these best practices to every new engagement, and thanks to that experience, we've seen where common pitfalls in planning can occur.

While event design is still in its early stages, there is an ample window to create something that will have attendees and other VIPs talking well after the event is over. Bearing this in mind, here are a few of the most common things we see in this period, and the strategies the Anniversary Collective has developed to mitigate.

1. Overlooking diverse stakeholder interests

When serving a wide range of stakeholders, including investors, employees, and partners, planning a celebration that does not adequately consider or engage all these diverse groups is a major pitfall. Each of these groups needs to “see” themselves in the event to feel that, in the end, it was a success.

Mitigation strategy

During initial phone calls and planning sessions, identify and gather input from all available stakeholder groups, including what their expectations for the event are—from concept ideation to post-event follow-up. This feedback informs the planning process, ensuring the celebration is inclusive and resonates during all stages.

2. Failing to communicate company history and culture

An anniversary project should reflect the company’s historical and recent contributions to the financial well-being of its clients and the broader impact it has made on the world. Many companies use an event to talk about the next chapter, and in doing so, miss creating real emotional touchpoints regarding the stories that led to this key moment.

Mitigation strategy

Through historical and social listening research, develop messaging that highlights a company’s achievements, innovations, and contributions to its industry. Use storytelling across various platforms to communicate this impact both effectively and fulsomely.

3. Neglecting digital engagement

While we always care about creating a beautiful room and in-person experience, failing to leverage digital platforms for an anniversary celebration limits its reach and engagement, especially given the global nature of today’s business world and the digital savvy of many stakeholder groups. With many companies utilizing hybrid or remote workers, as well as consultants, ensuring a digital component means the event reach and ROI can expand exponentially.

Mitigation strategy

Developing a comprehensive integrated strategy that includes social media, email campaigns, a dedicated anniversary webpage, and virtual event components will engage a wider audience. Ensuring the use of multimedia, interactive widgets, and other tools means you can bring these stakeholders “into” the event meaningfully as well.

4. Discovery of previously unknown caches of archives and preservation issues

Companies with long histories that have experienced expansion, mergers, and diversification have distributed archives that lack centralized management and understanding. Many times, these materials show signs of neglect or have been held in poor storage conditions, resulting in mold, media obsolescence, and more. However, these can be powerful storytelling tools and there are a variety of technological ways to clean or otherwise restore them for use.

Mitigation strategy

Our discovery process uncovers these unknown sources right away through surveys and conversations. We can then engage our deep partnership network of specialists beyond the Anniversary Collective to help restore these items and return them to use not just in the physical realm (such as an interactive display) but in a digitized way that can allow them to be used online, by other teams in the organization, and more.

5. Establishing clear objectives

When planning an event, teams tend to think through the tactical approaches—the food, the decor, or the interactive elements, just to name a few. Rarely do they take time to clearly define nontangibles—the way they want people to feel, the ambiance to be achieved, or the actions they want people to take in the days following an event. These are just as important as pitch-perfect keynotes and tasty hors d’oeuvres.

Mitigation strategy

In the earliest planning stages, teams need to write down the largest goals and objectives of the project. Understanding what you want to achieve at the most macro levels—such as increasing brand visibility, boosting employee morale, or strengthening relationships with stakeholders—is key for designing an event that will echo in time.

6. Allocate and obtain sufficient resources

Events and anniversary celebrations usually fall to internal teams that already have very full plates. When you throw in a sizable milestone, it can be the equivalent of adding a full-time job to a full-time job. It’s critical that in the planning stages, the team adequately allocates budget, manpower, and other resources to support the anniversary project.

Mitigation strategy

Hiring outside teams is not another line-item cost; it’s a budget saver. Having an outside team frees up internal resources to keep daily projects in motion and focus more strongly on those tasks that are best managed in-house such as collateral creation, technological requirements gathering, and obtaining additional personnel for event support.

7. Making employees engaged

Involving employees in the planning and execution process fosters a sense of ownership and commitment that might not exist if they are coming in blindly, especially when an event is global or national in nature. When employees feel they had input into how something looks or feels, they tend to have a better time participating.

Mitigation strategy

Working with local leaders and HR teams can help secure the advice and gather input on what would make a celebration resonate. For example, tailoring collateral to be culturally relevant, creating unique leave-behinds, or ensuring food has a local twist are all simple ways to make employees feel heard and bring them into the celebration.

During Miami Race Week, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack's Garage in Miami following successful 2023 F1 activations in Austin and Las Vegas.
Last year, to promote its new line of teas, Tetley tapped FUSE Create to transform a corner of a busy Toronto shopping mall into a fun reprieve. The experiential agency worked with Queue Media (one of its go-to partners) on marketing and signage.
Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience produced by experiential agency MKG. The space encouraged festivalgoers to evoke the nostalgic fashion of Coachella in decades past, while also tapping into current Pinterest-identified trends like "Lana Del Rey core" and "2014 core.'
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
During Miami Race Week, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack’s Garage in Miami following successful 2023 F1 activations in Austin and Las Vegas. See more: Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Opinion & Experts
How Event Profs Can Make Mental Health Part of Their Everyday Awareness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but mental health in the event industry is not defined by a year, month, week, or day. It’s defined by actively making it part of your everyday awareness for life, Janice Cardinale writes.
Shutterstock 2251103783
Opinion & Experts
5 Canadian Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors for Catering, Rentals, Staffing, and More
These event profs spotlight their go-to partners.
Last year, to promote its new line of teas, Tetley tapped FUSE Create to transform a corner of a busy Toronto shopping mall into a fun reprieve. The experiential agency worked with Queue Media (one of its go-to partners) on marketing and signage. See more: This Whimsical Pop-Up Brought Tea Time to Toronto
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience produced by experiential agency MKG. The space encouraged festivalgoers to evoke the nostalgic fashion of Coachella in decades past, while also tapping into current Pinterest-identified trends like “Lana Del Rey core” and “2014 core.' See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Opinion & Experts
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, photography, rentals, and more.
'Their inventory is stunning; their team in office and at load-in are always polite and patient; and they just stand apart from any other rental company we’ve worked with,' said Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low of her preferred rental partner, Taylor Creative Inc. Pictured here are the Soren sofa, Sven chair, and Sigrid stool.
Opinion & Experts
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
FX’s Kenya Hardaway shares her top tips for connecting with consumers, developing an event narrative, integrating technology, and more.
Kenya Hardaway and her team recently celebrated FX's buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World with a dinner party that used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting. See more: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Sports
What It Took to Produce Travis Kelce's Headline-Grabbing Music Festival
Sports
See Inside This Massive Immersive Experience About Soccer Star Lionel Messi
Trade Shows
How the Streets of Los Angeles Became the Star at IPW's Opening Night
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Tennessee Tourism Turned Concertgoers’ Brain Waves Into Travel Recs
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Sometimes the venue can be the real star of an event. And for the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two, which took place in New York City on Feb. 25, the Warner Bros. events team identified the perfect after-party location—the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. See more: See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Opinion & Experts
8 Event Profs Share Failures and Tough Lessons Learned
From overly explosive fireworks to a lack of enthusiasm for a theme, these event mishaps ultimately led to career growth.
Shutterstock 686792902
Opinion & Experts
How Event Vendors Can Spot Scams
Did an inquiry hit your inbox that seems too good to be true? Outsmart scammers by keeping an eye out for these red flags.
Shutterstock 2270845563
Opinion & Experts
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
An unofficial Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow resulted in lots of tears—and even some calls to the police. We asked event professionals to weigh in on where exactly the organizers went wrong.
Event Professionals Discuss the Failed Willy Wonka Pop-Up in Glasgow
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
LinkedIn's 'The Place to B2B' activation from Cannes Lions won the Best Tech Brand Activation category for BizBash's 11th annual Event Experience Awards. See all of the winners here.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
One of Emmys night's most popular after-parties was the HBO | Max Nominees Reception, which was held at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The invite-only party drew the casts of Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Last Week Tonight, and more; it was designed and produced by Bespoke Bohéme. See more: Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
