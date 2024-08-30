Stand out or stay unseen.
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
August 30, 2024
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Photo: Kirby Gladstein for Lollapalooza 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in Chicago, the music festival had its highest-attended set ever—and became "the Super Bowl of branded experiences."

2. Comic-Con 2024: 35+ Clever Ways Brands Engaged Pop Culture Fans in San Diego This Year
Here's how Hulu, FX, Adult Swim, Peacock, Paramount+, eBay, and other brands grabbed attention from the convention's 130,000-plus attendees.

3. 2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans
From AR experiences to chicken wings, brands and sponsors are hosting events and activations tied to the Summer Games that have attendees saying oh la la.

4. 24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Spotify, CÎROC, Instacart, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in July 2024.

5. Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand
The actress partnered with a floral designer to promote Betty Buzz and her new summer blockbuster, It Ends With Us.

6. How e.l.f. Cosmetics Brought the Italian Beachside to Brooklyn—Nonnas Included
The beauty brand's pop-up was a case study in drawing inspiration from a destination, with actors playing Italian grandmothers as brand ambassadors.

7. What Are Your Tricks for Getting Event Attendees Interacting?
Here's how to make everyone—yes, even the introverts—feel connected at your next event.

8. IKEA’s Dreamy ‘Sleepeasy’ Is a Whimsical Ode to a Good Night’s Sleep
The brand’s clever pop-up features immersive rooms showcasing how the right mix of comfort, light, air, and more can transform your sleep—and how IKEA products can help.

9. 15 Times Oversize Logos Made a Big Impact at Events
Go big or go home, right? From unique photo ops to enhanced brand recognition, oversize logos can leave a lasting impression.

10. Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50
These seasoned professionals have spent decades crafting the future of events, demonstrating that experience, vision, and adaptability are the ultimate keys to success.

11. Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

12. 12 Stunning Draping Designs That'll Inspire the Look of Your Next Event
Drapes aren't just practical—they can transform ordinary spaces into opulent environments.

13. Inside the New Experience That Takes You Into Bravo’s Reality TV Universe
The Diamonds and Rosé Experience offers dining, merch, photo ops, and weekly events inspired by Bravo’s mainstay franchises, including The Real Housewives and Below Deck.

14. What You Might Have Missed During Summer 2024 in the Hamptons
Take a peek at the hottest events, pop-ups, and activations that took place in New York’s popular getaway spot this summer season.

15. Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet’s 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience
The aperitif brand brought Parisian chic to NYC with the Netflix series-inspired "Café de Lillet.”

Opinion & Experts
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Planning your summer reading list? We've got you covered.
Shutterstock 1986877016
Opinion & Experts
Guest Column: 7 Common Anniversary Event Pitfalls and Mitigation Strategies
For many event teams, anniversary celebrations are the most pressure-filled to be perfect. Explore common mistakes and the best practices to mitigate them.
Pag 4571[3]
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
During Miami Race Week, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack’s Garage in Miami following successful 2023 F1 activations in Austin and Las Vegas. See more: Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Opinion & Experts
How Event Profs Can Make Mental Health Part of Their Everyday Awareness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but mental health in the event industry is not defined by a year, month, week, or day. It’s defined by actively making it part of your everyday awareness for life, Janice Cardinale writes.
Shutterstock 2251103783
BizBash Lists
Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
VeeCon 2024: How the Conference-Festival Mashup Expanded Its Footprint in LA
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Live Más... Like a Senior: See Inside Taco Bell’s Quirky Early Retirement Community
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet’s 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience
Opinion & Experts
5 Canadian Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors for Catering, Rentals, Staffing, and More
These event profs spotlight their go-to partners.
Last year, to promote its new line of teas, Tetley tapped FUSE Create to transform a corner of a busy Toronto shopping mall into a fun reprieve. The experiential agency worked with Queue Media (one of its go-to partners) on marketing and signage. See more: This Whimsical Pop-Up Brought Tea Time to Toronto
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience produced by experiential agency MKG. The space encouraged festivalgoers to evoke the nostalgic fashion of Coachella in decades past, while also tapping into current Pinterest-identified trends like “Lana Del Rey core” and “2014 core.' See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Opinion & Experts
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, photography, rentals, and more.
'Their inventory is stunning; their team in office and at load-in are always polite and patient; and they just stand apart from any other rental company we’ve worked with,' said Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low of her preferred rental partner, Taylor Creative Inc. Pictured here are the Soren sofa, Sven chair, and Sigrid stool.
Opinion & Experts
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
FX’s Kenya Hardaway shares her top tips for connecting with consumers, developing an event narrative, integrating technology, and more.
Kenya Hardaway and her team recently celebrated FX's buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World with a dinner party that used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting. See more: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Sometimes the venue can be the real star of an event. And for the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two, which took place in New York City on Feb. 25, the Warner Bros. events team identified the perfect after-party location—the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. See more: See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Opinion & Experts
8 Event Profs Share Failures and Tough Lessons Learned
From overly explosive fireworks to a lack of enthusiasm for a theme, these event mishaps ultimately led to career growth.
Shutterstock 686792902
