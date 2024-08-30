Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in Chicago, the music festival had its highest-attended set ever—and became "the Super Bowl of branded experiences."

2. Comic-Con 2024: 35+ Clever Ways Brands Engaged Pop Culture Fans in San Diego This Year

Here's how Hulu, FX, Adult Swim, Peacock, Paramount+, eBay, and other brands grabbed attention from the convention's 130,000-plus attendees.

3. 2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans

From AR experiences to chicken wings, brands and sponsors are hosting events and activations tied to the Summer Games that have attendees saying oh la la.

4. 24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Spotify, CÎROC, Instacart, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in July 2024.

5. Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand

The actress partnered with a floral designer to promote Betty Buzz and her new summer blockbuster, It Ends With Us.

6. How e.l.f. Cosmetics Brought the Italian Beachside to Brooklyn—Nonnas Included

The beauty brand's pop-up was a case study in drawing inspiration from a destination, with actors playing Italian grandmothers as brand ambassadors.

7. What Are Your Tricks for Getting Event Attendees Interacting?

Here's how to make everyone—yes, even the introverts—feel connected at your next event.

8. IKEA’s Dreamy ‘Sleepeasy’ Is a Whimsical Ode to a Good Night’s Sleep

The brand’s clever pop-up features immersive rooms showcasing how the right mix of comfort, light, air, and more can transform your sleep—and how IKEA products can help.

9. 15 Times Oversize Logos Made a Big Impact at Events

Go big or go home, right? From unique photo ops to enhanced brand recognition, oversize logos can leave a lasting impression.

10. Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50

These seasoned professionals have spent decades crafting the future of events, demonstrating that experience, vision, and adaptability are the ultimate keys to success.

11. Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

12. 12 Stunning Draping Designs That'll Inspire the Look of Your Next Event

Drapes aren't just practical—they can transform ordinary spaces into opulent environments.

13. Inside the New Experience That Takes You Into Bravo’s Reality TV Universe

The Diamonds and Rosé Experience offers dining, merch, photo ops, and weekly events inspired by Bravo’s mainstay franchises, including The Real Housewives and Below Deck.

14. What You Might Have Missed During Summer 2024 in the Hamptons

Take a peek at the hottest events, pop-ups, and activations that took place in New York’s popular getaway spot this summer season.

15. Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet’s 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience

The aperitif brand brought Parisian chic to NYC with the Netflix series-inspired "Café de Lillet.”