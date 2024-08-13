Stand out or stay unseen.
How e.l.f. Cosmetics Brought the Italian Beachside to Brooklyn—Nonnas Included

The beauty brand's pop-up was a case study in drawing inspiration from a destination, with actors playing Italian grandmothers as brand ambassadors.

Shannon Thaler
August 13, 2024
The highlight of the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club? The nonnas. Improv actors played the part of Italian grandmothers, who roamed the Beach Club “sharing their best-kept skincare secrets and local traditions with consumers," according to Jamie D'Attoma, executive vice president and partner at creative agency SHADOW, the firm behind the pop-up.
Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

NEW YORK—Earlier this summer, you could find the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club nestled within Brooklyn’s 5-acre Domino Park. The experience was a southern Italy-inspired pop-up from cosmetics giant e.l.f. chock full of photo-worthy moments that screamed “la dolce vita.”

What better way to showcase e.l.f. SKIN’s new Bronzing Drops than by offering a taste of the Amalfi Coast’s allure right here in NYC—without the need for an expensive flight?” said Jamie D'Attoma, executive vice president and partner at creative agency SHADOW, the firm behind the pop-up. D'Attoma described the setting alone—right on the East River overlooking a picturesque view of Manhattan—as the perfect place to plant lemon trees and an over-the-top photo op with a Vespa parked in front of a blown-up photo from Amalfi’s famed cobblestone streets.

"Aside from the Ame.l.f.i theme’s inspiration from how e.l.f.’s Bronzing Drops make the skin glow after an Italian summer spent beachside at the Amalfi Coast, we did some research and found that during the last two years, Google searches for 'Positano' spiked dramatically," D’Attamo explained, adding that #AmalfiCoast currently has more than 12.2 million views on TikTok. 

SHADOW capitalized on the destination’s popularity, “cutting the ‘bronze rope’ for every eye, lip, face, and skin to enjoy,” D’Attamo said.The pop-up took place at Brooklyn's Domino Park, set on the East River overlooking a picturesque view of Manhattan.The pop-up took place at Brooklyn's Domino Park, set on the East River overlooking a picturesque view of Manhattan.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

Upon entering, the more than 2,000 guests (and 100-plus furry friends, D’Attoma noted) who popped by over the course of the two-day event were greeted by nonnas. Improv actors played the part of Italian grandmothers, who roamed the Beach Club “sharing their best-kept skincare secrets and local traditions with consumers,” D’Attoma explained. 

Having the nonnas in attendance was D’Attoma’s favorite touchpoint, he told BizBash, as it “furthered the Italian cultural experience [and] incorporated an interactive component.” The nonnas handed out e.l.f.-branded Beach Club membership cards, which provided access to the Bronzing Drops Cabana, where they were shade-matched to one of three antioxidant-rich, tinted serums in shades Rose Gold, Pure Gold, and Copper Gold. The first 50 membership cards passed out were special “bronze” cards that could be redeemed for a take-home sample of the Bronzing Drops in the guest’s preferred shade.

The incentive had a line around Domino Park before the pop-up even opened to the public on July 30 and 31. Once inside, there was also a Suntouchable Cabana that showcased e.l.f.’s collection of the same name, which includes tinted SPFs, invisible sunscreens, and an SPF makeup-setting spray. Nearby was the Suntouchable Spritz Bar, where SHADOW tapped The New Bar to serve refreshing, nonalcoholic canned cocktails including, of course, Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, with flavors of bittersweet orange and peach.This photo op took center stage, featuring a branded Vespa set in front of a picture of Positano's coastline.This photo op took center stage, featuring a branded Vespa set in front of a picture of Positano's coastline.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

To incorporate a nod to its New York backdrop, “we partnered with neighborhood classic Fini Pizza to serve up three flavors of gelato, named after e.l.f. products,” while those waiting in line were treated to slices of pizza hand-delivered by the nonnas themselves, D’Attoma said.

The nonnas were such a big hit that the term amassed a staggering 6.1 billion-plus views on TikTok. “It was clear that the nonnas captured hearts with their endearing charm, timeless advice, and heartwarming recipes,” D’Attoma said. That magic was similarly portrayed at multiple activation points at the event, which “provided a unique role in serving as entertainment and brand ambassador.”At the Bronzing Drops Cabana, guests were shade-matched to one of e.l.f.'s three antioxidant-rich, tinted serums in shades Rose Gold, Pure Gold, and Copper Gold.At the Bronzing Drops Cabana, guests were shade-matched to one of e.l.f.'s three antioxidant-rich, tinted serums in shades Rose Gold, Pure Gold, and Copper Gold.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

And though forecasted thunderstorms impacted the Beach Club’s originally scheduled dates, D’Attoma noted his team’s swift problem-solving to reschedule for sunnier days—which more than paid off. “The greatest success of the event was the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the guests, who felt a genuine connection to e.l.f.’s brand values,” D’Attoma said, mentioning that the “spontaneous midday dance party” proved just how much fun guests were having at the pop-up.

Keep scrolling to see more from inside the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club…Customers interacted with professionals on e.l.f.'s Education Team to learn about the brand's new Bronzing Drops, plus the best techniques for achieving a sun-kissed glow.Customers interacted with professionals on e.l.f.'s Education Team to learn about the brand's new Bronzing Drops, plus the best techniques for achieving a sun-kissed glow.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWAt the Suntouchable Spritz Bar, The New Bar served refreshing, nonalcoholic canned cocktails including, of course, Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, with flavors of bittersweet orange and peach.At the Suntouchable Spritz Bar, The New Bar served refreshing, nonalcoholic canned cocktails including, of course, Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, with flavors of bittersweet orange and peach.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWTo incorporate a nod to its New York backdrop, “we partnered with neighborhood classic Fini Pizza to serve up three flavors of gelato, named after e.l.f. products,” D'Attoma explained.To incorporate a nod to its New York backdrop, “we partnered with neighborhood classic Fini Pizza to serve up three flavors of gelato, named after e.l.f. products,” D'Attoma explained.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWThe nonnas were such a big hit that the term amassed a staggering 6.1 billion-plus views on TikTok. “It was clear that the nonnas captured hearts with their endearing charm, timeless advice, and heartwarming recipes,” D’Attoma said.The nonnas were such a big hit that the term amassed a staggering 6.1 billion-plus views on TikTok. “It was clear that the nonnas captured hearts with their endearing charm, timeless advice, and heartwarming recipes,” D’Attoma said.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWThe first 50 guests who attended the pop-up each day were gifted special 'bronze' membership cards that could be redeemed for a take-home sample of the Bronzing Drops in the guest’s preferred shade.The first 50 guests who attended the pop-up each day were gifted special "bronze" membership cards that could be redeemed for a take-home sample of the Bronzing Drops in the guest’s preferred shade.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWOver the course of the two-day event, which took place July 30-31, the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club welcomed more than 2,000 guests and 100 furry friends.Over the course of the two-day event, which took place July 30-31, the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club welcomed more than 2,000 guests and 100 furry friends.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

