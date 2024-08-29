Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did

The brand’s “The One Shop” is designed to promote its new membership program aimed at the campus crowd.

Michele Laufik
August 29, 2024
The tour kicked off Aug. 21 at the University of Miami and will wrap up at the end of October at the University of Southern California.
The tour kicked off Aug. 21 at the University of Miami and will wrap up at the end of October at the University of Southern California.
Photo: Courtesy of Uber

Throughout the fall, Uber is bringing its “The One Shop,” a bodega-inspired pop-up designed to promote the brand’s new membership program, Uber One for Students, to college campuses.

The 14-stop tour kicked off Aug. 21 at the University of Miami before the brand set up shop at The University of Texas at Austin with content creator and UT grad Connor Wood on Aug. 28. Additional campus stops on the tour include The University of Alabama, Ohio State, Boston University, and more. It will wrap up at the end of October at the University of Southern California.

“Knowing how active students are on [TikTok], we designed each corner of The One Shop with delightful surprises that students want to capture as shareable content,” Jeffreys explained.“Knowing how active students are on [TikTok], we designed each corner of The One Shop with delightful surprises that students want to capture as shareable content,” Jeffreys explained.Photo: Courtesy of UberAs for the tour stops, Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing at Uber, North America, said that the brand “prioritized making stops at a range of colleges across the country, with a particular focus on schools that have a strong on-campus culture.”

The pop-up showcases brands that Uber One for Students members have access to including Starbucks, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Domino’s, Popeyes, Insomnia Cookies, and Panera Bread.The pop-up showcases brands that Uber One for Students members have access to including Starbucks, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Domino’s, Popeyes, Insomnia Cookies, and Panera Bread.Photo: Courtesy of Uber“In addition to paying close attention to where we activated, we also carefully considered when we activated, specifically as it related to how we capitalized on welcome weeks and other big events,” she added. 

The bodega-meets-art-installation is packed with free goodies from brands on which Uber One for Students members are able to get special pricing and discounts, including Starbucks, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Domino’s, Popeyes, Insomnia Cookies, and Panera Bread.

“Whether they are there to grab a popsicle on the way to class or snag a goodie bag of all of their favorite products, The One Shop allows us to meet college students where they are,” Jeffreys said.

Uber One for Students is similar to an Uber One membership, but costs half the price and is exclusively for college students.

Students who sign up for an Uber One membership also have the chance to win prizes, snap selfies in various photo moments including a corner lined with oversize Taco Bell sauce packets, and take away a bag of swag.

The brand described the activation as "TikTok-able,” which, like Instagram-worthy, means offering up moments that visitors want to share on social media.

Jeffreys described the pop-up as “a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere where students couldn’t help but want to check out what’s happening.”Jeffreys described the pop-up as “a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere where students couldn’t help but want to check out what’s happening.”Photo: Courtesy of Uber“Knowing how active students are on the platform, we designed each corner of The One Shop with delightful surprises that students want to capture as shareable content,” Jeffreys explained. 

“From a hot sauce sanctuary with Taco Bell to a gumball machine full of Panera Bread-inspired minis to a classic bodega-inspired selfie station, we aimed to create a memorable and shareable experience that connects with students.”

VENDORS

Campus Activation Partner: InternQueen
Experiential Agency: Invisible North
Influencer Agency: Viral Nation

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Visitors are able to get creative at outdoor coloring stations.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
DLUXE Photobooths captured portraits, while a Nostalgic Memoirs audio booth (pictured) and Founder's Original beer pong added interactive elements to the evening. Guests also received soothing massages courtesy of Bodied Beauty.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
The footprint featured a kitschy vibe with Palm Springs-inspired, midcentury-style signage.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Live Más... Like a Senior: See Inside Taco Bell’s Quirky Early Retirement Community
Lillet transformed West Village eatery Boucherie into a charming bistro like those seen on the show.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet’s 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience
Related Stories
The footprint featured a kitschy vibe with Palm Springs-inspired, midcentury-style signage.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Live Más... Like a Senior: See Inside Taco Bell’s Quirky Early Retirement Community
The Betty Blooms pop-up overtook Chelsea’s Starbright Floral Studio on Aug. 7 and will be open through Aug. 20. Designed to promote Blake Lively’s summer blockbuster, It Ends With Us, the pop-up also promotes Lively’s sparkling beverage brands: Betty Buzz and Betty Booze.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand
The highlight of the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club? The nonnas. Improv actors played the part of Italian grandmothers, who roamed the Beach Club “sharing their best-kept skincare secrets and local traditions with consumers,' according to Jamie D'Attoma, executive vice president and partner at creative agency SHADOW, the firm behind the pop-up.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How e.l.f. Cosmetics Brought the Italian Beachside to Brooklyn—Nonnas Included
Visitors are able to get creative at outdoor coloring stations.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
To promote its new durable Utility Collection, the luggage brand decked out its RV with fun rustic elements and plenty of bag options.
Visitors are able to get creative at outdoor coloring stations.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in August 2024.
DLUXE Photobooths captured portraits, while a Nostalgic Memoirs audio booth (pictured) and Founder's Original beer pong added interactive elements to the evening. Guests also received soothing massages courtesy of Bodied Beauty.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Live Más... Like a Senior: See Inside Taco Bell’s Quirky Early Retirement Community
The fast-food brand embraced the slow living movement with its latest activation.
The footprint featured a kitschy vibe with Palm Springs-inspired, midcentury-style signage.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet’s 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience
The aperitif brand brought Parisian chic to NYC with the Netflix series-inspired "Café de Lillet.”
Lillet transformed West Village eatery Boucherie into a charming bistro like those seen on the show.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
IKEA’s Dreamy ‘Sleepeasy’ Is a Whimsical Ode to a Good Night’s Sleep
The brand’s clever pop-up features immersive rooms showcasing how the right mix of comfort, light, air, and more can transform your sleep—and how IKEA products can help.
Studies show that people sleep best at about 65 degrees, so IKEA brought that temperature component to life in an icy room—complete with icebergs made from hanging comforters—where guests can immediately feel a chill when they walk in. The space showcases IKEA's new cooling mattress and other cooling products.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand
The actress partnered with a floral designer to promote Betty Buzz and her new summer blockbuster, It Ends With Us.
The Betty Blooms pop-up overtook Chelsea’s Starbright Floral Studio on Aug. 7 and will be open through Aug. 20. Designed to promote Blake Lively’s summer blockbuster, It Ends With Us, the pop-up also promotes Lively’s sparkling beverage brands: Betty Buzz and Betty Booze.
Most Popular
BizBash Lists
Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
VeeCon 2024: How the Conference-Festival Mashup Expanded Its Footprint in LA
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Live Más... Like a Senior: See Inside Taco Bell’s Quirky Early Retirement Community
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet’s 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in Chicago, the music festival had its highest-attended set ever—and became "the Super Bowl of branded experiences."
Between sets, some 100,000 guests per day traversed the steamy, sunny festival grounds in Grant Park.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How e.l.f. Cosmetics Brought the Italian Beachside to Brooklyn—Nonnas Included
The beauty brand's pop-up was a case study in drawing inspiration from a destination, with actors playing Italian grandmothers as brand ambassadors.
The highlight of the Ame.l.f.i Coast Beach Club? The nonnas. Improv actors played the part of Italian grandmothers, who roamed the Beach Club “sharing their best-kept skincare secrets and local traditions with consumers,' according to Jamie D'Attoma, executive vice president and partner at creative agency SHADOW, the firm behind the pop-up.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How This Food Festival Blazes a Trail Around the U.S.
Nationwide live-fire culinary event series Heritage Fire made an inaugural visit to Louisville, Ky., this year.
Established in 2010 in Napa Valley, Calif., and produced by event and marketing agency a21, the live-fire culinary event series aims to celebrate pasture diversity and local family farms.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside the New Experience That Takes You Into Bravo’s Reality TV Universe
The Diamonds and Rosé Experience offers dining, merch, photo ops, and weekly events inspired by Bravo’s mainstay franchises, including The Real Housewives and Below Deck.
One of the main installations is a giant diamond floor piece, a nod to the diamonds held by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in the show’s title sequence. The event entrance also features a photo booth with a pink chat box akin to the Bravo logo. Selfie Booth Co. provided the event photo booths.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
What You Might Have Missed During Summer 2024 in the Hamptons
Take a peek at the hottest events, pop-ups, and activations that took place in New York’s popular getaway spot this summer season.
Rosewood Mayakoba’s Topping Rose House Takeover
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Comic-Con 2024: 35+ Clever Ways Brands Engaged Pop Culture Fans in San Diego This Year
Here's how Hulu, FX, Adult Swim, Peacock, Paramount+, eBay, and other brands grabbed attention from the convention's 130,000-plus attendees.
Hulu's Animayhem
Page 1 of 129
Next Page