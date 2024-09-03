Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

Event Tech Check: New Tools for Networking, Staffing, Floor Plans, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
September 3, 2024
Europalco, the largest provider of solutions for events and shows in southern Europe, created a tech-driven experience at the 36th Deloitte IRGAwards in Lisbon, Portugal. In addition to creating a 360-degree immersive environment that combined round screens and immersive audio, Europalco aimed to showcase the harmony between humans and machines via its state-of-the-art KUKA robot. The evening began with a performance where a KUKA robot played the piano alongside a human pianist.
Europalco, the largest provider of solutions for events and shows in southern Europe, created a tech-driven experience at the 36th Deloitte IRGAwards in Lisbon, Portugal. In addition to creating a 360-degree immersive environment that combined round screens and immersive audio, Europalco aimed to showcase the harmony between humans and machines via its state-of-the-art KUKA robot. The evening began with a performance where a KUKA robot played the piano alongside a human pianist.
Photo: Courtesy of Europalco

In Case You Missed It

To mark its 200th anniversary, The Macallan debuted a high-tech, multisensory experience that takes visitors through the Scotch whisky brand’s rich history. Go behind the scenes here.

Spotlight On

If you watched the Olympics closing ceremony in mid-August, you might have noticed some unique lighting displays happening in the crowd. That was the work of wireless lighting technology company PixMob, which distributed high-powered X4 LED wristbands to each of the event's 70,000 fans and athletes. PixMob’s Moving Visual Transmitter technology essentially transforms audiences into interactive canvases, allowing for the projection of moving graphics onto crowds.

At the closing ceremony, PixMob’s Moving Visual Technology cast animated effects illustrating the long history of the Olympics, from ancient chariot riders to a modern animation of the Olympic rings painted across the audience. PixMob’s technology was also featured in other Olympic events, including the 100-meter men’s dash, the 200-meter women’s dash, and both the men's and women’s beach volleyball finals. 'We are unbelievably grateful to have worked with world-class teams to contribute to this mind-blowing show,' said J-O Dalphond, partner and chief commercial officer of PixMob. 'Pulling out all the stops with our Moving Visual Transmitters to transform the crowd into a video screen was the only way we could think to celebrate the world’s best athletes. It was also the only way we could think to qualify for the Olympics!'"We are unbelievably grateful to have worked with world-class teams to contribute to this mind-blowing show," said J-O Dalphond, partner and chief commercial officer of PixMob. "Pulling out all the stops with our Moving Visual Transmitters to transform the crowd into a video screen was the only way we could think to celebrate the world’s best athletes. It was also the only way we could think to qualify for the Olympics!"Photo: Courtesy of PixMob

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To boost business connections at events
MatchPoint, a new AI-powered matchmaking mobile app, was created to seamlessly connect attendees and vendors with like-minded professionals to make networking at events more curated, effective, and impactful. The app’s patent-pending machine learning algorithm, bolstered by a sophisticated large language model (LLM), optimizes networking by matching users based on their individual preferences and goals—helping them find the right connections with little to no effort, according to MatchPoint officials.

Free for both event organizers and attendees to use, MatchPoint aims to reduce the randomness and anxiety associated with traditional networking to ensure every interaction counts, said MatchPoint co-founder Bill McGlade, president of epIQ Creative Group, who soft-launched the app with co-founder and SMT expo executive vice president Scott Lebwohl this summer. Check out an interview with the duo at our sister publication, TSNN

To simplify event staff scheduling
Event Staff App has introduced two innovations to its event staffing software suite, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accuracy for event managers and staff. One of the new features is a QR code clock-in/out system, which allows staff to scan personalized QR codes to clock in and out of their shifts, eliminating the need for manual time sheets and reducing errors. Additionally, the app now offers an offline access feature, enabling staff to view their shifts and important information even without an internet connection, a crucial benefit for large events where cellular networks may be overwhelmed.

These new functionalities seamlessly integrate with Event Staff App’s existing suite of tools, offering comprehensive reports and analytics on staff attendance and scheduling. Event managers can make more informed decisions, optimize staffing, and ensure smooth event operations, regardless of connectivity issues. 

To quickly create event floor plans
Tripleseat—a cloud-based sales and event management solution that serves over 16,000 restaurants, hotels, and event venues globally—has integrated advanced technology from its recent Merri acquisition to enhance its event planning and management platform. The new Tripleseat Floorplans tool allows venues to create 2D floor plans in minutes, collaborate in real time with clients and team members, and offer immersive 3D walkthroughs that showcase a venue's potential. These features streamline the planning process, improve client presentations, and reduce the need for on-site visits, helping venues boost bookings and provide memorable experiences that encourage repeat business. 

To streamline the venue-finding process
Asembl.group—a curated collection of independent event agencies—has launched venufindr, a new brand designed to streamline and disrupt the venue-finding process. It offers a unique opportunity for independent contractors to join a network of experienced venue finders, providing clients with access to an extensive catalog of venues for sourcing the perfect location tailored to their event needs. 

Katherine West-Dargon, a 14-year event and hospitality veteran, will lead up the new brand. "With the ever-growing proposition that asembl.group is building, it’s a really exciting time for the business. I can’t wait to lead the team in providing the best venue search and selection solution and building the business," West-Dargon said. "My experience in venues, on-site property sales management, and account management for a luxury global brand gives me a deep understanding of what clients are looking to achieve." 

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Satisfi Labs, an AI-powered conversational experience platform for destinations and experiences, has announced a partner integration with carbonhouse, a web development partner for venues and the arts. The collaboration will expand both companies’ partner ecosystems and enhance customers’ interactions with venue websites. 

Komo Technologies has announced a substantial expansion in the U.S., highlighted by several high-profile projects including Fanatics Fest, New York Comic Con, and the SEAT & ANA MarTech conferences. To further bolster its U.S. presence, Komo has welcomed several new hires to its sales and business development team to drive strategic growth in the enterprise space across its core verticals, including account executives Megan Quigley, Joe Santillan, and Lauren Mondanaro.

Latest in Event Tech & Virtual
Conference management made easy with Eventcombo.
Industry Insiders
Disrupting the Status Quo With Event Tech Trends
The experience launched at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in June and will remain open until summer 2025.
Strategy
The Macallan Marked 200 Years with a High-Tech, Multisensory Scotch Whisky Experience
Encoremarketing Gala Fundraiser 5384ddec6ce8 700x467
Industry Insiders
Immersive Experiences Unveiled: Mastering the Future of Event Planning
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
Related Stories
The experience launched at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in June and will remain open until summer 2025.
Strategy
The Macallan Marked 200 Years with a High-Tech, Multisensory Scotch Whisky Experience
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise hosted Sphere's first-ever corporate keynote on June 18. The project integrated advanced motion graphics, videos, and visual storytelling, transforming HPE’s complex IT strategies into captivating visual and visceral experiences.
Strategy
How This Corporate Keynote Took Over the Sphere's 160,000-Square-Foot LED Screen
More in Event Tech & Virtual
Sponsored
Disrupting the Status Quo With Event Tech Trends
Reimagine your conference planning to ensure a top-notch attendee experience.
Conference management made easy with Eventcombo.
Strategy
The Macallan Marked 200 Years with a High-Tech, Multisensory Scotch Whisky Experience
The brand has launched an immersive experience that takes visitors on a multisensory journey through its rich history—complete with poetry, 3D projections, and, of course, Scotch whisky.
The experience launched at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in June and will remain open until summer 2025.
Sponsored
Immersive Experiences Unveiled: Mastering the Future of Event Planning
Smart ways to design immersive events on any budget for lasting impact.
Encoremarketing Gala Fundraiser 5384ddec6ce8 700x467
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
BizBash sat down with Brad Jackson, the founder of Out Of Office, to learn how he turned his freelancing experience into an AI-driven platform.
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Strategy
How This Corporate Keynote Took Over the Sphere's 160,000-Square-Foot LED Screen
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) hosted the first-ever corporate keynote at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Here, creative director Sami Saaud shares how the address—and its jaw-dropping visuals—came together.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise hosted Sphere's first-ever corporate keynote on June 18. The project integrated advanced motion graphics, videos, and visual storytelling, transforming HPE’s complex IT strategies into captivating visual and visceral experiences.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
BizBash Lists
Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
The brand recently relaunched its experience on the gaming platform in conjunction with a new limited-edition product.
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Sponsored
Growth in the Era of AI-Assisted Events
The best events are rich with original content and varied human experiences.
AI General Session Opener
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Sponsored
Give Your Meetings Management Tech a Makeover with Eventcombo
The rise of venue and facilities management tools.
23914771 Bizbash1 1 1
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Exciting New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Live Translation, Staffing, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
During its May 13 benefit, Robin Hood—New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization—honored its decadeslong effort to create a more utopian society with references to the dystopian plotline made famous in The Matrix. Guests were ushered into the event via a tunnel that displayed “digital rain” consisting of symbols representing Robin Hood’s work—a nod to similar coding in the 1999 film. See more: Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Strategy
Checking In: How Are You Using AI in Your Day-to-Day Job?
It's been about a year and a half since ChatGPT launched, making AI more accessible to the masses. Here, event professionals share how they're using—or not using—the technology in their day-to-day roles.
Emiliano Vittoriosi Q Gg Nt Oqs5 M Unsplash
Page 1 of 194
Next Page