In Case You Missed It

To mark its 200th anniversary, The Macallan debuted a high-tech, multisensory experience that takes visitors through the Scotch whisky brand’s rich history. Go behind the scenes here

Spotlight On

If you watched the Olympics closing ceremony in mid-August, you might have noticed some unique lighting displays happening in the crowd. That was the work of wireless lighting technology company PixMob , which distributed high-powered X4 LED wristbands to each of the event's 70,000 fans and athletes. PixMob’s Moving Visual Transmitter technology essentially transforms audiences into interactive canvases, allowing for the projection of moving graphics onto crowds.

At the closing ceremony, PixMob’s Moving Visual Technology cast animated effects illustrating the long history of the Olympics, from ancient chariot riders to a modern animation of the Olympic rings painted across the audience. PixMob’s technology was also featured in other Olympic events, including the 100-meter men’s dash, the 200-meter women’s dash, and both the men's and women’s beach volleyball finals. Photo: Courtesy of PixMob

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

MatchPoint , a new AI-powered matchmaking mobile app, was created to seamlessly connect attendees and vendors with like-minded professionals to make networking at events more curated, effective, and impactful. The app’s patent-pending machine learning algorithm, bolstered by a sophisticated large language model (LLM), optimizes networking by matching users based on their individual preferences and goals—helping them find the right connections with little to no effort, according to MatchPoint officials.

Free for both event organizers and attendees to use, MatchPoint aims to reduce the randomness and anxiety associated with traditional networking to ensure every interaction counts, said MatchPoint co-founder Bill McGlade, president of epIQ Creative Group, who soft-launched the app with co-founder and SMT expo executive vice president Scott Lebwohl this summer. Check out an interview with the duo at our sister publication, TSNN.

To simplify event staff scheduling

Event Staff App has introduced two innovations to its event staffing software suite, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accuracy for event managers and staff. One of the new features is a QR code clock-in/out system, which allows staff to scan personalized QR codes to clock in and out of their shifts, eliminating the need for manual time sheets and reducing errors. Additionally, the app now offers an offline access feature, enabling staff to view their shifts and important information even without an internet connection, a crucial benefit for large events where cellular networks may be overwhelmed.

These new functionalities seamlessly integrate with Event Staff App’s existing suite of tools, offering comprehensive reports and analytics on staff attendance and scheduling. Event managers can make more informed decisions, optimize staffing, and ensure smooth event operations, regardless of connectivity issues.

To quickly create event floor plans

Tripleseat—a cloud-based sales and event management solution that serves over 16,000 restaurants, hotels, and event venues globally—has integrated advanced technology from its recent Merri acquisition to enhance its event planning and management platform. The new Tripleseat Floorplans tool allows venues to create 2D floor plans in minutes, collaborate in real time with clients and team members, and offer immersive 3D walkthroughs that showcase a venue's potential. These features streamline the planning process, improve client presentations, and reduce the need for on-site visits, helping venues boost bookings and provide memorable experiences that encourage repeat business.

To streamline the venue-finding process

Asembl.group—a curated collection of independent event agencies—has launched venufindr, a new brand designed to streamline and disrupt the venue-finding process. It offers a unique opportunity for independent contractors to join a network of experienced venue finders, providing clients with access to an extensive catalog of venues for sourcing the perfect location tailored to their event needs.

Katherine West-Dargon, a 14-year event and hospitality veteran, will lead up the new brand. "With the ever-growing proposition that asembl.group is building, it’s a really exciting time for the business. I can’t wait to lead the team in providing the best venue search and selection solution and building the business," West-Dargon said. "My experience in venues, on-site property sales management, and account management for a luxury global brand gives me a deep understanding of what clients are looking to achieve."

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered conversational experience platform for destinations and experiences, has announced a partner integration with carbonhouse , a web development partner for venues and the arts. The collaboration will expand both companies’ partner ecosystems and enhance customers’ interactions with venue websites.

Komo Technologies has announced a substantial expansion in the U.S., highlighted by several high-profile projects including Fanatics Fest, New York Comic Con, and the SEAT & ANA MarTech conferences. To further bolster its U.S. presence, Komo has welcomed several new hires to its sales and business development team to drive strategic growth in the enterprise space across its core verticals, including account executives Megan Quigley, Joe Santillan, and Lauren Mondanaro.