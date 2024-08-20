The experience launched at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in June and will remain open until summer 2025.

SPEYSIDE, SCOTLAND—What better way to celebrate a brand’s bicentennial than with an immersive journey through the past, present, and future? Add in a tech-forward experience, a delicious glass of Scotch whisky, and a beautiful Scottish estate, and you’ve got an experience to remember.

That’s the approach Scottish whisky brand The Macallan has taken for its “Heart of the Spirit” campaign, an immersive digital experience that has kicked off at the brand’s estate in Speyside, Scotland, before touring cities globally throughout 2024.

Created in partnership with boutique agency Potlatch and creative studio Pixel Artworks, the activation aims to take guests on a journey through the brand’s evolution, as celebratory poetry and illustrations—crafted by award-winning Scottish poet Jenni Fagan and renowned Spanish artist Javi Aznarez—are brought to life in this immersive digital experience.

According to Gavin MacArthur, senior creative director at Pixel Artworks—which has also worked with brands like Google, Louis Vuitton, TikTok, and Nike—the campaign's origins were deeply personal.

“The ‘Heart of the Spirit’ campaign really came from The Macallan's desire to highlight the human stories behind its rich history and celebrate the individuals who have shaped the distillery's legacy,” he said, noting that the brand originally worked with Fagan and Aznarez to create a book bringing these pioneering figures to life.

“What makes the immersive experience so special is how it allows people to engage with the essence of the book and truly connect with the history and spirit of The Macallan in a tangible way,” he continued. “It felt like the right way to celebrate because it reflects the belief that the human element is what makes The Macallan special—it's about the people, their stories, and the connections we share through the brand.” Photo: Courtesy of The Macallan

At the in-person, multisensory experience, Aznarez’s illustrations are displayed through a series of captivating 3D projections, accompanied by Fagan’s poetry along with bespoke sound design and atmospherics. As guests explore the space, they will be offered a glass of whisky to further immerse themselves in the essence of The Macallan.

To MacArthur, the key was striking the right balance between authentic storytelling and engaging moments. “We felt that the history of an aged spirit and the craft of the generation before was a really beautiful concept,” he said. “We wanted to create a story that felt like sharing a drink simultaneously with the past and the future.”

For the original experience at the Speyside distillery in particular, the team was able to really play with the senses. “When you leave the immersive space, you’re surrounded by the actual landscape that you've just witnessed in the animated stories,” he pointed out. “It's like stepping from the past right into the present, with the history surrounding you in the flesh.” Photo: Courtesy of The Macallan

Technology-wise, MacArthur added, the team relied on a variety of different design programs. To bring Aznarez’s 2D illustrations to life, for example, “We isolated individual elements of the illustrations. [It was] like building a theater set, with layers upon layers of elements to create depth and movement,” he said. “Character animations created in Adobe Animate were composited with environmental animations created within Cinema 4D and After Effects, before being previewed in a bespoke Unreal setup that replicated the real-world immersive space.”



One of the main challenges was expanding each of Aznarez’s illustrations—i.e., taking a small, square illustration and creating an entire world from it. “For example, we'd take an illustration of a fish and build a whole river scene around it,” MacArthur explained. “This process involved our artist team working closely with Aznarez to build these immersive scenes while staying true to his artistic vision.”

In the physical space, meanwhile, the team used precise projection mapping onto three walls and synchronized floor lighting to build the immersion. “The experience felt like the right blend of traditional artistry and modern technology—much like The Macallan itself,” he said.