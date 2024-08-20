Stand out or stay unseen.
The Macallan Marked 200 Years with a High-Tech, Multisensory Scotch Whisky Experience

The brand has launched an immersive experience that takes visitors on a multisensory journey through its rich history—complete with poetry, 3D projections, and, of course, Scotch whisky.

Claire Hoffman
August 20, 2024
The experience launched at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in June and will remain open until summer 2025.
The experience launched at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in June and will remain open until summer 2025.
Photo: Courtesy of The Macallan

SPEYSIDE, SCOTLAND—What better way to celebrate a brand’s bicentennial than with an immersive journey through the past, present, and future? Add in a tech-forward experience, a delicious glass of Scotch whisky, and a beautiful Scottish estate, and you’ve got an experience to remember.

That’s the approach Scottish whisky brand The Macallan has taken for its “Heart of the Spirit” campaign, an immersive digital experience that has kicked off at the brand’s estate in Speyside, Scotland, before touring cities globally throughout 2024.

Created in partnership with boutique agency Potlatch and creative studio Pixel Artworks, the activation aims to take guests on a journey through the brand’s evolution, as celebratory poetry and illustrations—crafted by award-winning Scottish poet Jenni Fagan and renowned Spanish artist Javi Aznarez—are brought to life in this immersive digital experience.

According to Gavin MacArthur, senior creative director at Pixel Artworks—which has also worked with brands like Google, Louis Vuitton, TikTok, and Nike—the campaign's origins were deeply personal. 

“The ‘Heart of the Spirit’ campaign really came from The Macallan's desire to highlight the human stories behind its rich history and celebrate the individuals who have shaped the distillery's legacy,” he said, noting that the brand originally worked with Fagan and Aznarez to create a book bringing these pioneering figures to life. 

“What makes the immersive experience so special is how it allows people to engage with the essence of the book and truly connect with the history and spirit of The Macallan in a tangible way,” he continued. “It felt like the right way to celebrate because it reflects the belief that the human element is what makes The Macallan special—it's about the people, their stories, and the connections we share through the brand.” “The Macallan has a history of iconic collaborations, partnering with skilled craftspeople in their own disciplines to tell stories in different art forms that come together to create one experience,” said MacArthur.“The Macallan has a history of iconic collaborations, partnering with skilled craftspeople in their own disciplines to tell stories in different art forms that come together to create one experience,” said MacArthur.Photo: Courtesy of The Macallan

At the in-person, multisensory experience, Aznarez’s illustrations are displayed through a series of captivating 3D projections, accompanied by Fagan’s poetry along with bespoke sound design and atmospherics. As guests explore the space, they will be offered a glass of whisky to further immerse themselves in the essence of The Macallan. 

To MacArthur, the key was striking the right balance between authentic storytelling and engaging moments. “We felt that the history of an aged spirit and the craft of the generation before was a really beautiful concept,” he said. “We wanted to create a story that felt like sharing a drink simultaneously with the past and the future.”

For the original experience at the Speyside distillery in particular, the team was able to really play with the senses. “When you leave the immersive space, you’re surrounded by the actual landscape that you've just witnessed in the animated stories,” he pointed out. “It's like stepping from the past right into the present, with the history surrounding you in the flesh.” In addition to the in-person experience, the illustrations and poems will also be available as a four-part seasonally themed series by Aznarez and Fagan across digital, print, and out of home in cities worldwide.In addition to the in-person experience, the illustrations and poems will also be available as a four-part seasonally themed series by Aznarez and Fagan across digital, print, and out of home in cities worldwide.Photo: Courtesy of The Macallan

Technology-wise, MacArthur added, the team relied on a variety of different design programs. To bring Aznarez’s 2D illustrations to life, for example, “We isolated individual elements of the illustrations. [It was] like building a theater set, with layers upon layers of elements to create depth and movement,” he said. “Character animations created in Adobe Animate were composited with environmental animations created within Cinema 4D and After Effects, before being previewed in a bespoke Unreal setup that replicated the real-world immersive space.”

One of the main challenges was expanding each of Aznarez’s illustrations—i.e., taking a small, square illustration and creating an entire world from it. “For example, we'd take an illustration of a fish and build a whole river scene around it,” MacArthur explained. “This process involved our artist team working closely with Aznarez to build these immersive scenes while staying true to his artistic vision.”

In the physical space, meanwhile, the team used precise projection mapping onto three walls and synchronized floor lighting to build the immersion. “The experience felt like the right blend of traditional artistry and modern technology—much like The Macallan itself,” he said. 

Bonus: Scroll down to see some other ongoing activations from The Macallan that caught our eye recently. The Macallan's pop-up at Los Angeles International Airport runs through November 2024. A partnership with luxury travel retailer DFS Group, the space showcases the brand’s exclusive Colour Collection—a range fo five Scotch whiskies celebrating its commitment to natural color and reflecting the influence of sherry seasoning—through an immersive experience based on the collage art of graphic designer David Carson.The Macallan's pop-up at Los Angeles International Airport runs through November 2024. A partnership with luxury travel retailer DFS Group, the space showcases the brand’s exclusive Colour Collection—a range fo five Scotch whiskies celebrating its commitment to natural color and reflecting the influence of sherry seasoning—through an immersive experience based on the collage art of graphic designer David Carson.Photo: Lex GallegosThe vibrant pop-up combines textures and materials inspired by Carson’s collages. These were influenced by Jerez, a historic region in Spain known for its vineyards and fine wines, where The Macallan’s sherry-seasoned oak casks are crafted. Visitors are greeted by a suspended Macallan logo and a gallery wall showcasing Carson’s artwork, all based on The Macallan’s refreshed visual identity, which draws inspiration from the River Spey’s curves around The Macallan Estate.The vibrant pop-up combines textures and materials inspired by Carson’s collages. These were influenced by Jerez, a historic region in Spain known for its vineyards and fine wines, where The Macallan’s sherry-seasoned oak casks are crafted. Visitors are greeted by a suspended Macallan logo and a gallery wall showcasing Carson’s artwork, all based on The Macallan’s refreshed visual identity, which draws inspiration from the River Spey’s curves around The Macallan Estate.Photo: Lex GallegosShopper engagement is a key part of the pop-up journey, with digital touchpoints a central focus. The space combines sensory elements with digital tools, like a nosing tray and a profiling tool called 'Discover Your Expression,' which helps travelers find their favorite Scotch whisky from the Colour Collection. Shoppers can also personalize their purchases with a special gifting option.Shopper engagement is a key part of the pop-up journey, with digital touchpoints a central focus. The space combines sensory elements with digital tools, like a nosing tray and a profiling tool called "Discover Your Expression," which helps travelers find their favorite Scotch whisky from the Colour Collection. Shoppers can also personalize their purchases with a special gifting option.Photo: Lex GallegosAnd last week, The Macallan Villa opened in LA’s Bel Air neighborhood. In celebration of the 200th anniversary, the luxury home will host exclusive events for the brand’s clients, strategic partners, content creators, and more.And last week, The Macallan Villa opened in LA’s Bel Air neighborhood. In celebration of the 200th anniversary, the luxury home will host exclusive events for the brand’s clients, strategic partners, content creators, and more.Photo: Courtesy of The MacallanThe space helps guests explore the brand’s legacy through all five senses, enjoying unique pairings and sensory moments like limited-release Scotch whisky tastings, signature culinary menus by chef Chris Sayegh, and curated cocktail moments.The space helps guests explore the brand’s legacy through all five senses, enjoying unique pairings and sensory moments like limited-release Scotch whisky tastings, signature culinary menus by chef Chris Sayegh, and curated cocktail moments.Photo: Courtesy of The MacallanThe brand again partnered with graphic designer David Carson to create a piece of art evoking The Macallan Colour Collection. The piece includes symbolic elements such as the chalky white albariza soil essential for sherry vine growth and the venencia used to test maturing sherry.The brand again partnered with graphic designer David Carson to create a piece of art evoking The Macallan Colour Collection. The piece includes symbolic elements such as the chalky white albariza soil essential for sherry vine growth and the venencia used to test maturing sherry.Photo: Courtesy of The Macallan

