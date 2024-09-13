Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

How Barstool Sports Took on the Great Outdoors with This Camp-Themed Activation

Lakeside laughs and plenty of classic camp activities were on the docket for the media brand's multiday Camp Barstool.

Sarah Kloepple
September 13, 2024
Camp Barstool was a fun-filled, end-of-summer way for some of Barstool's most popular shows to livestream out of office from the great outdoors. This setup is where shows like The Yak aired live Aug. 20-22.
Camp Barstool was a fun-filled, end-of-summer way for some of Barstool's most popular shows to livestream out of office from the great outdoors. This setup is where shows like The Yak aired live Aug. 20-22.
Photo: Courtesy of Barstool Sports

RHINELANDER, WIS.—Barstool Sports, one of the most influential sports, lifestyle, and entertainment media brands today, is known for its deep roster of edgy, entertaining personalities. So, what happens when you bring 25 of them into the Wisconsin woods together for three days? Camp Barstool is what happens.

This experiential event, which took place Aug. 20-22 in Rhinelander, Wis., was a fun-filled, end-of-summer way for some of Barstool's most popular shows to livestream out of office from the great outdoors—and for the talent to participate in livestreamed classic camp activities like softball, tug-of-war, and an egg toss. Barstool Sports partnered with Mountain Dew and Street Factory Media to produce Camp Barstool.

"We've been thinking about doing something like this for a while; it was just a matter of who was going to buy into it, and Mountain Dew did," says Lisa Litvack, vice president of live events and production ops for Barstool. The soft drink's branding and ethos are ultimately what brought about the camp idea. "We found this camp in Wisconsin that wanted to work with us, and it provided a great backdrop," she adds.

Barstool Sports partnered with Mountain Dew and Street Factory Media to produce Camp Barstool.Barstool Sports partnered with Mountain Dew and Street Factory Media to produce Camp Barstool.Photo: Courtesy of Barstool Sports

Just as important as the lush backdrop was, of course, the livestream production. How do you do that in the middle of the woods? Barstool's team and its partners brought in 32 cameras, including seven drones and two GoPros, as well as 40 microphones. 

With all that equipment, popular Barstool Sports shows like Mostly Sports, The Yak, The Rundown, and Jerry After Dark were able to air live from Wisconsin. But Litvack says the main draw for the Barstool audience was watching the livestreamed camp activities and challenges between the Barstool talent—like Steven Cheah and White Sox Dave—who drafted teams ahead of camp.

Mountain Dew created a 50-foot banner for the rock climbing wall.Mountain Dew created a 50-foot banner for the rock climbing wall.Photo: Courtesy of Barstool Sports

Many activities came with Barstool-style spins, of course. These included trampoline volleyball, a belly flop contest, and "king of the raft," where talent competed to see who could stay on a large raft the longest. Other activities included a rock climbing wall, a softball game, an egg toss challenge, tug-of-war, and a swimming race. There were also two full relays, including one on the water that comprised a water blob launch, swimming, kayaking, and chugging a Mountain Dew. Cabins were also decorated with green, Mountain Dew-branded sheets, blankets, and toiletry kits.

"The sky was really our limit, in terms of how we could bring this camp idea to life," Litvack says.

Challenges, of course, ensue when you're producing a multiday activation in the woods. Litvack says things like generators and cherrypickers for the camera crew were needed, and making sure internet bandwidth was sufficient was a priority. Battling mosquitoes, like many campgoers do, was also par for the course.

Litvack says Mountain Dew was happy with the activation, and there's already been talk of how to take Camp Barstool to the next level in 2025. Keep scrolling to see more details from inside this year's Camp Barstool...

'The sky was really our limit, in terms of how we could bring this camp idea to life,' Litvack says."The sky was really our limit, in terms of how we could bring this camp idea to life," Litvack says.Photo: Courtesy of Barstool Sports

Field day activities included an egg toss, tug-of-war, and softball.Field day activities included an egg toss, tug-of-war, and softball.Photo: Courtesy of Barstool Sports

Livestreamed water-based activities included launches from a branded water blob, kayaking, swimming, and 'king of the raft.'Livestreamed water-based activities included launches from a branded water blob, kayaking, swimming, and "king of the raft."Photo: Courtesy of Barstool Sports

Latest in Sports
La Roche-Posay’s Pickleball Tournament
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
The College Football Hall of Fame's 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest on Aug. 24 featured multiple live DJs, local team mascots, cheerleaders, and marching bands, as well as a performance by Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of Outkast.
Sports
See How the College Football Hall of Fame Is Transporting Fans Into the Game Day Experience
Your football parties probably include six-packs, chicken wings, and seven-layer dip. But, if you’re looking to add a bit of an upscale twist, grab some inspiration from this 2022 styled shoot from Los Angeles-based event company At Your Door Events. The team aimed to reimagine the modern Super Bowl party with stylish twists on football-themed decor, like this vibrant centerpiece.
Sports
Game-Day Glam: 16 Touchdown-Worthy Football Decor Ideas for Your Next Event
The inaugural Fanatics Fest took over 400,000-plus square feet of NYC's Jacob K. Javits Center Aug. 16-18 with an impressive lineup of brand activations and celeb-centered programming.
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
Related Stories
Cocktail Hour Podcast Ep3 Lisa Litvack
Podcasts
Cocktail Hour Episode 3: Building Trust with Your Event Teams and Audience—with Barstool Sports' Lisa Litvack
La Roche-Posay’s Pickleball Tournament
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
The College Football Hall of Fame's 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest on Aug. 24 featured multiple live DJs, local team mascots, cheerleaders, and marching bands, as well as a performance by Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of Outkast.
Sports
See How the College Football Hall of Fame Is Transporting Fans Into the Game Day Experience
Your football parties probably include six-packs, chicken wings, and seven-layer dip. But, if you’re looking to add a bit of an upscale twist, grab some inspiration from this 2022 styled shoot from Los Angeles-based event company At Your Door Events. The team aimed to reimagine the modern Super Bowl party with stylish twists on football-themed decor, like this vibrant centerpiece.
Sports
Game-Day Glam: 16 Touchdown-Worthy Football Decor Ideas for Your Next Event
More in Sports
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
See how brands like La Roche-Posay, American Express, and Aveeno made a splash off the court.
La Roche-Posay’s Pickleball Tournament
Sports
See How the College Football Hall of Fame Is Transporting Fans Into the Game Day Experience
Thanks to artificial intelligence-powered, personalized tech, visitors can now see themselves cheering in the stands, stepping in as head coach, and more.
The College Football Hall of Fame's 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest on Aug. 24 featured multiple live DJs, local team mascots, cheerleaders, and marching bands, as well as a performance by Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of Outkast.
Sports
Game-Day Glam: 16 Touchdown-Worthy Football Decor Ideas for Your Next Event
From helmet thrones to football-shaped florals, these creative ideas have scored big at football-themed events.
Your football parties probably include six-packs, chicken wings, and seven-layer dip. But, if you’re looking to add a bit of an upscale twist, grab some inspiration from this 2022 styled shoot from Los Angeles-based event company At Your Door Events. The team aimed to reimagine the modern Super Bowl party with stylish twists on football-themed decor, like this vibrant centerpiece.
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
We delve into five ways the inaugural event leaned into sports fandom with a slew of immersive and interactive moments, plus exclusive merchandise (and no shortage of celeb sightings).
The inaugural Fanatics Fest took over 400,000-plus square feet of NYC's Jacob K. Javits Center Aug. 16-18 with an impressive lineup of brand activations and celeb-centered programming.
Sports
MLB All-Star Week 2024: How This Trading Card Activation Stole the Spotlight
Topps teamed up with MKG for a home run experience that allowed baseball fans young and old to interact with and learn more about trading cards.
The Topps activation was part of Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers, who now play at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. (Globe Life Field is where the All-Star Game took place.) The All-Star Village aimed to feel like a baseball theme park for fans.
Sports
Why This Hotel Brand Decided to Host a Yearlong Golf Tournament
Omni Hotels & Resorts is running a family-focused event series that will culminate with a championship next year.
The tournament features three divisions: Parent/Child, Grandparent/Grandchild, and PGA Professional with Child or Parent.
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See the Colorful Playground (and Giant Slide) That Google Play Brought to a Music Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Sports
NBA 2K25 Summer League: See How Brands Connected Basketball Fans and Players
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the annual event in Las Vegas.
Hennessy NBA Creator Cup
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2024: How Brands Capitalized on the Game's Record-Breaking Audience
American Express, AT&T, Google, and more scored big ahead of a broadcast that delivered the largest audience ever for a WNBA All-Star Game.
AT&T at WNBA Live
Sports
2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans
From AR experiences to chicken wings, brands and sponsors are hosting events and activations tied to the Summer Games that have attendees saying oh la la.
The 2024 Paris Olympics take place July 26 to Aug. 11.
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
Mike Heiman, Getty Images’ head of sports, takes us behind the scenes of the complex logistical feat, which will involve cutting-edge technology, 140 photographers and editors, and an expected 5 million images.
In this photo by photographer Clive Rose, Caeleb Dressel of Team United States competes in the second semifinal of the Men's 100-meter Butterfly at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Sports
How the 2024 ESPYS Celebrated a Milestone Year for Women's Sports
Tennis icon Serena Williams made her hosting debut for an award show whose winners included the University of South Carolina women's basketball team, Simon Biles, Caitlin Clark, and Coco Gauff.
ESPYS Ceremony
Sports
Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods Hit the Road to Empower Young Female Athletes
The two brands have brought back It's Her Shot, a mobile tour featuring skills clinics, pickup games, and WNBA appearances.
Participants sat courtside as WNBA legends Sheryl Swoopes (left) and Sylvia Fowles (right) engaged in a spirited convo encouraging the girls to be confident on and off the court.
Page 1 of 9
Next Page