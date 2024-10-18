Is Halloween Becoming the Event Industry’s Most Important Holiday?

As Halloween continues to grow in popularity, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is helping lead the charge—showing why the holiday has become a cornerstone of the live events industry.

Claire Hoffman
October 18, 2024
The 16th edition of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride kicked off Sept. 20 and runs through Nov. 2 at Griffith Park. In addition to the hayride itself, the experience features haunted mazes, mini escape games, a seance show, a “Scary-Go-Round,” and more. New this year is Monáe Manor, a partnership with musician Janelle Monáe, which Stafford describes as 'exciting and a new direction for us.'
The 16th edition of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride kicked off Sept. 20 and runs through Nov. 2 at Griffith Park. In addition to the hayride itself, the experience features haunted mazes, mini escape games, a seance show, a “Scary-Go-Round,” and more. New this year is Monáe Manor, a partnership with musician Janelle Monáe, which Stafford describes as "exciting and a new direction for us."
Photo: Courtesy of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

According to Statista Research Department, around 70% of Americans are planning to celebrate Halloween in 2024. And last year, consumer spending for the spooky season soared to an all-time high of $12.2 billion, up from $10.6 billion the previous year, according to the National Retail Federation

But it’s not just consumers fueling the Halloween boom—event planners are increasingly capitalizing on the holiday’s potential to engage audiences. At BizBash, for example, our Halloween-centered stories consistently rank among the most popular, with professionals flocking to them for inspiration on everything from sensory-driven design to crafting emotional, immersive experiences.

Clearly, Halloween is big business. And one company thriving in this landscape is Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group—the creative force behind renowned seasonal experiences like the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride and The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor, interactive horror theater company Delusion, and many more. The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor has returned to Long Beach, Calif., after a four-year pandemic-related closure. Produced by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group for the first time this year, the massive Halloween festival features spooky speakeasies, mazes, carnival rides, and other attractions both on and off the historic boat, along with nightly entertainment like fire spinners, magicians, and sideshow performers.The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor has returned to Long Beach, Calif., after a four-year pandemic-related closure. Produced by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group for the first time this year, the massive Halloween festival features spooky speakeasies, mazes, carnival rides, and other attractions both on and off the historic boat, along with nightly entertainment like fire spinners, magicians, and sideshow performers.Photo: Courtesy of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group officially launched in 2010, but its origins trace back to the late '80s when CEO Chris Stafford first worked at a local haunted house and met one of his future business partners, Warren Conrad. After the duo initially started the business in Denver in 2002 as a Halloween hobby, it quickly grew—and by 2008, Stafford decided to leave his banking career and focus on it full time. The opening of the first Thirteenth Floor Haunted House in Denver that year sparked rapid growth, leading to expansion across the U.S., with the company's first joint venture in San Antonio in 2010 marking the official formation of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

So, how does a company that specializes in haunted houses and large-scale Halloween events keep things fresh year after year? “It's a constant brainstorming process with a team of creative individuals,” Stafford explains. “We start planning the next season before the current one is even over. We incorporate trends in pop culture, horror, and holiday entertainment while staying true to the classic Halloween feel."

He adds, "Halloween as a theme never goes out of style. We keep things fresh by mixing in new trends while giving people the classic scares they love.”

In fact, Stafford considers some of those "classic" elements to be nonnegotiable at Halloween-centric events. “Some might think certain scares, like the chain saw, are a cop-out—but the truth is, everyone remembers the chain saw guy!” he says with a laugh. “Those classic elements stick with people. I’ve learned the hard way that if you take away the staples, people notice. Keeping those consistent elements allows us to try new ideas and push the envelope, but you have to give people what they want first.” Immersive theater experience Delusion: The Red Castle invites guests to become key players in a sinister, hourlong storyline set in the mid-20th century. New this year, attendees can make choices that alter the path of the story, resulting in a new experience each time. It’s open through Nov. 3 on select nights at the historic Stimson House in Los Angeles.Immersive theater experience Delusion: The Red Castle invites guests to become key players in a sinister, hourlong storyline set in the mid-20th century. New this year, attendees can make choices that alter the path of the story, resulting in a new experience each time. It’s open through Nov. 3 on select nights at the historic Stimson House in Los Angeles.Photo: Courtesy of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

But the biggest change Stafford has observed is a growing desire for more unique, bespoke experiences—which can be a challenge when so many attendees flock to the events on the busiest nights of the season, like the Saturday before Halloween. “It can be tough to offer personalized experiences to such large crowds,” he points out. “To address that, we’ve added more intimate experiences to our events, like interactive shows—Madam Aurora's Seance Theater at the Haunted Hayride and The Summoning of Samuel at Dark Harbor, for example. They’re smaller group experiences, and people really enjoy them. It’s about providing something extra for those seeking a deeper, more individualized experience.”

When asked to pick his favorite Thirteenth Floor event, Stafford likens it to choosing a favorite child—but he admits he’s particularly excited about Dark Harbor this year. The massive Halloween festival in Long Beach, Calif., takes place on the historic Queen Mary ship and surrounding harbor. This year’s event—its first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—will feature haunted mazes, live entertainment, themed bars and lounges, and experiences on board the ship. Before its closure, the festival was drawing upward of 120,000 people during its monthlong run each October. 

Stafford is ready for the challenge. “It’s a new event for us, and it’s probably the largest event we’ve ever produced,” he says. “Reimagining an event that hadn’t operated for several years and figuring out how it would have evolved if it had stayed open was a fun challenge. We brought back the iconic elements fans love while adding modern touches." The family-friendly event Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns takes place in LA’s Whittier Narrows Park. “I believe Halloween entertainment—haunted houses, festivals, and the like—is still a very reasonable form of live entertainment compared to concerts, plays, or sporting events,” Stafford says. “The ticket prices have remained accessible, and it’s an incredible value to spend a night out with friends or family. It’s one of the most affordable live experiences you can have.”The family-friendly event Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns takes place in LA’s Whittier Narrows Park. “I believe Halloween entertainment—haunted houses, festivals, and the like—is still a very reasonable form of live entertainment compared to concerts, plays, or sporting events,” Stafford says. “The ticket prices have remained accessible, and it’s an incredible value to spend a night out with friends or family. It’s one of the most affordable live experiences you can have.”Photo: Courtesy of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

While Halloween is the foundation of Thirteenth Floor’s business, the team is busy year-round. Beyond preparing for the next Halloween season, they’re often working on other location-based experiences. In recent years, they’ve also expanded into new ventures with their in-house creative studio.

“We started getting contacted by studios, parks, and agencies for horror-related activations, and I got tired of saying no!” Stafford explains. “We set up a creative shop in New Orleans a couple of years back, and over the last year, we’ve been setting up another one in Los Angeles. We’ve done projects for brands, studios, and even theme parks. It’s been a fun extension of our work outside of the Halloween season.”

Looking ahead, Stafford remains focused on creating what he calls “shared experiences” in a world dominated by digital interaction. “So much of our lives are spent in the digital space now, and I think there’s a need for authentic, real-world experiences that bring people together,” he says. His future vision? “We’ll keep expanding beyond Halloween into year-round entertainment, using the same strategies we’ve been perfecting in immersive and interactive experiences. It’s about creating moments that people can’t get through a screen—something that brings them together in person.”

For Stafford, Halloween remains the ideal testing ground for these immersive experiences. “We’ve been doing 'immersive' years before it was cool! Now, it’s about taking those strategies and applying them to other seasons or year-round activities.”

Despite the push for year-round offerings, Stafford isn’t ready to leave Halloween behind just yet. “Halloween is still growing, not just here in the U.S., but around the world. More people are celebrating it every year, and it’s becoming one of the biggest holidays, second only to Christmas. We see it in the demand for Halloween entertainment, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.”

Latest in Opinion & Experts
Eea12 Advisory Board Article Image 2 01
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
To celebrate this year's US Open, creative experience agency CNC teamed up with Procter & Gamble and Downy—along with tennis star Venus Williams—to create the 'Rinse It Out' pop-up in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Read more: US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2024
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
Related Stories
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Event Design & Decor
Helpful Tips and Event Inspiration for Día de los Muertos Celebrations
USA & Syfy 'Chucky' Activation
Event Design & Decor
24 Spooky (and Steal-Worthy!) Ways Brands and Venues Are Celebrating Halloween This Year
T-Mobile and Reese’s Apartment 5G
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Halloween Party Inspiration: Creative Ways Brands, Venues and Event Pros Are Celebrating This Year
For a private Halloween party planned by Event Du Jour in 2017, Revelry Event Designers created a dramatic vignette featuring a large candelabra, skeleton pillows and props, black furniture rentals, and an abundance of deep red roses from Celio's Design.
Event Design & Decor
Tricks and Treats: 28 Spooky Ideas to Inspire Your Next Halloween Event
More in Opinion & Experts
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Learn more about who will be judging submissions—and what they're looking for in a winning one.
Eea12 Advisory Board Article Image 2 01
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
To celebrate this year's US Open, creative experience agency CNC teamed up with Procter & Gamble and Downy—along with tennis star Venus Williams—to create the 'Rinse It Out' pop-up in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Read more: US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
Annie Thompson shares her rules for creating effective, authentic events and brand activations.
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?
The BizBash editors take our fall print issue’s theme to heart and share how they think authenticity shines through in an event.
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Most Popular
Trends
5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
Event Design & Decor
35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Succession’
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
Event Design & Decor
12 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘The Office’
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s The Atlantic Festival Tapped Into the Heated Election Cycle
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
From compressed timelines to hotel rates, event profs share with us the biggest challenge they're facing right now.
Getty Images 1333905213
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
At VidCon 2024, TikTok hosted the Destination: Creation party that nodded to the brand's travel theme. The event was hosted at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) and produced by Mirrored Media. See more: VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Canva Create 2024, the graphic design platform's largest event to date, took place on May 23 at Hollywood Park, home to SoFi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. Read our behind-the-scenes coverage here.
Opinion & Experts
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Planning your summer reading list? We've got you covered.
Shutterstock 1986877016
Opinion & Experts
Guest Column: 7 Common Anniversary Event Pitfalls and Mitigation Strategies
For many event teams, anniversary celebrations are the most pressure-filled to be perfect. Explore common mistakes and the best practices to mitigate them.
Pag 4571[3]
Page 1 of 35
Next Page