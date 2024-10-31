Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
October 31, 2024
ICYMI: BizBash dropped its annual roundup of corporate holiday party ideas. This year, we pulled inspiration from famous workplace TV shows. Looking for a Mad Men feel for your soiree? This gold starburst chandelier from DESIGNER8* evokes the popular trend of starburst designs of the 1950s and 1960s. See more: 13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
ICYMI: BizBash dropped its annual roundup of corporate holiday party ideas. This year, we pulled inspiration from famous workplace TV shows. Looking for a Mad Men feel for your soiree? This gold starburst chandelier from DESIGNER8* evokes the popular trend of starburst designs of the 1950s and 1960s. See more: 13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
Photo: Courtesy of DESIGNER8*

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. 5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
The trade show—which broke attendance records once again—showcased ideas around the power of sports, engaging better with Gen Z attendees, and more.

2. 35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
This year, we took event design inspiration from some famous workplace TV shows—The Office, Mad Men, and Succession.

3. 28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in September 2024.

4. 8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Take a peek at Instagram photos full of wow-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.

5. This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor
Bravo’s lavish pop-up event brought a glamorous apple orchard to life, offering fans immersive content capture moments, chic decor, and cocktails fit for the Housewives.

6. In Plane Sight: See How These Airport Activations Engaged Travelers
Brands such as The Macallan and Emergen-C set up shop on the ground to promote new products and attract the attention of passengers on the go.

7. 8 Clever Ways HubSpot Boosted Attendance at Its Annual Conference
From reimagined ticketing and strategic timing to interactive programming and big-name speakers, here’s how HubSpot ensures INBOUND remains a must-attend event in the marketing and sales world.

8. FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New Show
The network celebrated the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s new series, Grotesquerie, with two truly unique activations—one of which involved "scream chambers."

9. This 'Sleepy Hollow' Multisensory Experience Brings Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC
New York-based creative studio MATTE created a 12,000-square-foot exhibition inspired by Washington Irving’s famous story, and it's popping up in Rockefeller Center Oct. 12 to Nov. 10.

10. See How PrettyLittleThing Is Bringing Its Online Shop to College Campuses
The e-retailer is visiting schools across the U.S. with its fun pop-up store experience.

11. Behind the Scenes at LA28’s Olympic Handovers—and What Comes Next for the Planning Team
Here's what it took to produce those buzzy handover celebrations (Tom Cruise, anyone?), and how the 2028 Olympics planning team's focus is shifting now that the Paris Games have wrapped.

12. Event Tech Check: New Ways to Promote Events, Improve Networking, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

13. 35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in October 2024.

14. See Inside This Year’s Colorful SEPHORiA Event in Atlanta
The retailer’s annual event moved to a new city in 2024 but still offered the same extensive programming and fun brand activations it’s known for.

15. How Planners Can Handle Hyperspecific Attendee Dietary Requests
Planners are used to addressing a variety of F&B needs, but some attendees’ expectations stretch the limits. Here’s some advice.

Opinion & Experts
Is Halloween Becoming the Event Industry’s Most Important Holiday?
As Halloween continues to grow in popularity, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is helping lead the charge—showing why the holiday has become a cornerstone of the live events industry.
The 16th edition of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride kicked off Sept. 20 and runs through Nov. 2 at Griffith Park. In addition to the hayride itself, the experience features haunted mazes, mini escape games, a seance show, a “Scary-Go-Round,” and more. New this year is Monáe Manor, a partnership with musician Janelle Monáe, which Stafford describes as 'exciting and a new direction for us.'
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Learn more about who will be judging submissions—and what they're looking for in a winning one.
Eea12 Advisory Board Article Image 2 01
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
To celebrate this year's US Open, creative experience agency CNC teamed up with Procter & Gamble and Downy—along with tennis star Venus Williams—to create the 'Rinse It Out' pop-up in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Read more: US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
Annie Thompson shares her rules for creating effective, authentic events and brand activations.
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?
The BizBash editors take our fall print issue’s theme to heart and share how they think authenticity shines through in an event.
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
CBS’s Overnight Tracker Events Immerse Guests in the Main Character’s Rugged Lifestyle
Strategy
How Austin Hotels Are Preparing for the Convention Center's Closure Next Year
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How ABC Brought Some ‘Big Deck Energy’ to Promote Its New Show
Sports
Get an Under-the-Hood Look at Travis Kelce's Annual Car Jam Fundraiser
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
From compressed timelines to hotel rates, event profs share with us the biggest challenge they're facing right now.
Getty Images 1333905213
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
At VidCon 2024, TikTok hosted the Destination: Creation party that nodded to the brand's travel theme. The event was hosted at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) and produced by Mirrored Media. See more: VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Canva Create 2024, the graphic design platform's largest event to date, took place on May 23 at Hollywood Park, home to SoFi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. Read our behind-the-scenes coverage here.
Opinion & Experts
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Planning your summer reading list? We've got you covered.
Shutterstock 1986877016
