Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. 5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024

The trade show—which broke attendance records once again—showcased ideas around the power of sports, engaging better with Gen Z attendees, and more.

2. 35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024

This year, we took event design inspiration from some famous workplace TV shows—The Office, Mad Men, and Succession.

3. 28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in September 2024.

4. 8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram

Take a peek at Instagram photos full of wow-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.

5. This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor

Bravo’s lavish pop-up event brought a glamorous apple orchard to life, offering fans immersive content capture moments, chic decor, and cocktails fit for the Housewives.

6. In Plane Sight: See How These Airport Activations Engaged Travelers

Brands such as The Macallan and Emergen-C set up shop on the ground to promote new products and attract the attention of passengers on the go.

7. 8 Clever Ways HubSpot Boosted Attendance at Its Annual Conference

From reimagined ticketing and strategic timing to interactive programming and big-name speakers, here’s how HubSpot ensures INBOUND remains a must-attend event in the marketing and sales world.

8. FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New Show

The network celebrated the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s new series, Grotesquerie, with two truly unique activations—one of which involved "scream chambers."

9. This 'Sleepy Hollow' Multisensory Experience Brings Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC

New York-based creative studio MATTE created a 12,000-square-foot exhibition inspired by Washington Irving’s famous story, and it's popping up in Rockefeller Center Oct. 12 to Nov. 10.

10. See How PrettyLittleThing Is Bringing Its Online Shop to College Campuses

The e-retailer is visiting schools across the U.S. with its fun pop-up store experience.

11. Behind the Scenes at LA28’s Olympic Handovers—and What Comes Next for the Planning Team

Here's what it took to produce those buzzy handover celebrations (Tom Cruise, anyone?), and how the 2028 Olympics planning team's focus is shifting now that the Paris Games have wrapped.

12. Event Tech Check: New Ways to Promote Events, Improve Networking, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

13. 35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in October 2024.

14. See Inside This Year’s Colorful SEPHORiA Event in Atlanta

The retailer’s annual event moved to a new city in 2024 but still offered the same extensive programming and fun brand activations it’s known for.

15. How Planners Can Handle Hyperspecific Attendee Dietary Requests

Planners are used to addressing a variety of F&B needs, but some attendees’ expectations stretch the limits. Here’s some advice.