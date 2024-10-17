5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024

Last week's trade show—which broke attendance records once again—showcased ideas around the power of sports, engaging better with Gen Z attendees, and more.

Sarah Kloepple
October 17, 2024
IMEX America 2024 welcomed more than 15,500 attendees.
IMEX America 2024 welcomed more than 15,500 attendees.
Photo: Courtesy of IMEX Group

Transformation is certainly afoot in the event industry. That sentiment was clear at IMEX America 2024, where topics like AI, sustainability, inclusivity, wellness, and incentive travel dominated. The 13th edition of the show, held Oct. 8-10 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, once again broke its attendance record, welcoming more than 15,500 attendees and hosting over 86,000 prescheduled meetings in three days. 

"The sheer number of attendees and meetings at IMEX America [last] week is further evidence of how our sector continues to prosper and power ahead,” said IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer.

IMEX also reported that more than 1,600 people attended learning sessions held at the show floor’s Inspiration Hub, where the #Eventprofs Unplugged format once again proved popular, with standing room only at several of the informal, chat show-style panels.

BizBash was on the ground in Las Vegas at the event, chatting with attendees, attending educational sessions, and conducting interviews. Here are the biggest (and some newer) trends we observed throughout the week.

Major League Baseball brought an activation to IMEX for the first time.Major League Baseball brought an activation to IMEX for the first time.Photo: Sarah Kloepple/BizBash

1. Capitalizing on sports events and venues

A buzzy first-time exhibitor at IMEX this year? Major League Baseball. The league brought a "strategic cohort" of eight MLB teams—Arizona, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.—to the show in a presence that featured a VR activation and press conference. The goal was to better promote these teams' home ballparks as prime spaces for meetings and other non-baseball events. During the press conference, representatives from the teams revealed that they're seeing planners use their ballparks for VIP dinners, sales kickoffs, private concerts, and holiday events.

The physical activation, meanwhile, marked the first MLB activation at IMEX and featured a VR hitting experience just outside the trade show entrance. The MLB teams in attendance also partnered with their respective DMOs/CVBs at their booths to take appointments.

Elsewhere at the show, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority teamed up with reps from the UFC and Las Vegas Raiders for an education session on sports infrastructure and its impact on business events. LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill sat on a panel with UFC Senior Executive Vice President and COO Lawrence Epstein and Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan

Hill cited the UFC, Allegiant Stadium, and Formula 1 as major contributors to Las Vegas' sports growth—and even said November 2023 was the second-best month in history for Las Vegas in terms of Clark County gaming revenue.

"In business events, there's a creativity that has grown because of what's happening here in sports," Hill told us after he took the stage. "There's also a set of offerings from a venue standpoint that's growing. A lot of the shows that come to town now utilize Allegiant Stadium, for example. You've got places where you can have a meeting with 20 people or 60,000 people, and that's not something that we really had before, so it just broadens that portfolio."

Destination Canada's Jeffrey Fehr said Gen Z attendees often give CSR activities 'the highest rating' on post-event surveys.Destination Canada's Jeffrey Fehr said Gen Z attendees often give CSR activities "the highest rating" on post-event surveys.Photo: Courtesy of IMEX Group

2. Engaging better with Gen Z

According to SITE and MPI, planners should pay special attention to a growing demographic of attendees: Gen Z. They're an especially important cohort to consider when planning incentive programs, the two organizations said during an education session on experience design. After all, it's estimated that Gen Z will make up 30% of the workforce by 2030, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

When it comes to incentive programs, nonnegotiables for Gen Z attendees include immersive experiences, personalization, and authenticity, according to the SITE/MPI panel, which included Meetings & Incentives Worldwide senior manager Ashley Krueger, Moloney & Kelly DMC director of sales Caoimhe Rice, and Destination Canada client engagement manager Jeffrey Fehr. They emphasized the importance of designing incentives with these priorities in mind.

"They want to brag to their friends that their companies are taking them to these amazing places," Krueger said during the session. "That's free marketing and recruiting for the company."

Gen Z-specific design tips they mentioned include: letting them curate some of their own experiences with customizable itineraries, incorporating local culture, offering flexible accommodations (not just a standard hotel) and more options for smaller groups, using event apps, participating in CSR programs, and allowing for plenty of free time. "They aren't afraid to let people know when they're unhappy," Rice warned.

Fehr's simple piece of advice: In the early stages of planning, ask your Gen Z colleagues what they want out of an incentive trip.

The booth for the Moroccan National Tourism Office featured traditional tea preparation.The booth for the Moroccan National Tourism Office featured traditional tea preparation.Photo: Courtesy of IMEX Group

3. Incorporating authentic cultural experiences

This isn't a trend exclusive to Gen Z. It's evident that all attendees appreciate when a program or show includes authentic cultural experiences—just look at the trade show floor this year at IMEX. From Ireland to Morocco, destination booths were chock-full of nods to their respective cultures and unique experiences. Some of our favorites included traditional tea preparation at the Moroccan National Tourism Office booth; digital versions of famous artworks found in Washington, D.C., at the Destination DC booth; and tequila tastings with Jorge Cuervo at the Los Cabos Tourism Board booth. Jorge, a descendant of Jose Cuervo, operates a tequila-tasting experience in Los Cabos, Mexico, for groups.

"A lot of attendees are looking for authenticity," said Los Cabos Tourism Board managing director Rodrigo Esponda. "Food plays a critical role. They want to have local ingredients, dishes, recipes, and products. Specifically here, for example, they love learning about the fish that's endemic in the region that you can't find anywhere else."

4. Working with a destination's surrounding community

It seems more private-public partnerships are on the rise when it comes to boosting a destination's meetings outlook. Los Angeles Tourism is a prime example: The DMO is currently working with the City of Los Angeles' chief tourism officer, Doane Liu. In this role, Liu convenes the tourism cabinet before every major event in LA and also discusses what can be done to improve the visitor experience.

"What that means is, when we have a major citywide coming up—for example, we just hosted IPW—you've got public safety, sanitation, LAPD all working arm-in-arm," says LA Tourism President and CEO Adam Burke. "It's a complete civic approach to how we host these events, and it's really made a dramatic difference."

Burke also cites working with LA's business improvement districts (BIDs) as vital to improving the visitor experience. Through an ambassador program, LA Tourism supplements the staffing of BIDs, so that when visitors approach these ambassadors, they can be directed to other parts of Los Angeles.

"We see a lot of pre- and post-stays for leisure," Burke says. "But a visitor might be staying downtown and say, 'I've heard a lot about Olvera Street, and I know LA has a huge Hispanic culture,' and if they're talking to an ambassador from the BID, they can say, 'Olvera Street's just five minutes away. By the way, did you know that half a block down is LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, which is the biggest institution dedicated to Hispanic and Latin heritage in LA?'"

Burke adds, "Partnering with the BIDs has been amazing because obviously it gives visitors a comfort around safety and security, seeing those more uniform ambassadors. But they're also great for wayfinding and visitor information."

IMEX displayed its sustainability goals on the trade show floor in the Innovation Hub, where a majority of the education took place.IMEX displayed its sustainability goals on the trade show floor in the Innovation Hub, where a majority of the education took place.Photo: Sarah Kloepple/BizBash

5. Taking sustainability seriously 

The industry's desire to implement sustainable practices isn't going away. If anything, IMEX America 2024 proved the show and its partners are taking it more seriously—after all, 78% of global event planners say their organizations are planning to set net-zero goals by the end of 2024, according to the Amex GBT 2024 Global Meetings and Events Forecast.

Badges at this year's show featured no plastic and were instead made from recyclable material. IMEX also displayed its sustainability goals on the trade show floor in the Innovation Hub, where a majority of the education took place. IMEX even released a sustainability report for its 2023 show, right before 2024 kicked off. The report revealed that in 2023, for the fifth time in a row, IMEX America was classified as a zero-waste event (93% of event waste was diverted from a landfill into compost, material recycling, and donation channels​). The report also said that around 90% of all signage and banners was saved to use again over the next three-plus years. ​

IMEX exhibitors are taking heed as well. Destination Canada brought its Sustainability Stories display to this year's IMEX America. The display highlights various sustainability initiatives used by destinations around Canada—from St. John's to Winnipeg to Banff—with the goal of inspiring and challenging attendees when it comes to sustainable event practices.

Latest in Trends
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Survey Unveils What Younger Attendees Want, Seattle Convention Center Names First Female CEO, and More
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
Related Stories
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Survey Unveils What Younger Attendees Want, Seattle Convention Center Names First Female CEO, and More
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
More in Trends
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Survey Unveils What Younger Attendees Want, Seattle Convention Center Names First Female CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Engagement Trends, CL24 Achieves Sustainable Event Certification, Philly's Training Center for Convention Staff, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Indianapolis' $710 million convention center expansion will offer 90,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will be among the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the nation. Once complete, Indianapolis will have the capacity to host two citywide conventions at one time.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: WEC Louisville, Convene 4 Climate, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Later this year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will open the Coastal Convention Center.
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
Trends
5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
This Hospital Gala Cleverly Evoked 100 Years of History—While Also Raising $12.5 Million
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Succession’
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
Event Design & Decor
12 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘The Office’
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: #GMID2024, Destination Canada's Convention Attraction Fund, SISO CEO Summit, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Canadian tourism and hospitality leaders—including Destination Canada President and CEO Marsha Walden, pictured fourth from left—celebrate the launch of Destination Canada's International Convention Attraction Fund.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Game Developers Conference, Destination DC's Sustainability Summit, Freeman's Net Zero Road Map, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Last week, Destination DC produced its first-ever Sustainability Summit. The event was a partnership between the DMO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), and the local hospitality community.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: NAMM Show's Big Attendance Numbers, The Chef Conference, ESPA's New President, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
The 2024 NAMM Show welcomed more than 62,000 attendees—that's up from the 48,000 people who attended in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Hot Products at CES 2024, Highlights From PCMA Convening Leaders, Meeting Group Discounts, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
One of the buzziest products at this year's CES, LG's OLED TV is billed as the first 4K wireless, transparent TV.
Trends
8 Unique & Unconventional Wellness Activities for Corporate Groups
Here are some cool, out-of-the-box offerings for enhancing the mind, body, and soul—because a regular yoga class is so last year.
Flamingo Yoga
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's Expo! Expo!, U.S. Travel Announces Future Dates and Cities for IPW, Seattle Convention Center's Celebration of Art, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Celebration of Art speakers and dignitaries pose in front of 'Mowitch Man' by Andrea Wilbur-Sigo at the entrance to the Seattle Convention Center's Summit building.
Page 1 of 12
Next Page