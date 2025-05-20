In Case You Missed It

BizBash recently went down the dress code rabbit hole. How do you choose the best dress code for your audience, venue, or event type? And how do you communicate it clearly to guests? See all of our tips here

We also recapped the second stateside Canva Create. The creative, community-driven celebration is fast becoming one of the most buzzed-about gatherings in tech. With 100 speakers, 60 sessions, and headline names like Cynthia Erivo and Jon Batiste, the event marked a big leap from last year’s inaugural U.S. edition in both scale and ambition.

Finally, we rounded up some of the best displays at this year's upfront season, where networks and streaming services pitched ad audiences with the help of unique stage designs and surprise appearances.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. Freeman unveils new trends report—where commerce is king.

A new trends report from Freeman has found that commerce is a top priority at events. The new document, titled, reveals a significant shift in attendee priorities, with commerce emerging as the most valued part of the event. It also explores how business events are evolving to meet the demands of today’s professionals—what Freeman is calling the “Now Generation” (ages 22-44), who expect more value.

Key findings include:

Access to knowledgeable staff is now the most important factor at events, with 84% saying conversations with subject matter experts are crucial.

is now the most important factor at events, with 84% saying conversations with subject matter experts are crucial. 74% of attendees say in-person events are the best place to discover new products . Over half (52%) rank discovery as a top career priority—and 58% say it’s their No. 1 commercial objective at events.

. Over half (52%) rank discovery as a top career priority—and 58% say it’s their No. 1 commercial objective at events. Attendees are demanding physical interaction. Nearly 1 in 4 say their most critical event lacked any hands-on exposure. And 42% of those said they deprioritized vendors because of it; 96% say touching or testing a product makes them more confident advocating for it.

See the full report here.

2. C2 Montréal kicks off today.

The creativity-fueled C2 Montréal returns this week, taking place at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal for the second year in a row. More than 100 experts from around the world will take part in over 40 conferences, labs, and coaching sessions, aiming to deliver what is often called an immersive and inspiring experience. This year's overarching theme? Motion: The Art of Taking Action.

Each day of C2MTL is crafted around a key theme: experiential, sustainability, and transformative technologies. High-profile speakers this year include Beth Goldberg and Spencer Baim of Jigsaw Google, Daphné Cousineau of Jimmy Choo, Kimberly Davis of the National Hockey League, Terrie Tweddle of Rogers, and Sofia Hernandez of TikTok.

"We are presenting a program rooted in current issues with concrete approaches to address them," said C2 Montréal President Anick Beaulieu in a statement. "The speakers will explore the major transformations of our time: our consumption patterns, our forms of entertainment, our social life, and our increasingly intimate relationship with technology. C2 Montréal unites founders, creators, and builders who dream big, move fast, and act boldly. This is where ideas meet, meaningful connections form, and action begins."

3. Ottawa Tourism shares tips for sustainable, inclusive meetings.

In other Canadian meetings news: Ottawa Tourism has launched what it's calling a Responsible Events Guide , a resource designed to help event planners make more sustainable, inclusive, and community-minded choices when hosting meetings and events in Canada’s capital. The guide will be officially showcased during IMEX Frankfurt, where Ottawa Tourism will spotlight its growing leadership in responsible destination management.

“This guide reflects Ottawa’s dedication to creating meaningful change within the meetings and events industry,” said Lesley Pincombe, Ottawa Tourism vice president of business and major events, in a statement. “By offering tangible tools and local partnerships, we aim to make it easier for planners to align their events with sustainable values and leave a positive legacy in our city.”

Highlights from the guide include:

A "planning decision tree" to identify impactful changes throughout the event lifecycle, from signage to catering to decor. This tool encourages planners to eliminate unnecessary waste, rethink materials, and explore local legacy opportunities.

Sustainable menu planning, with guidance on incorporating plant-based options, sourcing local and seasonal ingredients, and tracking meal attendance to minimize food waste. Tips include choosing smaller buffet plates to reduce overserving, encouraging attendees to bring reusable water bottles, and hosting events at venues that support food recovery.

Accessibility recommendations to help foster more inclusive experiences, including providing attendees with opportunities to request accommodations, sharing accessibility details in advance, and collaborating with partners like Abilities Ottawa and Whimble Care. The guide also encourages feedback collection to improve accessibility for future events.

See the full guide here.

4. POSSIBLE 2025 takes over Miami.

The third annual POSSIBLE Miami Marketing Conference & Expo once again descended upon Fontainebleau Miami Beach at the end of April. There were more than 5,400 attendees, surpassing the team’s attendance estimate of 4,500. This year, the event’s footprint spanned 125,000 square feet, taking up all of the 1,504-room hotel’s 107,000 square feet of indoor venue space. For the first time, this included the Fontainebleau’s five-story Coastal Convention Center, which opened in December 2024. Buzzy speakers included Martha Stewart, Katie Couric, and Mark Cuban.

Read a full recap on our sister site, Trade Show News Network.

5. There's a new book aimed at corporate event profs.

As internal corporate event professionals juggle tight deadlines, complex logistics, and sky-high expectations, lauded event prof Natasha Miller , founder of Entire Productions, has published a new resource designed to streamline their workflow, sharpen their strategy, and prove their impact. Her new book,draws on real-world experiences and features exclusive interviews with seasoned internal event producers and decision-makers across industries.

“This book is more than a how-to guide; it’s a playbook for transformation,” Miller said in a statement. “We wanted to demystify the event planning process for internal teams and show them how to elevate their events while also elevating their own role within their organization.”

The book is now available on Amazon.