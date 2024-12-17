IAEE's Expo! Expo! is taking place now in Los Angeles, nestled within the L.A. Live (pictured) and Los Angeles Convention Center campus.

1. IAEE's Expo! Expo! takes over Los Angeles this week.

After more than 10 years, IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition 2025 aka Expo! Expo! returns to Los Angeles this week. The event expects to welcome more than 2,000 event profs to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“Events like Expo! Expo! allow us to welcome thousands of event professionals and showcase the best of Los Angeles," Los Angeles Tourism President and CEO Adam Burke said in a press release. "The City of Angels leads in the breadth of unique experiences it can offer event attendees, and we know that attendees at Expo! Expo! will leave inspired by our city’s vibrant culture, innovation, and hospitality, eager to return and explore more.”

This year's highlights include a keynote from Sebastian Terry, a celebrated speaker on mental health, corporate culture, and employee engagement, and education theaters on the trade show floor dedicated to sustainability and innovation.

For the opening night, attendees got a taste of Hollywood glamour with the IAEE Awards, which were held last night at the Grammy Museum.

"We look forward to tapping into the energy and creativity that make Los Angeles such a dynamic and welcoming destination by offering attendees unique networking, learning, and business development opportunities that drive our industry forward," said IAEE President and CEO Marsha Flanagan in a statement.

2. A new report underscores the current challenges in the event industry, especially rising costs.

This year, it's likely that all event professionals experienced the burden of rising costs when producing their programs. A new research report by The Exhibitor Advocate and EVOLIO Marketing found that 88% of exhibitors and marketers cite cost as their primary challenge, with show services costs as the primary culprit. The report gathered insights from 171 exhibit and event marketers across various industries from July through September 2024.

Mistrust has also become a major hinderance. The report found that almost half of exhibitors lack trust with organizers, indicating an urgent need for enhanced collaboration and partnerships between both parties.

“Our research reveals an industry at a crossroads," said Jessica Sibila, executive director of The Exhibitor Advocate, in a press release. "With a majority of exhibitors facing flat budgets against rising costs, particularly around show services, the math simply doesn’t work anymore. Show organizers who proactively take the lead in negotiating on behalf of their exhibitors and creating transparent pricing models with their suppliers could gain a significant competitive advantage in retaining and growing their exhibitor base.”

The full report can be downloaded for free here.

3. Clarion Events North America names its new CEO.

Clarion Events North America announced the promotion of Liz Irving to CEO. Irving has served as president of the privately owned event and exhibition industry organizer since 2023. She joined the company in 2018.

“Liz has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify new opportunities, navigate complex challenges, and drive exceptional results,” said Greg Topalian, former CEO and now chairman of Clarion Events North America, in a statement. “Her leadership as president opened doors to meaningful partnerships, expanded our market reach, and laid the foundation for a thriving future. I have no doubt her vision as CEO will continue to transform our business.”

4. PACK EXPO International breaks records in Chicago.

The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies' annual PACK EXPO International broke its own attendance record this year, making it the largest PACK EXPO in history—as well as the largest event at McCormick Place in 2024. This year's event—held Nov. 3-6—brought together 48,000 attendees and 29,500 exhibitor personnel, reaching 77,500 in total attendance. International attendance increased 19% over 2022.

"PACK EXPO International 2024 has truly raised the bar for what an industry event can achieve," said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI, in a statement. "This show has not only grown in scale but also in substance, attracting attendees and exhibitors from every corner of the industry. The connections made here are invaluable, reinforcing PACK EXPO’s role as an unmatched platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress across the packaging and processing landscape."

5. Travel Portland joins the ranks of DMOs with women at the helm.

Portland, Ore., recently joined the growing ranks of DMOs/CVBs with women at the helm. Last week, Travel Portland named current chief strategy officer Megan Conway as the organization’s next president and CEO. Conway officially begins the new role Jan. 1, 2025. Conway follows Jeff Miller, who announced his intention to retire in June after nearly 19 years in the role.

“Being trusted to lead Travel Portland into our next chapter is an honor, and I look forward to continuing the good work of Jeff Miller, our amazing staff, and all our partners as we build momentum and return Portland to its rightful place among can’t-miss destinations in the U.S.,” Conway said in a press release. “As president and CEO, I will continue to prioritize innovative and inspirational initiatives that build up not only our tourism community, but our city as a whole.”