Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's Expo! Expo!, Industry Report Highlights Major Challenges, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.

Sarah Kloepple
December 17, 2024
IAEE's Expo! Expo! is taking place now in Los Angeles, nestled within the L.A. Live (pictured) and Los Angeles Convention Center campus.
IAEE's Expo! Expo! is taking place now in Los Angeles, nestled within the L.A. Live (pictured) and Los Angeles Convention Center campus.
Photo: Courtesy of L.A. Live

In Case You Missed It

This month in meetings and trade shows news, BizBash covered Encore's new Overtime Savings Program and Seasonal Leave of Absence Program, which address the unique ebb and flow of a seasonal workforce, how AV tech company ShowPro did seven figures of business in one week, and Event Leaders Exchange's inaugural European Summit in Berlin.

We also gathered tips for finding the right event moderator and explored various ways some conferences have been reimagining breakout moments to inspire connection and creativity.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. IAEE's Expo! Expo! takes over Los Angeles this week.

After more than 10 years, IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition 2025 aka Expo! Expo! returns to Los Angeles this week. The event expects to welcome more than 2,000 event profs to the Los Angeles Convention Center. 

“Events like Expo! Expo! allow us to welcome thousands of event professionals and showcase the best of Los Angeles," Los Angeles Tourism President and CEO Adam Burke said in a press release. "The City of Angels leads in the breadth of unique experiences it can offer event attendees, and we know that attendees at Expo! Expo! will leave inspired by our city’s vibrant culture, innovation, and hospitality, eager to return and explore more.”

This year's highlights include a keynote from Sebastian Terry, a celebrated speaker on mental health, corporate culture, and employee engagement, and education theaters on the trade show floor dedicated to sustainability and innovation. 

For the opening night, attendees got a taste of Hollywood glamour with the IAEE Awards, which were held last night at the Grammy Museum.

"We look forward to tapping into the energy and creativity that make Los Angeles such a dynamic and welcoming destination by offering attendees unique networking, learning, and business development opportunities that drive our industry forward," said IAEE President and CEO Marsha Flanagan in a statement.

2. A new report underscores the current challenges in the event industry, especially rising costs.

This year, it's likely that all event professionals experienced the burden of rising costs when producing their programs. A new research report by The Exhibitor Advocate and EVOLIO Marketing found that 88% of exhibitors and marketers cite cost as their primary challenge, with show services costs as the primary culprit. The report gathered insights from 171 exhibit and event marketers across various industries from July through September 2024.

Mistrust has also become a major hinderance. The report found that almost half of exhibitors lack trust with organizers, indicating an urgent need for enhanced collaboration and partnerships between both parties.

“Our research reveals an industry at a crossroads," said Jessica Sibila, executive director of The Exhibitor Advocate, in a press release. "With a majority of exhibitors facing flat budgets against rising costs, particularly around show services, the math simply doesn’t work anymore. Show organizers who proactively take the lead in negotiating on behalf of their exhibitors and creating transparent pricing models with their suppliers could gain a significant competitive advantage in retaining and growing their exhibitor base.”

The full report can be downloaded for free here.

3. Clarion Events North America names its new CEO.

Clarion Events North America announced the promotion of Liz Irving to CEO. Irving has served as president of the privately owned event and exhibition industry organizer since 2023. She joined the company in 2018.

“Liz has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify new opportunities, navigate complex challenges, and drive exceptional results,” said Greg Topalian, former CEO and now chairman of Clarion Events North America, in a statement. “Her leadership as president opened doors to meaningful partnerships, expanded our market reach, and laid the foundation for a thriving future. I have no doubt her vision as CEO will continue to transform our business.”

4. PACK EXPO International breaks records in Chicago.

The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies' annual PACK EXPO International broke its own attendance record this year, making it the largest PACK EXPO in history—as well as the largest event at McCormick Place in 2024. This year's event—held Nov. 3-6—brought together 48,000 attendees and 29,500 exhibitor personnel, reaching 77,500 in total attendance. International attendance increased 19% over 2022. 

"PACK EXPO International 2024 has truly raised the bar for what an industry event can achieve," said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI, in a statement. "This show has not only grown in scale but also in substance, attracting attendees and exhibitors from every corner of the industry. The connections made here are invaluable, reinforcing PACK EXPO’s role as an unmatched platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress across the packaging and processing landscape."

5. Travel Portland joins the ranks of DMOs with women at the helm.

Portland, Ore., recently joined the growing ranks of DMOs/CVBs with women at the helm. Last week, Travel Portland named current chief strategy officer Megan Conway as the organization’s next president and CEO. Conway officially begins the new role Jan. 1, 2025. Conway follows Jeff Miller, who announced his intention to retire in June after nearly 19 years in the role.

“Being trusted to lead Travel Portland into our next chapter is an honor, and I look forward to continuing the good work of Jeff Miller, our amazing staff, and all our partners as we build momentum and return Portland to its rightful place among can’t-miss destinations in the U.S.,” Conway said in a press release. “As president and CEO, I will continue to prioritize innovative and inspirational initiatives that build up not only our tourism community, but our city as a whole.” 

Latest in Trends
The 2015 TED Conference in Vancouver brought a playful twist to its lounges, where attendees could watch speaker simulcasts. A standout was the new ball pit, filled with beanbag chairs and beach balls, offering a relaxed and whimsical setting to absorb big ideas while fostering creativity and connection.
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
A $256 million expansion of America's Center in St. Louis includes an enhancement of its Washington Avenue entrance.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: America's Center Renovations, Connect Hong Kong, NYC Tourism's New CEO, and More
IMEX America 2024 welcomed more than 15,500 attendees.
Trends
5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
Related Stories
The 2015 TED Conference in Vancouver brought a playful twist to its lounges, where attendees could watch speaker simulcasts. A standout was the new ball pit, filled with beanbag chairs and beach balls, offering a relaxed and whimsical setting to absorb big ideas while fostering creativity and connection.
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
A $256 million expansion of America's Center in St. Louis includes an enhancement of its Washington Avenue entrance.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: America's Center Renovations, Connect Hong Kong, NYC Tourism's New CEO, and More
IMEX America 2024 welcomed more than 15,500 attendees.
Trends
5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
More in Trends
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
Breakout moments aren’t just breaks—they’re often where creativity thrives. These examples will make you rethink how conferences can inspire connection and innovation beyond the main stage.
The 2015 TED Conference in Vancouver brought a playful twist to its lounges, where attendees could watch speaker simulcasts. A standout was the new ball pit, filled with beanbag chairs and beach balls, offering a relaxed and whimsical setting to absorb big ideas while fostering creativity and connection.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: America's Center Renovations, Connect Hong Kong, NYC Tourism's New CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
A $256 million expansion of America's Center in St. Louis includes an enhancement of its Washington Avenue entrance.
Trends
5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
Last week's trade show—which broke attendance records once again—showcased ideas around the power of sports, engaging better with Gen Z attendees, and more.
IMEX America 2024 welcomed more than 15,500 attendees.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Survey Unveils What Younger Attendees Want, Seattle Convention Center Names First Female CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
Event Design & Decor
Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025
Industry Insiders
Turn Your Events Into Winter Wonderlands with Snow Effects
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Engagement Trends, CL24 Achieves Sustainable Event Certification, Philly's Training Center for Convention Staff, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Indianapolis' $710 million convention center expansion will offer 90,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will be among the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the nation. Once complete, Indianapolis will have the capacity to host two citywide conventions at one time.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: WEC Louisville, Convene 4 Climate, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Later this year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will open the Coastal Convention Center.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: #GMID2024, Destination Canada's Convention Attraction Fund, SISO CEO Summit, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Canadian tourism and hospitality leaders—including Destination Canada President and CEO Marsha Walden, pictured fourth from left—celebrate the launch of Destination Canada's International Convention Attraction Fund.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Game Developers Conference, Destination DC's Sustainability Summit, Freeman's Net Zero Road Map, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Last week, Destination DC produced its first-ever Sustainability Summit. The event was a partnership between the DMO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), and the local hospitality community.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: NAMM Show's Big Attendance Numbers, The Chef Conference, ESPA's New President, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
The 2024 NAMM Show welcomed more than 62,000 attendees—that's up from the 48,000 people who attended in 2023.
Page 1 of 12
Next Page