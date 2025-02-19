Asheville was hit hard last September by Hurricane Helene, which brought flash floods, landslides, and record rainfall. Since then, the city has been recovering and is now eager to welcome back groups.

1. Hilton trends report shares ways to better welcome Gen Z attendees.

Earlier this month, Hilton released a special section of its 2025 trends report, "The Meetings Maximizer: The Next Generation of Meetings & Events," to explore ways to make meetings and events more welcoming across generations—from the Gen Z employee taking on their first full-time job to the Gen X senior leader who has attended meetings and events for their entire career.

The report found that only 44% of those with work experience of five years or less felt "very comfortable" attending in-person events, so it is urging planners and attendees to embrace a fresh approach and perspective. Some interesting insights include:

79% of Gen Z reported feeling at least a little anxious about not having the right attire when attending a work event.

71% agree that they have met someone at a work event who has helped them further their career.

Having food menus sent in advance (60%), nonalcoholic drink options (52%), and food options for people with allergies (52%) reduces mealtime anxieties.

Being able to bring at least one “frolleague"—a friend who is also a colleague—or team member to the in-person event empowers 59% of attendees to feel more comfortable.

Read the full report here.

2. Destination Canada launches a new tool to measure tourism impacts.

ROI has always been a tricky thing to measure when it comes to meetings, events, and tourism, but Destination Canada has introduced a new measurement tool to hopefully make it easier. The Wealth & Wellbeing Index is meant to look beyond traditional metrics, like visitor spending and arrivals, to assess the comprehensive benefits tourism brings to Canadians. Instead, it will highlight the sector's role in empowering communities, preserving culture, protecting Canada's natural assets, and driving economic growth.

The Index is comprised of six interconnected components—economy, employment, enablement, environment, engagement, and experience—that drive revenue, expand the tax base, fuel reinvestment, and ultimately create greater demand, ensuring long-term prosperity for communities across the country.

"We developed this index with the understanding that economic growth doesn't exist in isolation—it's part of a larger ecosystem where vibrant communities, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship are indispensable," said Destination Canada President and CEO Marsha Walden in a statement. "By considering tourism's impact across all metrics, we can deliver longer-term benefits that support communities and secure Canada's position as a leader in sustainable tourism."

Photo: Anthony Difilippo, Disney Fine Art Photography

3. Disney unveils its creative studio for meeting planners.

Disney Meetings & Events has officially unveiled its previously announced reimagined Disney Creative Studio at Walt Disney World Resort. The stand-alone facility is meant to be a creative hub where meeting professionals can collaborate with the Disney Meetings & Events team to create unique conventions, meetings, and incentives. The studio brings together under one roof everything needed, from entertainment and content to decor, floral, catering, and more.

“The Disney Creative Studio is a differentiator in the industry,” said Amy Pfeiffer, director of Disney Meetings & Events at Walt Disney World Resort, in an announcement last year. “It’s an inspirational setting dedicated to helping meeting professionals create the most impactful experiences and events. And it’s rooted in the Disney ethos of creativity, innovation, and fun.”

4. Asheville is back—and ready to host meetings.

Explore Asheville says groups have the opportunity to become a part of Asheville's comeback story. The western North Carolina city was hit hard last September by Hurricane Helene, which brought flash floods, landslides, and record rainfall. Since then, Asheville has been recovering and is now eager to welcome back groups with three key draws.

The first is a $400 million airport expansion, which remains on track. A portion of its new concourse is slated to open in June. Upgrades include new gates, new boarding bridges, smart restrooms, and new concession areas. Delta Air Lines will also begin nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport in May, and Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Washington, D.C. (IAD), in June. Seasonal service from markets like Chicago and Miami is also starting earlier this spring.

Asheville is also touting that the city was chosen to host the prestigious James Beard Foundation Chef Action Summit. The high-profile event brings together several hundred top chefs, food advocates, and industry leaders from across the country to champion sustainable food policy.

The city is also home to many new and renovated event-ready venues like the The Inn on Biltmore Estate, which just completed a two-year redesign; the iconic Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, which completed a full restoration of its historic Main Inn; and boutique hotel The Radical, which is now accepting bookings for its new event space, Radical Underground.

5. DMO leadership changes hit Baltimore, San Diego, and St. Louis.

Many major cities have recently announced changes in their DMO leadership. Explore St. Louis announced last month that Brad Dean was appointed its new president and CEO, effective this week. Dean was most recently at the helm of Discover Puerto Rico. In this role, Dean will lead the organization’s efforts to attract visitors from around the world, including conventions, concerts, and events to leverage the newly renovated America’s Center and The Dome.

On the East Coast, Visit Baltimore announced that its current president and CEO of eight years, Al Hutchinson, will not renew his contract, which is up in June. He will stay on to consult and assist with the transition when his successor is found. "It has been the most challenging job that I’ve ever had and also the most fulfilling," Hutchinson said in a press release. "After careful consideration, I’ve decided to step back from full-time executive leadership to focus on other personal interests and opportunities, once my existing contract concludes."

And over on the West Coast, the San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) has announced its new president and CEO, taking over from Julie Coker, who is now leading the charge at New York City Tourism + Conventions. Daniel Kuperschmid will now lead SDTA effective March 24. Kuperschmid is a 30-year Hyatt Hotels executive who previously served as vice president of global asset management at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he managed a global portfolio of 42 hotels.