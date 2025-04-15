In Case You Missed It

This past month in Meetings & Trade Shows, BizBash took a deep dive into Quest Software’s annual sales kickoff meeting, NXT . The show tapped edgefactory to use a combination of avant-garde art, historical references, and tech to honor the past and celebrate the future. The results included a pastiche of pop art visuals and classic masterpieces that covered almost every inch of the hotel interior, including over 16 elevators that were wrapped inside and outside with whimsical images like a portrait of Benjamin Franklin plastered with a banner reading “In Quest We Trust.”

And just this week, BizBash senior contributing editor Michele Laufik explored psychedelic corporate retreats. Companies and execs are ditching the yoga classes for trippy, more intense off-sites that inspire a new level of career development and team bonding.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. Destinations International releases research on how a city's reputation affects site selection.

Destinations International has released a study on how reputation and societal issues can affect meeting/event planner destination selections. The organization's new guide, "Destination Reputation: Responding to Societal Issues," explains how reputation, public sentiment, and societal issues influence planners when they select destinations for their programs.

“This study reinforces the important role destination organizations play in community and economic development,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International, in a statement. “Understanding how societal factors shape perception is essential for destinations to stay competitive in the global meetings and events marketplace.”

The study employed a multimethod research design that included an online survey of 400 meeting planners, in-depth interviews with 12 planners, and a nationally representative survey of 967 adult American meeting travelers.

Key findings include:

Planners consistently identify safety as a top priority, considering not only crime rates but also political environments and policies that might affect attendee experience or align with organizational values.

Planners expect honest communication about a destination’s challenges and how those issues are being addressed. Destinations that engage planners through site visits, candid discussions, and data-backed messaging are more likely to earn their confidence.

Meeting planners are frequently required to justify destination selections to internal stakeholders. Destinations that provide data, success stories, and persuasive narratives help planners advocate more effectively.

Read the full study here.

2. VidCon 2025 announces new designation for high-profile speakers.

Every summer, Anaheim, Calif., is transformed into a vibrant playground for online creators and fans alike with VidCon. Founded by YouTube icons John and Hank Green, the convention annually draws tens of thousands of attendees. It's currently gearing up for its 14th iteration, taking place June 19-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center

Part of the prep involves, of course, a speaker lineup, and VidCon has just unveiled the first round of personalities and experts slated to take the stage this year. They include digital scripted content creator Dhar Mann, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, commercial video creator Grace Wells, Blogilates and POPFLEX’s Cassey Ho, and entrepreneurs Alex Hormozi and Leila Hormozi.

They are among VidCon’s first-ever "Featured Industry Speakers," a new designation that highlights "the very top creators and industry executives" joining the programming.

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

3. Choose Chicago announces its new president and CEO.

There's a new leader at the helm of Choose Chicago, the Windy City's official DMO. Kristen Reynolds will serve as the organization’s new president and CEO effective May 5. Reynolds joins Choose Chicago after serving as president and CEO of Discover Long Island. Choose Chicago board member Rich Gamble , who served as interim CEO during the transition, will support Reynolds in her onboarding.

“Chicago is a world-class city with unparalleled cultural, culinary, and business assets, and I am honored to take on this leadership role at Choose Chicago,” Reynolds said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the incredible team, city officials, and industry partners to continue elevating Chicago’s global reputation, attracting visitors, and driving economic impact across Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods.”

Read an in-depth interview with Reynolds in BizBash's sister publication Trade Show News Network.

Photo: Courtesy of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

4. LVCC shares a renovation update.

The $600 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center ’s (LVCC) legacy campus has made significant headway and is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2025. The renovation was launched in 2023 by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to extend the contemporary design, architecture, and customer experience of the West Hall.

This phase of construction includes a new grand lobby between the North and Central halls, a climate-controlled concourse between the North and South halls, and a renovated exhibition space in the Central Hall. The West Hall’s signature “ribbon roof” architectural design has already been extended to its Central Hall.

5. See what's trending in trade show sustainability.

According to the Events Industry Council (EIC), event sustainability means taking action toward preserving our natural environment; promoting a healthy, inclusive society; and supporting a thriving economy. For most events, this usually translates into cutting back energy and water usage and reducing waste. But some event organizers are going the extra mile to make a difference by launching initiatives such as using algae as ink or offering on-site sustainability tours.

BizBash's sister publication TSNN recently explored trends in this area of trade show design by looking at recent shows like EarthX, Greenbuild, NPE: The Plastics Show, and Natural Products Expo West. Read the full article here.