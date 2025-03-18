Unlock AV Success! Free Webinar—March 20.
Unlock AV Success on March 20 with a FREE Webinar featuring Walmart, J.B. Hunt, and More.
Register Now!

What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: EIC's Futures Report, HumanX Heads to San Francisco, Austin Convention Center Renderings, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.

Sarah Kloepple
March 18, 2025
Austin's forthcoming convention center will feature outdoor event space in front of the ballroom and lobby.
Austin's forthcoming convention center will feature outdoor event space in front of the ballroom and lobby.
Photo: Courtesy of Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page

In Case You Missed It

Just last week, BizBash rounded up some of the top booths from Natural Products Expo West, a trade show for the consumer packaged goods industry that brought more than 60,000 attendees to the Anaheim Convention Center this year.  

We also highlighted a networking event from PCMA Convening Leaders, where Destination Toronto engaged clients and prospects with a thoughtfully designed gathering that got them ready for PCMA's closing night event with Gwen Stefani.

And don't miss this revealing Q&A with Chardia Christophe-Garcia, global head of audience strategy for TIME, about the new administration's efforts to roll back DEI programs—and why having a diverse team is simply good business.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. Events Industry Council releases a report examining the issues likely to affect the future of global business events.

Although the Events Industry Council (EIC) can't predict the future, it's certainly going to try with its newly released "Futures Landscape Report 2025." The report examines the issues likely to shape the global business events industry in the years to come; it draws from a series of “think tank workshops," where leaders from EIC’s more than 60 members, strategic partners, and volunteer leaders shared insights and perspectives, as well as a global survey of business event stakeholders.

"As a foresight tool, the 'Futures Landscape Report' is intended to [help] business event professionals and organizations better understand a wide swath of macro forces and correlating trends facing our global society and economies, and to better understand the benefit of reflection in preparing and adapting,” said EIC President and CEO Amy Calvert in a press release.

The report looks at 12 key themes: accessibility, advocacy, business models, climate risk, DEI, ESG, infrastructure, mobility, risk and security, talent and workforce development, technology, and well-being. The report also examines how macro forces are influencing these 12 topics; those forces include economic redistribution, technology shifts, population fluctuation, and polarized politics.

Read the full report here.

2. HumanX heads to San Francisco.

The inaugural HumanX conference wrapped up last week, bringing together more than 3,000 tech industry execs, business leaders, startup founders, researchers, and investors in Las Vegas. Speakers for the AI conference included former Vice President Kamala Harris and C-suite execs from companies Dropbox, Google, Meta, and OpenAI. 

The buzzy new show also made headlines when it announced, in Vegas, that it will move to San Francisco for its second edition in 2026. The conference cites the fact that many groundbreaking AI companies call the city home as one of its main reasons for the move.

“AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so is HumanX,” said Stefan Weitz, co-founder and CEO of HumanX, in a statement. “By bringing the event to San Francisco, we’re excited to immerse attendees in the very ecosystem that’s defining the next generation of AI breakthroughs.”

The conference also says that the Moscone Center provides expanded space for keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities, allowing for greater participation and engagement.

A new $1.6 billion convention center will nearly double the rentable square footage of Austin's existing facility, from 365,000 square feet to 620,000 square feet.A new $1.6 billion convention center will nearly double the rentable square footage of Austin's existing facility, from 365,000 square feet to 620,000 square feet.Photo: Courtesy of Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page

3. Austin releases renderings of its new convention center.

Austin, Texas, is surely buzzing after wrapping another SXSW, but there's another reason to have your eye on the city right now: It just released renderings of its new convention center. The $1.6 billion convention center will nearly double the rentable square footage of the existing facility, from 365,000 square feet to 620,000 square feet. The current convention facility will close next month (read more about why here), and the new facility will open in 2029.

Key architectural highlights of the design include open-air terraces, public plazas, seamless indoor-outdoor connections, a modern façade, and transparent designs to maximize natural light. It also plans to be the world’s first zero-carbon-certified convention center, from an International Living Futures Institute certification.

"The redevelopment of the convention center will create a vital downtown amenity and urban connector,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson in a press release. “With a design that emphasizes street-level openness and accessibility, vibrant public plazas, and pedestrian-friendly pathways, this transformation will enhance connectivity and inclusivity, creating a more accessible and engaging downtown experience for residents and visitors.”

4. Destinations International launches a business certificate program.

Destinations International (DI) now offers the Business Intelligence Certificate, which is "designed to empower destination organization professionals with the skills and insights needed to excel in the dynamic world of business events."

This program is tailored specifically for entry- to mid-level professionals in sales, services, and marketing who are looking to enhance their understanding of how to strategically apply business intelligence concepts to improve decision-making and client engagement. 

"Business intelligence is about understanding how to interpret information and use it effectively in conversations, negotiations, and strategic planning," said DI President and CEO Don Welsh in a statement. "This new certificate program focuses on these concepts and the foundational understandings required in the sales, services, and marketing roles, touching on the metrics that will help the learner adjust and optimize those strategies."

Interested in taking the three courses? Expect six to eight hours of seat time for each course, featuring expert-led video modules, knowledge check quizzes, and a final assessment. Find more info here.

5. Houston First creates a new role to maximize convention business.

Speaking of business, Houston First announced a promotion and new role within the organization meant to help grow convention sales for the city. Nathan Tollett, formerly the vice president of citywide sales, has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of convention sales. Tollett replaces John Solis, who is taking on the newly created role of senior vice president of convention growth and development.

In his new role, Solis will leverage his nearly four decades of experience to help ensure Houston First is booking optimal business. Houston First says this will become even more important as the organization works to renovate the George R. Brown Convention Center. Solis will also advise the development team leading the construction project and provide ongoing advice and guidance to Tollett as he transitions into his role.

Latest in Trends
Asheville was hit hard last September by Hurricane Helene, which brought flash floods, landslides, and record rainfall. Since then, the city has been recovering and is now eager to welcome back groups.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Hilton Trends Report, Disney's Creative Studio for Event Profs, Asheville Bounces Back, and More
At CES this year, Freeman’s AV team and its global brand experience agency, Sparks, collaborated to deliver Siemens' CES exhibit, aiming to showcase the technology giant's innovations through immersive storytelling and sustainable design. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: CES Recap, NAMM Kicks Off in Anaheim, Plus the New Leader at the Helm of Explore St. Louis
IAEE's Expo! Expo! is taking place now in Los Angeles, nestled within the L.A. Live (pictured) and Los Angeles Convention Center campus.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's Expo! Expo!, Industry Report Highlights Major Challenges, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More
The 2015 TED Conference in Vancouver brought a playful twist to its lounges, where attendees could watch speaker simulcasts. A standout was the new ball pit, filled with beanbag chairs and beach balls, offering a relaxed and whimsical setting to absorb big ideas while fostering creativity and connection.
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
Related Stories
The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center is located on The University of Texas at Austin campus.
Strategy
How Austin Hotels Are Preparing for the Convention Center's Closure Next Year
Asheville was hit hard last September by Hurricane Helene, which brought flash floods, landslides, and record rainfall. Since then, the city has been recovering and is now eager to welcome back groups.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Hilton Trends Report, Disney's Creative Studio for Event Profs, Asheville Bounces Back, and More
At CES this year, Freeman’s AV team and its global brand experience agency, Sparks, collaborated to deliver Siemens' CES exhibit, aiming to showcase the technology giant's innovations through immersive storytelling and sustainable design. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: CES Recap, NAMM Kicks Off in Anaheim, Plus the New Leader at the Helm of Explore St. Louis
IAEE's Expo! Expo! is taking place now in Los Angeles, nestled within the L.A. Live (pictured) and Los Angeles Convention Center campus.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's Expo! Expo!, Industry Report Highlights Major Challenges, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More
More in Trends
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Hilton Trends Report, Disney's Creative Studio for Event Profs, Asheville Bounces Back, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Asheville was hit hard last September by Hurricane Helene, which brought flash floods, landslides, and record rainfall. Since then, the city has been recovering and is now eager to welcome back groups.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: CES Recap, NAMM Kicks Off in Anaheim, Plus the New Leader at the Helm of Explore St. Louis
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
At CES this year, Freeman’s AV team and its global brand experience agency, Sparks, collaborated to deliver Siemens' CES exhibit, aiming to showcase the technology giant's innovations through immersive storytelling and sustainable design. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's Expo! Expo!, Industry Report Highlights Major Challenges, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
IAEE's Expo! Expo! is taking place now in Los Angeles, nestled within the L.A. Live (pictured) and Los Angeles Convention Center campus.
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
Breakout moments aren’t just breaks—they’re often where creativity thrives. These examples will make you rethink how conferences can inspire connection and innovation beyond the main stage.
The 2015 TED Conference in Vancouver brought a playful twist to its lounges, where attendees could watch speaker simulcasts. A standout was the new ball pit, filled with beanbag chairs and beach balls, offering a relaxed and whimsical setting to absorb big ideas while fostering creativity and connection.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: America's Center Renovations, Connect Hong Kong, NYC Tourism's New CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
A $256 million expansion of America's Center in St. Louis includes an enhancement of its Washington Avenue entrance.
Trends
5 Key Event Trends We Spotted at IMEX America 2024
Last week's trade show—which broke attendance records once again—showcased ideas around the power of sports, engaging better with Gen Z attendees, and more.
IMEX America 2024 welcomed more than 15,500 attendees.
Most Popular
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations
Industry Insiders
Return on Relationships: Measuring What Really Matters at Events
Programming & Entertainment
How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Unique Wellness Initiatives, New Sustainability Tools, and More
Florals
11 Futuristic Floral Designs From the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IMEX America's Record Attendance, Disney's New Meetings Offerings, San Francisco Travel's New CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
The trade show floor was as busy as ever at IMEX America 2024, which reported record attendance this year.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Survey Unveils What Younger Attendees Want, Seattle Convention Center Names First Female CEO, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Engagement Trends, CL24 Achieves Sustainable Event Certification, Philly's Training Center for Convention Staff, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Indianapolis' $710 million convention center expansion will offer 90,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will be among the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the nation. Once complete, Indianapolis will have the capacity to host two citywide conventions at one time.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: WEC Louisville, Convene 4 Climate, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Later this year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will open the Coastal Convention Center.
Page 1 of 13
Next Page