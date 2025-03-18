In Case You Missed It

Just last week, BizBash rounded up some of the top booths from Natural Products Expo West , a trade show for the consumer packaged goods industry that brought more than 60,000 attendees to the Anaheim Convention Center this year.

We also highlighted a networking event from PCMA Convening Leaders, where Destination Toronto engaged clients and prospects with a thoughtfully designed gathering that got them ready for PCMA's closing night event with Gwen Stefani.

And don't miss this revealing Q&A with Chardia Christophe-Garcia, global head of audience strategy for TIME, about the new administration's efforts to roll back DEI programs—and why having a diverse team is simply good business.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. Events Industry Council releases a report examining the issues likely to affect the future of global business events.

Although the Events Industry Council (EIC) can't predict the future, it's certainly going to try with its newly released "Futures Landscape Report 2025." The report examines the issues likely to shape the global business events industry in the years to come; it draws from a series of “think tank workshops," where leaders from EIC’s more than 60 members, strategic partners, and volunteer leaders shared insights and perspectives, as well as a global survey of business event stakeholders.

"As a foresight tool, the 'Futures Landscape Report' is intended to [help] business event professionals and organizations better understand a wide swath of macro forces and correlating trends facing our global society and economies, and to better understand the benefit of reflection in preparing and adapting,” said EIC President and CEO Amy Calvert in a press release.

The report looks at 12 key themes: accessibility, advocacy, business models, climate risk, DEI, ESG, infrastructure, mobility, risk and security, talent and workforce development, technology, and well-being. The report also examines how macro forces are influencing these 12 topics; those forces include economic redistribution, technology shifts, population fluctuation, and polarized politics.

Read the full report here.

2. HumanX heads to San Francisco.

The inaugural HumanX conference wrapped up last week, bringing together more than 3,000 tech industry execs, business leaders, startup founders, researchers, and investors in Las Vegas. Speakers for the AI conference included former Vice President Kamala Harris and C-suite execs from companies Dropbox, Google, Meta, and OpenAI.

The buzzy new show also made headlines when it announced, in Vegas, that it will move to San Francisco for its second edition in 2026. The conference cites the fact that many groundbreaking AI companies call the city home as one of its main reasons for the move.

“AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so is HumanX,” said Stefan Weitz, co-founder and CEO of HumanX, in a statement. “By bringing the event to San Francisco, we’re excited to immerse attendees in the very ecosystem that’s defining the next generation of AI breakthroughs.”

The conference also says that the Moscone Center provides expanded space for keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities, allowing for greater participation and engagement.

Photo: Courtesy of Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page

3. Austin releases renderings of its new convention center.

Austin, Texas, is surely buzzing after wrapping another SXSW, but there's another reason to have your eye on the city right now: It just released renderings of its new convention center. The $1.6 billion convention center will nearly double the rentable square footage of the existing facility, from 365,000 square feet to 620,000 square feet. The current convention facility will close next month (read more about why here ), and the new facility will open in 2029.

Key architectural highlights of the design include open-air terraces, public plazas, seamless indoor-outdoor connections, a modern façade, and transparent designs to maximize natural light. It also plans to be the world’s first zero-carbon-certified convention center, from an International Living Futures Institute certification.

"The redevelopment of the convention center will create a vital downtown amenity and urban connector,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson in a press release. “With a design that emphasizes street-level openness and accessibility, vibrant public plazas, and pedestrian-friendly pathways, this transformation will enhance connectivity and inclusivity, creating a more accessible and engaging downtown experience for residents and visitors.”

4. Destinations International launches a business certificate program.

Destinations International (DI) now offers the Business Intelligence Certificate, which is "designed to empower destination organization professionals with the skills and insights needed to excel in the dynamic world of business events."

This program is tailored specifically for entry- to mid-level professionals in sales, services, and marketing who are looking to enhance their understanding of how to strategically apply business intelligence concepts to improve decision-making and client engagement.

"Business intelligence is about understanding how to interpret information and use it effectively in conversations, negotiations, and strategic planning," said DI President and CEO Don Welsh in a statement. "This new certificate program focuses on these concepts and the foundational understandings required in the sales, services, and marketing roles, touching on the metrics that will help the learner adjust and optimize those strategies."

Interested in taking the three courses? Expect six to eight hours of seat time for each course, featuring expert-led video modules, knowledge check quizzes, and a final assessment. Find more info here.

5. Houston First creates a new role to maximize convention business.

Speaking of business, Houston First announced a promotion and new role within the organization meant to help grow convention sales for the city. Nathan Tollett , formerly the vice president of citywide sales, has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of convention sales. Tollett replaces John Solis , who is taking on the newly created role of senior vice president of convention growth and development.

In his new role, Solis will leverage his nearly four decades of experience to help ensure Houston First is booking optimal business. Houston First says this will become even more important as the organization works to renovate the George R. Brown Convention Center. Solis will also advise the development team leading the construction project and provide ongoing advice and guidance to Tollett as he transitions into his role.