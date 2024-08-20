Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.

In Case You Missed It

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. The global trade show industry is expected to see double-digit growth in 2024.

The global exhibition industry is on track to achieve record revenues this year, according to UFI , the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry’s latest Global Exhibition Barometer flagship industry report.

Released on Aug. 8, the 33rd edition of UFI’s biannual report, designed to take the pulse of the worldwide exhibition industry, was concluded in July and includes data from 453 companies in 68 countries and regions, as well as dedicated outlooks and analysis for 19 focus countries and regions.

The barometer’s results confirm UFI’s early data from its January report that showed 2024 to be a record year for global industry revenues, according to Kai Hattendorf, UFI managing director and CEO.

“This edition shows how this growth translates into new jobs in our sector as well as in expansion plans from the majority of businesses—aiming both at new business activities as well as new geographies,” Hattendorf said. “Against a complex global backdrop, the global exhibition industry is bullish about its short- and midterm prospects. The barometer also shows how 19 key exhibition markets and regions match up both against their respective regions and against the global averages.”

2. Destination Canada flew select attendees to a Canadian island during ASAE.

This month, the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) drew 5,070 participants—including 2,900 association executives and planners—to its 2024 annual meeting, held Aug. 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. A standout exhibitor this year? Our neighbors to the north. At the conference, Destination Canada kicked off its "Leave Inspired. Not Tired." marketing campaign.

The DMO shared its passion for sustainable business events best practices, celebrated Indigenous culture, and offered an unconventional "mini escape" to Canada.

As the association's sustainability partner, Destination Canada curated educational touchpoints within its Sustainability Story Pavilion and launched its Sustainability Storybook. Large displays of the sustainability initiatives shared in the book highlighted best practices in sustainable events from communities across Canada. While in Cleveland, Destination Canada also hosted Canada Night, where attendees could celebrate Indigenous culture with a live performance by social media sensation Notorious Cree from Treaty 8 Territory in Alberta, who is a traditional hoop and powwow dancer. Conferencegoers were also treated to a fashion show featuring premier Metis fashion designer Anne Mulaire from Winnipeg.

But the pièce de résistance: Destination Canada encouraged interested attendees to bring their passports to the show, then flew a select group on a short flight from Cleveland to Pelee Island on Lake Erie for the afternoon. This was the first of what Destination Canada is calling its "breakout-breakout sessions." During the trip, attendees got to enjoy a wine tasting, tapas, and a talk by Canadian sustainability expert and author Leor Rotchild.

3. New Orleans Convention Center shows off newly renovated spaces.

Earlier this month, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center hosted New Orleans-area business, tourism, and hospitality leaders to showcase newly renovated spaces in the facility’s ongoing $557 million capital improvement plan (CIP). The modern designs, technical upgrades, and sustainable improvements highlighted at the sneak peek event are part of phase one of the CIP. The convention center is already welcoming visitors from around the world to enjoy the renovated spaces, and work on the remaining CIP improvements will continue with the goal of not affecting guest services.

"The changes to the convention center are stunning, and there are still more to come," convention center President and CEO Michael Sawaya said in a press release. "Some areas are being improved for the first time since the convention center opened in 1985, so it is exciting to show our local leaders these familiar spaces in a whole new light. This is an ambitious project designed to elevate all aspects of the convention center experience and expand the New Orleans meetings and tourism industry for generations to come."