In Case You Missed It

In the past month, BizBash covered how incentive trips will evolve in 2025 . After all, according to this year's Incentive Travel Index—released in October by the Incentive Research Foundation, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, and Oxford Economics—there's an anticipated 54% increase in spending on incentive travel for 2025.

We also delved into MJBizCon, the largest B2B cannabis event that brought 30,000 attendees to Las Vegas in December and more than doubled its partnerships; how SEARCH Foundation is helping event profs in need in Los Angeles; why destinations are using government-backed grants to entice organizers and meeting planners to host their gatherings in their cities; and the annual Preview Las Vegas.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. CES came roaring back to Las Vegas.

The Consumer Technology Association's CES is undoubtedly the world's most influential technology show—and is quickly becoming one of the world's most influential trade shows in general. This year's event was no exception, hosting more than 141,000 attendees (40% of whom were international), 4,500 exhibitors, 6,000 members of the media, and 12,000 speakers spread across 300 conference sessions.

The 2025 event took over a whopping 12 Las Vegas venues from Jan. 7-10, spanning more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space set up throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center and surrounding hotels. Emerging themes this year centered on artificial intelligence, of course, with countless exhibitors and programming moments showcasing how the tech can improve lives worldwide.

Other trends centered on digital health solutions, sustainability and energy transition, mobility solutions like self-driving cars, and more. New this year was the CES Creator Space, presented by Sony, which gathered storytellers to network, create content, and relax in between visiting exhibitors.

Photo: Courtesy of NAMM

2. NAMM kicks off in Southern California, with plans to support wildfire relief.

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show, one of Anaheim's largest B2B conventions, returned to the SoCal destination this week and will run through Jan. 25. The show will feature more than 250 educational sessions for NAMM member communities, including retail, brands, professional audio, music technology, live event production, music education, artists, nonprofit and community leaders, and more.

Before things kicked off, though, the show assured attendees that Anaheim had remained unaffected by the deadly Los Angeles-area wildfires, and that the NAMM team had "taken every precaution" to confirm that people could gather safely.

The NAMM Foundation also committed $50,000 to its LA Wildfires Relief Fund and is joining forces with show sponsors to provide other immediate assistance to those affected. Last week, guitar brand Gibson announced its partnership with the NAMM Foundation and the show, where there will be designated LA Wildfire Relief Centers at the Anaheim Convention Center. There, attendees can learn how they can support the coordinated efforts. The centers are located in Hall C and in ACC North on level 2.

3. Destinations International also raises funds for LA wildfire relief.

The actual wildfires in the Los Angeles area are becoming more and more contained, but relief efforts are still very much needed. Destinations International has stepped up to help. The organization's LA Wildfire Recovery Fund is a dedicated initiative to provide relief and support to the Los Angeles community as it faces the devastating impact of this month's wildfires. The initiative was met with immediate, overwhelming support from industry leaders and partners and already has secured commitments of more than $100,000.

4. Discover Puerto Rico's CEO steps down—and is heading to St. Louis.

Explore St. Louis announced the appointment of Brad Dean as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 17. Dean brings over two decades of leadership in the tourism and destination marketing industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Discover Puerto Rico and his 20-year tenure as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. In his new role, Dean will lead the organization’s efforts to attract visitors from around the world, including conventions, concerts, and events to leverage (the newly renovated) America’s Center and The Dome.

5. Freeman event profs release a new book.

, a new book by co-authors Freeman board member Bob Priest-Heck and Freeman board chair Carrie Freeman Parsons , debuted this week as a comprehensive playbook for creating and producing live events, including trade shows, corporate events, and exhibits. The book breaks down the power of live events into a four-phase methodology: getting started, designing the plan, building the plan, and reviewing and improving.

“As an industry veteran, I’ve witnessed the evolution of events and the incredible ways it continues to shape connections, trust, and collaboration,” said Priest-Heck, who served as Freeman CEO for six years until he retired in 2024. “I hope this book will help more people embrace and amplify the power of events to create positive change.”

—With additional reporting by Claire Hoffman and Danica Tormohlen