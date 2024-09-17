Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Survey Unveils What Younger Attendees Want, Seattle Convention Center Names First Female CEO, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.

Sarah Kloepple
September 17, 2024
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's Summit building (pictured) opened in 2023.
Photo: Adam Hunter/LMN Architects

In Case You Missed It

In the past month for BizBash's Meetings & Trade Shows vertical, we covered the logistics behind a truly unique breakout session at ASAE (hint: It involved passports, a 25-minute flight from Cleveland to Ontario, and a lot of help from Destination Canada). We also recapped Connect Marketplace in Milwaukee and many of the experiential moments found on the trade show floor.

BizBash also recently released its 2024 15 Over 50 list, where we highlighted seasoned event profs who have spent decades crafting the future of events, demonstrating that experience, vision, and adaptability are the ultimate keys to success.

And, just this week, we published a Q&A with the founder of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Harris Rosen. He answers questions on the future of hospitality, how the hotel industry has evolved over the last 50 years, and the importance of meetings and events to his business.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. ASM Global survey unveils what younger attendees want from business events.

Convention center management company ASM Global recently explored the preferences of millennial and Gen Z attendees. The growing under-40 audience, ASM says, represents 42% of meeting, convention, and conference attendees, with 18% being under 25.

In the first half of 2024, ASM surveyed event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees about their experiences at the 98 convention centers the company manages. Several key findings stood out, including accommodating work-conference balance requirements and evolving food and beverage preferences. ASM noted that younger attendees’ diet and lifestyle preferences now mirror those of attendees across all age groups, with 44% wanting more variety, including health-conscious, locally sourced, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, or vegetarian options.

Read more on our sister site MeetingsNet.

2. Seattle Convention Center names its first female CEO.

As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's board of directors appointed Jennifer LeMaster as its new president and CEO after a thorough search process. She previously served as the chief administrative officer of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. 

"I am humbled to serve the board and team at SCC, a critical driver of economic development and tourism for the state of Washington,” LeMaster said in a statement. “As you look across the country, there are very few destinations that can offer the diversity of event experiences and innovative venues in the most exquisite natural environment in the nation as a backdrop.”

3. Cvent acquires event marketing tech company Splash.

The latest acquisition news that caught our eye: Meetings and events giant Cvent has acquired Splash, an event marketing tech company that counts over 60 Fortune 1000 companies as clients. 

"The technology-driven convergence of marketing and events is an exciting growth opportunity,” said Cvent CEO and founder Reggie Aggarwal in a press release. “Pairing Splash’s expertise in field marketing events with our robust event and marketing platform further strengthens our ability to empower marketers to create and execute on-brand, high-impact event programs that deliver real results.”

4. Destinations International announces the findings of its social inclusion research.

Destinations International recently collected data from more than 500 destination and industry partners for social inclusion research. At the end of August, that data was released in DI's third Social Impact Assessment and the organization's first Social Inclusion Studies. Both reports are meant to capture the current state of inclusion among destination organizations and offer guidance to identify progress and areas of opportunity in creating belonging for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Key findings include: 

  • 73% of destination organizations and industry partners want to see more diversity in their organizations.
  • Only 36% of destination and 41% of industry partners believe there is sufficient accountability in place if diversity, equity, and inclusion goals are not met.
  • Collectively, diverse leaders occupy 30% or fewer roles in destination and industry organizations.
  • Although 72% of destinations have inclusion strategies, 28% do not have formal oversight for these initiatives.

5. Baltimore Convention Center extends its utility provider partnership. 

Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services, an independent electrical contractor in the convention, trade show, and temporary event industry, announced it will continue providing utility services to the Baltimore Convention Center through 2030.

"This has been a valued partnership and relationship over the last 13 years, and we are honored to receive the contract renewal," Edlen CEO Jim Wetterling said in a statement. "Edlen is committed to a long and successful relationship with the BCC team."

Edlen general manager Diane DeBarros, who has been on site at the Baltimore Convention Center since 2010, will continue managing the daily utility operations, and Jeff Butler, who has worked at the Baltimore Convention Center since 2004, will continue to serve as Edlen’s general foreman, a role he has held since 2020. 

—With additional reporting by Sue Hatch and Lisa Plummer Savas

Latest in Trends
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
Indianapolis' $710 million convention center expansion will offer 90,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will be among the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the nation. Once complete, Indianapolis will have the capacity to host two citywide conventions at one time.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Engagement Trends, CL24 Achieves Sustainable Event Certification, Philly's Training Center for Convention Staff, and More
Later this year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will open the Coastal Convention Center.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: WEC Louisville, Convene 4 Climate, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center
Related Stories
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
Indianapolis' $710 million convention center expansion will offer 90,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will be among the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the nation. Once complete, Indianapolis will have the capacity to host two citywide conventions at one time.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Engagement Trends, CL24 Achieves Sustainable Event Certification, Philly's Training Center for Convention Staff, and More
Later this year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will open the Coastal Convention Center.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: WEC Louisville, Convene 4 Climate, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center
More in Trends
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Industry Growth Projected for 2024, a Standout Exhibitor at ASAE, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Destination Canada launched a new marketing campaign at ASAE this year—with some unconventional twists. Read more below.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Destinations International's Annual Convention, Maritz Acquires CDS, PCMA's AI-Focused VP, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
More than 2,000 tourism and event professionals will descend on Tampa, Fla., this week for Destinations International's Annual Convention, its flagship event, taking place today through July 18 at the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street (pictured).
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Engagement Trends, CL24 Achieves Sustainable Event Certification, Philly's Training Center for Convention Staff, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Indianapolis' $710 million convention center expansion will offer 90,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will be among the top 10 convention center ballrooms by size in the nation. Once complete, Indianapolis will have the capacity to host two citywide conventions at one time.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: WEC Louisville, Convene 4 Climate, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Later this year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will open the Coastal Convention Center.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: #GMID2024, Destination Canada's Convention Attraction Fund, SISO CEO Summit, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Canadian tourism and hospitality leaders—including Destination Canada President and CEO Marsha Walden, pictured fourth from left—celebrate the launch of Destination Canada's International Convention Attraction Fund.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Game Developers Conference, Destination DC's Sustainability Summit, Freeman's Net Zero Road Map, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Last week, Destination DC produced its first-ever Sustainability Summit. The event was a partnership between the DMO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), and the local hospitality community.
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See the Colorful Playground (and Giant Slide) That Google Play Brought to a Music Festival
Sports
How Barstool Sports Took on the Great Outdoors with This Camp-Themed Activation
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Glitz, Glam, and Goldfish?!: See the Brand Highlights From NYFW Spring/Summer 2025
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: NAMM Show's Big Attendance Numbers, The Chef Conference, ESPA's New President, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
The 2024 NAMM Show welcomed more than 62,000 attendees—that's up from the 48,000 people who attended in 2023.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: Hot Products at CES 2024, Highlights From PCMA Convening Leaders, Meeting Group Discounts, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
One of the buzziest products at this year's CES, LG's OLED TV is billed as the first 4K wireless, transparent TV.
Trends
8 Unique & Unconventional Wellness Activities for Corporate Groups
Here are some cool, out-of-the-box offerings for enhancing the mind, body, and soul—because a regular yoga class is so last year.
Flamingo Yoga
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's Expo! Expo!, U.S. Travel Announces Future Dates and Cities for IPW, Seattle Convention Center's Celebration of Art, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Celebration of Art speakers and dignitaries pose in front of 'Mowitch Man' by Andrea Wilbur-Sigo at the entrance to the Seattle Convention Center's Summit building.
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: IAEE's New Leader, Dreamforce to Stay in San Fran, ASM Global Acquired, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.
Salesforce's Dreamforce conference will return Sept. 17-19, 2024, to San Francisco.
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Marriott, Hilton, and Accor have each released their 2024 trend reports—and some interesting common themes have emerged.
Shutterstock 1885683046
Page 1 of 12
Next Page