In Case You Missed It

In the past month for BizBash's Meetings & Trade Shows vertical, we covered the logistics behind a truly unique breakout session at ASAE (hint: It involved passports, a 25-minute flight from Cleveland to Ontario, and a lot of help from Destination Canada). We also recapped Connect Marketplace in Milwaukee and many of the experiential moments found on the trade show floor.

BizBash also recently released its 2024 15 Over 50 list, where we highlighted seasoned event profs who have spent decades crafting the future of events, demonstrating that experience, vision, and adaptability are the ultimate keys to success.

And, just this week, we published a Q&A with the founder of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Harris Rosen. He answers questions on the future of hospitality, how the hotel industry has evolved over the last 50 years, and the importance of meetings and events to his business.

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. ASM Global survey unveils what younger attendees want from business events.

Convention center management company ASM Global recently explored the preferences of millennial and Gen Z attendees. The growing under-40 audience, ASM says, represents 42% of meeting, convention, and conference attendees, with 18% being under 25.

In the first half of 2024, ASM surveyed event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees about their experiences at the 98 convention centers the company manages. Several key findings stood out, including accommodating work-conference balance requirements and evolving food and beverage preferences. ASM noted that younger attendees’ diet and lifestyle preferences now mirror those of attendees across all age groups, with 44% wanting more variety, including health-conscious, locally sourced, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, or vegetarian options.

Read more on our sister site MeetingsNet.

2. Seattle Convention Center names its first female CEO.

As of this week, the Seattle Convention Center welcomed its first female CEO in the organization’s 36-year history. SCC's board of directors appointed Jennifer LeMaster as its new president and CEO after a thorough search process. She previously served as the chief administrative officer of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

"I am humbled to serve the board and team at SCC, a critical driver of economic development and tourism for the state of Washington,” LeMaster said in a statement. “As you look across the country, there are very few destinations that can offer the diversity of event experiences and innovative venues in the most exquisite natural environment in the nation as a backdrop.”

3. Cvent acquires event marketing tech company Splash.

The latest acquisition news that caught our eye: Meetings and events giant Cvent has acquired Splash, an event marketing tech company that counts over 60 Fortune 1000 companies as clients.

"The technology-driven convergence of marketing and events is an exciting growth opportunity,” said Cvent CEO and founder Reggie Aggarwal in a press release. “Pairing Splash’s expertise in field marketing events with our robust event and marketing platform further strengthens our ability to empower marketers to create and execute on-brand, high-impact event programs that deliver real results.”

4. Destinations International announces the findings of its social inclusion research.

Destinations International recently collected data from more than 500 destination and industry partners for social inclusion research. At the end of August, that data was released in DI's third Social Impact Assessment and the organization's first Social Inclusion Studies . Both reports are meant to capture the current state of inclusion among destination organizations and offer guidance to identify progress and areas of opportunity in creating belonging for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Key findings include:

73% of destination organizations and industry partners want to see more diversity in their organizations.

Only 36% of destination and 41% of industry partners believe there is sufficient accountability in place if diversity, equity, and inclusion goals are not met.

Collectively, diverse leaders occupy 30% or fewer roles in destination and industry organizations.

Although 72% of destinations have inclusion strategies, 28% do not have formal oversight for these initiatives.

5. Baltimore Convention Center extends its utility provider partnership.

Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services, an independent electrical contractor in the convention, trade show, and temporary event industry, announced it will continue providing utility services to the Baltimore Convention Center through 2030.

"This has been a valued partnership and relationship over the last 13 years, and we are honored to receive the contract renewal," Edlen CEO Jim Wetterling said in a statement. "Edlen is committed to a long and successful relationship with the BCC team."

Edlen general manager Diane DeBarros, who has been on site at the Baltimore Convention Center since 2010, will continue managing the daily utility operations, and Jeff Butler, who has worked at the Baltimore Convention Center since 2004, will continue to serve as Edlen’s general foreman, a role he has held since 2020.

—With additional reporting by Sue Hatch and Lisa Plummer Savas