Event Experience Awards nominations close TOMORROW!
It's now or never! 12th Annual Event Experience Awards nominations close TOMORROW!

Behind the Scenes at LA28’s Olympic Handovers—and What Comes Next for the Planning Team

Here's what it took to produce those buzzy handover celebrations (Tom Cruise, anyone?), and how the 2028 Olympics planning team's focus is shifting now that the Paris Games have wrapped.

Claire Hoffman
October 3, 2024
The LA28 handover during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony featured native Angelenos Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performing in front of an LA28 logo. Their performance concluded with a burst of colored powder representing the Olympic rings.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

LOS ANGELES—Does it get any more Hollywood than Tom Cruise skydiving into a stadium in Paris, grabbing the Olympic flag, and embarking on an epic journey to Los Angeles? It was the kind of blockbuster moment that perfectly set the stage for the 2028 Olympic Games, which will return to the City of Angels for the first time since 1984.

The jaw-dropping stunt—reportedly done by Cruise for free—was a centerpiece of August’s Paris Olympic closing ceremony, instantly energizing the LA handover. Complementing the spectacle were electrifying performances by LA icons like Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Snoop Dogg. Just weeks later on Sept. 8, the Paralympic handover kept the momentum going with standout acts from artists like Ali Stroker and Anderson .Paak, alongside inspiring moments that spotlighted Team USA Paralympians and LA natives. 

For both the Olympic and Paralympic handover ceremonies, the mission was clear: "Give the world a taste of what to expect with the LA28 Games," explained Dana Lent, LA28’s vice president of games experiences and engagement, during a recent interview with BizBash. The team’s vision was to present "the creativity, diversity, and vibrancy of Los Angeles through music, movement, and sport—with a bit of Hollywood magic."

To achieve this, Lent and her team—along with their partners, Fulwell 73 Productions—focused on highlighting LA’s unique cultural tapestry, especially by featuring Team USA Olympians and Paralympians who call the city home. Hollywood also played a starring role. "We were incredibly lucky to work with artists like H.E.R., Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and Ali Stroker—backed by a cast of incredible performers, adaptive athletes, and, of course, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise," Lent shared. LA native Billie Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, performed atop a lifeguard tower at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration, which was filmed in Long Beach, Calif.LA native Billie Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, performed atop a lifeguard tower at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration, which was filmed in Long Beach, Calif.Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

The Paralympic handover ceremony, in particular, was designed to be something truly special for the Paralympic Games' first time in Los Angeles. The team aimed to put adaptive sport at the forefront, blending movement and music in a way that celebrated athletes’ abilities. To achieve this, LA28 and Fulwell 73 collaborated with Making Space as consulting producers, ensuring that disabled talent was not only represented but empowered. This collaboration included mentorship and employment opportunities, awareness and language training, guidance on inclusive hiring, creative ad editorial input, and advice on set design and production logistics. 

Behind the scenes, pulling off these larger-than-life productions was a massive undertaking. Lent noted that the LA28 team spent over a year working with Fulwell 73 Productions on the handover events, while collaborating closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and Paris24. "The official handover is a deliverable of any organizing committee that’s next in line to host the Games," she explained. "The entire process, from developing the concept and storyline to the talent selection and production, is a highly collaborative and creative process that involves all parties spanning a year out from the actual moment."

In other words: "These productions were a labor of love and truly a team effort from start to finish," she reflected, acknowledging the high stakes and enormous opportunity to engage the world and build anticipation for 2028. "With that on the line, and to pull it all off, it required a massive collaboration across time zones and continents with so many moving parts and people." The Red Hot Chili Peppers also performed in front of the LA28 logo, which incorporated French and American flags as a nod to the handover.The Red Hot Chili Peppers also performed in front of the LA28 logo, which incorporated French and American flags as a nod to the handover.Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

Now that the handovers are complete, the LA28 team has shifted its focus to preparing for the next four years. "Our focus is shifting from the planning phase to moving Games operations forward, building out our teams, and setting ourselves up for success in 2028," Lent said.

Already, the LA28 Games are making headlines for their sustainability efforts: Organizers have committed to using existing venues for the Games, which will help minimize the overall carbon footprint, and LA Mayor Karen Bass announced a plan for a car-free event, instead making Olympic venues accessible only via public transit.

"The future of sport relies on fostering a healthy environment, and California has long been a global leader in environmental protection," Lent emphasized. "Our team is currently developing the Impact and Sustainability Plan, which will highlight how the LA28 Games can deliver a global sporting event responsibly while uplifting LA. We look forward to sharing more on that in 2025."

Ultimately, Lent believes Los Angeles is the ideal city to host the 2028 Games. "Los Angeles is at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity. It’s a place where people come to chase their wildest dreams," she said. "With that as our backdrop, the LA28 Games will elevate the Games for a new generation of athletes and fans to celebrate the people and communities of Los Angeles. We can’t wait."

The LA28 Olympic Games opening ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, with the Paralympic Games opening ceremony following on Aug. 15, 2028.

