AUSTIN, TEXAS—Sports Illustrated hosted on- and off-track experiences at Big Race Weekend in Austin, Texas, Oct. 18-22. Pulling it off was a case study in logistical challenges, made easier by having two separate teams of event professionals, according to Matt Goldstein, executive vice president of entertainment and special projects at Authentic Brands Group.

Authentic—the global brand management company that purchased SI in 2019 for $100 million—played host to Club SI the first three days of the event, right on turn 12 at the sports facility where the Formula 1 race took place, Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Club SI was a ticketed event curated in partnership with COTA and designed for “true racing aficionados,” Goldstein said. Photo: Courtesy of Authentic Brands Group

Here, 360-degree views of the racetrack paired perfectly with custom cocktails—an important offering in SI’s quest to “highlight the luxurious side of motor sport,” Goldstein explained. The 1,500 ticketed guests who hung out in the club each day could also partake in a game of pickleball, courtesy of high-end indoor pickleball franchise The Picklr, or snap a photo alongside an Aston Martin display, “making it a memorable experience,” Goldstein noted.

The latest iteration of Club SI in Austin (the inaugural Club SI took place at the first-ever F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2023, then at Churchill Downs in May 2024) featured a party deck—Goldstein's personal favorite touchpoint, he told BizBash. This vantage point wasn’t on offer at the other Club SI events, creating a contagious level of buzz that “truly captured the essence of what Club SI is all about,” Goldstein said. Photo: Courtesy of Authentic Brands Group

And as SI seeks to reinforce its legacy in the sports world "beyond the pages of the magazine,” it also hosted a post-race after-party dubbed Circuit Series on Oct. 19. While "Club SI emphasized luxury and hospitality,” Goldstein said, “the Circuit Series focused on high-energy entertainment.”

With the help of “the lively culture of Austin,” the city’s Race Weekend proved to be the perfect intersection of sports and culture, where SI could lean into its positioning as a platform for all things trending, pop culture, and celeb status. Thus, it comes as no surprise that chef Gordon Ramsay, supermodel Brooks Nader, and reality TV star Harry Jowsey were among the stars in attendance at Circuit Series, which took place at Superstition nightclub. Photo: Courtesy of Authentic Brands Group

Tickets, which started at just $35, granted access to performances by DJs Vice, unKommon, and headlining duo Loud Luxury as well as a fun photo op upon entry courtesy of Nine West, which turned its race-inspired shoe—a black-and-white-checkered stiletto—into a race car. The event also featured a partnership with Frye, which included serving cocktails in Frye-inspired boot cups that “made perfect sense for Austin, given its heritage as a boot maker,” Goldstein said. “It was a unique and memorable way to engage attendees,” he added. Little else was showcased about the space, which maintained exclusivity with a no-cameras policy.

In all, putting on two events during a singular tentpole event was no easy feat. Goldstein admitted that it was made easier through the events’ shared goal of “engaging fans, enhancing our brand visibility, and creating memorable experiences that reflect our legacy.” He also gave a shoutout to Nova Hospitality and unKommon Events for “crafting a seamless and exciting experience for attendees.”