Industry Innovators 2025: 8 Event Vendors & Suppliers Who Push Boundaries to Create Unforgettable Experiences

From fabricators to photographers to gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are constantly in pursuit of creative solutions for their clients.

Sarah Kloepple
February 24, 2025
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Vendors And Suppliers

"It’s very powerful to see an idea on paper, design it, build it, and eventually see people interact with it—that’s something that I still get excited about with every project that comes through the door," says Taylor Smith, co-founder and owner of Pendulum Creative, an experiential production house that specializes in design and fabrication.

That's certainly a sentiment that Smith shares with his fellow Industry Innovators on this list. All are talented vendors and suppliers who strive to produce the best, most creative product or service for their event clients, whether that means transporting seven custom mobile scenic units under police escort or styling a major photo shoot on Coachella festival grounds to get the perfect shot.

Click through the profiles below to learn what drew them to the industry, how they define "innovation," their most memorable events, and much more.

Ian Sloane
Co-Owner and Technical Director, Haute Mobile Disco

Jenna Ovadia
Managing Director of Experiential Gifting, CI-Group

Lexus Gallegos Torres
Owner, Four Eyed Agency INC.

Lucy Yates
Chief Experience Officer, Selfie Station

Mahan London
Founder and CEO, Vogue Candles LLC

Matt Hohmann
Senior Director of Production Services, Corporate & Events, Production Resource Group

Raina Abraham
Founder and Creative Director, Brown Girl Made That

Taylor Smith
Co-Founder and Owner, Pendulum Creative

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jenna Ovadia
The managing director of experiential gifting at CI-Group doesn't want corporate gifting to feel corporate.
'My team and I are helping major brands deliver personalized gifting moments that foster genuine connections,' Ovadia says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Matt Hohmann
For the senior director of production services at PRG, innovation is about finding real solutions that make an impact.
Hohmann and PRG played a major role in the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, providing lighting, audio, automation, LED, media servers, and more for the opening ceremony, which featured over 10 headline artists.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Lucy Yates
The chief experience officer at Selfie Station blends innovative technology and creativity to deliver unforgettable interactive event experiences.
'There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a client and their audience light up with excitement—it’s impossible not to smile when that happens,' Yates says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Raina Abraham
The founder and creative director of Brown Girl Made That specializes in high-quality, personalized acrylic designs for events and brands.
For an intimate, 25-person dinner for visual artist and graphic designer Cey Adams—held in partnership with Spotify and Google during Art Basel Miami Beach 2024—Abraham created these custom cocktail stir sticks that showcased elements from Adams' 'Departure 40' collection.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Mahan London
The founder and CEO of Vogue Candles transforms event candle decor from an afterthought to an experience.
For an Emmys after-party in 2024, HBO | Max and Bespoke Bohéme tapped Vogue Candles to help elevate the space at San Vicente Bungalows.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Lexus Gallegos Torres
For this commercial and events photographer, innovation is the ability to reflect back to the client the impact of their brand like they’ve never seen before.
One of Lexus Gallegos Torres' favorite events to shoot every year is her client Swell's Coachella project for Aperol.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Taylor Smith
For the co-founder and owner of Pendulum Creative, innovation is about fresh perspectives and experimentation.
Pendulum recently worked with Burberry's Chicago store to help promote the fashion brand's Alpine collection. The team turned the retail setting into an artistic expression using minimalist materials like stainless steel, exposed wires, sleek fixturing, custom industrial fans, and these projection-mapped box structures to emulate the sensations of nature.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ian Sloane
The co-owner and technical director of Haute Mobile Disco uses music to find new ways to engage audiences, tell stories, and elevate an event's energy.
Sloane started performing at a young age and toured the world as a bass player.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 F&B Professionals Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Event Catering
These catering and F&B professionals are changing the game through forward-thinking sustainability efforts, stunning presentations, clever business practices, and much more.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Catering
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Thao Moore
The co-proprietor and executive chef at Green Mangos Catering blends her passions for both food and wine to create unique experiences for clients.
Green Mangos Catering offers intimate VIP Food and Wine Experiences, which feature custom menus paired with specific wines. Moore, who holds a WSET Level 3 wine certification, leads interactive wine education during the dinner.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Miriam Milord
The founder and creative director of BCakeNY loves experimenting with new flavors, designs, and techniques.
BCakeNY has created birthday cakes for celebrities like Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Michael Stavros
The vice president of business development at M Culinary Concepts has helped implement unique zero-waste efforts that consider the entire life cycle of food.
In addition to creating innovative dishes for events—like this clever taco housed in a Fritos bag—M Culinary and its partner, Waste Not, rescue more than 40,000 pounds of food annually, feeding tens of thousands of Arizonans contending with food insecurity. “We’re filling bellies, not landfills,” says Stavros.
