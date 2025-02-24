"It’s very powerful to see an idea on paper, design it, build it, and eventually see people interact with it—that’s something that I still get excited about with every project that comes through the door," says Taylor Smith, co-founder and owner of Pendulum Creative, an experiential production house that specializes in design and fabrication.

That's certainly a sentiment that Smith shares with his fellow Industry Innovators on this list. All are talented vendors and suppliers who strive to produce the best, most creative product or service for their event clients, whether that means transporting seven custom mobile scenic units under police escort or styling a major photo shoot on Coachella festival grounds to get the perfect shot.

Click through the profiles below to learn what drew them to the industry, how they define "innovation," their most memorable events, and much more.

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!