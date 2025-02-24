Industry Innovators 2025: Raina Abraham

For an intimate, 25-person dinner for visual artist and graphic designer Cey Adams—held in partnership with Spotify and Google during Art Basel Miami Beach 2024—Abraham created these custom cocktail stir sticks that showcased elements from Adams' "Departure 40" collection.

Raina Abraham is the founder and creative director of Brown Girl Made That, a custom event signage and decor studio. She's based in Elmwood Park, N.J.

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Girl Made That How she got her start: "My background started in a typical corporate setting, working in the Empire State Building while building my career in the fashion industry. While I enjoyed the creative aspects of fashion, I always felt drawn to something more hands-on. When the pandemic hit, I was furloughed and found myself searching for a new creative outlet. That’s when I discovered my passion for design and crafting, starting with a simple Cricut machine and growing into laser cutting and UV printing.

What began as a side hustle quickly turned into a full-time business as demand grew for my custom event signage and decor. I took the leap, left the corporate world behind, and now run my own business, specializing in high-quality, personalized acrylic designs for events and brands. That journey—going from a structured corporate role to full-time entrepreneurship—has shaped the way I approach creativity, business, and innovation today."

What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation is about pushing boundaries, adapting to change, and constantly finding new ways to elevate my craft. It’s not just about creating something different—it’s about improving, refining, and staying ahead of the curve. In my industry, where personalization and detail matter, innovation is key to keeping my work fresh, relevant, and exciting.

Staying innovative is essential to my career. Whether it’s experimenting with new materials, mastering advanced techniques like laser cutting and UV printing, or keeping up with design trends, I’m always looking for ways to evolve. Inspiration comes from everywhere—fashion, architecture, nature, and even client requests that challenge me to think outside the box. I also draw inspiration from my own journey, knowing that every piece I create is an opportunity to make something unique and impactful.

For me, innovation isn’t optional—it’s what keeps my work and my business growing."

What sets her work apart: "The creativity, effort, and originality I bring to every project. In an industry where many rely on repeat designs, I take a different approach—every piece I create is custom and intentionally designed for each client. I believe every event and brand deserves something truly unique. My goal is always to deliver something fresh, meaningful, and completely tailored to my clients’ vision."

Memorable moment: "There are too many memorable events to pick just one! Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with major corporate clients and top event producers, each bringing unique creative challenges that push my work to the next level. From high-profile brand activations for companies like Nike, Peloton, SpaceX, and TikTok to luxury weddings and exclusive influencer events, every project has had its own special moments.

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Girl Made That

What makes these events stand out is seeing my work come to life in such dynamic settings. Whether it’s custom bar signage at a celebrity-hosted event, cocktail stirrers at a luxury brand activation, or personalized menus at a private gala, the impact of those small details is always rewarding. Each collaboration reinforces why I love what I do—creating custom pieces that elevate experiences and leave a lasting impression."

Her biggest hope for the industry: "The event industry is constantly evolving, and I see the future leaning even more into personalization, immersive experiences, and high-quality design details that make lasting impressions. People are no longer looking for cookie-cutter setups—they want unique, curated experiences that reflect their brand, personality, or special occasion in a meaningful way.

I envision a shift where custom, thoughtful design elements—like bespoke signage, personalized drink accessories, and interactive decor—become an expectation rather than an add-on. As technology advances, I also see more integration of digital and physical elements, such as augmented reality, projection mapping, and innovative materials, that push creative boundaries.

My goal is to continue leading with creativity, offering one-of-a-kind pieces that bring those future-forward concepts to life. Whether it's for a corporate activation, luxury wedding, or influencer event, the demand for originality will only grow, and I’m excited to be part of shaping that future."