Industry Innovators 2025: Jenna Ovadia

Jenna Ovadia is the managing director of experiential gifting at CI-Group. She's based in Whitehouse, N.J.

Photo: Courtesy of CI-Group How she got her start: "With 13 years in retail and promotional products, I’ve always loved seeing how brands connect with people—not just through products, but through memorable, high-energy moments. Hustle, creativity, and a lot of coffee run through my veins, and that obsession led to the launch of a division redefining experiential gifting. We’re creating immersive, interactive experiences that go beyond the transactional handout behind the black tablecloth. Now, my team and I are helping major brands deliver personalized gifting moments that foster genuine connections."

Photo: Courtesy of CI-Group

What innovation means to her: "Innovation isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the difference between an event people barely remember and one they won’t stop talking about. It means staying ahead of trends; tapping into culture; and designing experiences that feel fresh, cool, and worth sharing. I pull inspiration from cultural moments, music festivals, streetwear, and luxury retail, because why should corporate gifting feel corporate?"

What sets her work apart: "Most gifting is transactional, but we make it transformational for both brands and guests. We see gifting as an extension of your brand and are always focused on delivering ROI, which, for us, is all about attendee engagement. Our attention to detail borders on obsession, from stylish prop styling that perfectly matches the event theme and location to the white-glove service attendees enjoy on site. Instead of just handing people a product, we give them an experience—something they personalize, engage with, and truly make their own."

Photo: Courtesy of CI-Group

Memorable moment: "Let’s talk sneakers. We recently ran a live sneaker customization experience for 600 attendees in LA for a major pharma client. We pulled out all the stops with live laser etching, heat transfers, lace and charm bars, and glow-in-the-dark elements. People couldn’t get enough—they kept coming back to add more details to make their sneakers uniquely theirs. Even better? Attendees wore their new kicks throughout the weekend, sparking conversation and a sense of community. The energy was electric, and that’s exactly the vibe we aim for."

Her biggest hope for the industry: "Personal. Immersive. Unforgettable. Attendees want more than just free stuff—they want an experience that feels exclusive and made just for them. It needs to spark conversation, be share-worthy, and drive real value for the brand. The future of events is all about creating authentic connections, and we’re leading the charge!"