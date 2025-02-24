Industry Innovators 2025: Lucy Yates

"There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a client and their audience light up with excitement—it’s impossible not to smile when that happens," Yates says.

Lucy Yates is the chief experience officer at Selfie Station, which provides portable photo booths for events. She's based in San Diego.

Photo: Courtesy of Selfie Station How she got her start: "My career began in corporate banking, where I spent 17 years refining business development and client relations—but I always had a passion for live events. I took my first step into the industry working part time as a brand ambassador, representing agencies and corporate clients like T-Mobile. However, it was my experience working at Comic-Con that truly ignited my passion for live experiences and brand engagement.

In 2019, I took the leap and acquired Selfie Station, turning my passion into my full-time career. Today, as chief experience officer, I focus on blending innovative technology and creativity to deliver unforgettable interactive event experiences."

Photo: Courtesy of Selfie Station What innovation means to her: "At Selfie Station, we’re always evolving to stay ahead of industry changes. Right now, we’re designing a new station to push the boundaries of engagement, keeping pace with the latest kiosks, software, and interactive solutions that are constantly emerging.

We stay ahead by tracking emerging tech, continuously testing new features, and, most importantly, listening to what excites both clients and attendees. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a client and their audience light up with excitement—it’s impossible not to smile when that happens.

Whether it’s capturing social media-ready headshots, integrating AI-driven content creation, or seamlessly merging digital and physical event experiences, my goal is to keep redefining what’s possible in the world of live events."

What sets her work apart: "What sets us apart is our commitment to customization, premium-quality photos and video, and seamless event integration. Whether it's a small conference event or a global trade show, we are able to tailor our services to meet the demands of the client.

We offer both high-end print and fully brandable digital solutions that allow brands to extend their reach far beyond the event space. Our team is highly trained in hospitality and event flow, ensuring an engaging experience for every guest."

Photo: Courtesy of Selfie Station

Memorable moment: "One of my most memorable events was in March 2019, when I received an unusual request: Could we fit a 26-foot boat into a Selfie Station shot? It was one of my first major projects after going full time with Selfie Station, and I remember sketching it out on paper, thinking through the logistics. Once I saw it on paper, I knew we could make it work.

We took on the challenge, executed it seamlessly, and later found out it was for The Chosen—which had just become the largest crowdfunded media project in history, raising over $11 million for its first season. It was an unforgettable experience that reinforced my belief in creative problem-solving and taking on challenges with confidence."

Photo: Courtesy of Selfie Station Her biggest hope for the industry: "I believe the future of the events industry is all about personalization, immersion, and technology-driven engagement. Attendees no longer just want to attend an event—they want to interact and create shareable moments. Events are more than just gatherings; they are opportunities to foster meaningful connections, leave lasting impressions, and spark moments of pure joy.

As Will Guidara says in Unreasonable Hospitality, 'We have an opportunity to make magic in a world that desperately needs more of it.' That mindset drives everything we do.

At Selfie Station, we’re embracing this future by constantly evolving—offering AI-powered content creation, social activations, and seamless integrations that help brands connect with their audiences in fresh, exciting ways.

The future belongs to those who innovate, evolve, and refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary—and that’s exactly the future we’re creating."