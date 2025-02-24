Industry Innovators 2025: Mahan London

For an Emmys after-party in 2024, HBO | Max and Bespoke Bohéme tapped Vogue Candles to help elevate the space at San Vicente Bungalows.

Mahan London is the founder and CEO of Vogue Candles LLC. She's based in Los Angeles.

Photo: Courtesy of Vogue Candles How she got her start: "I started Vogue Candles in 2016 to transform event candle decor from 'an afterthought' to an experience of exquisite candlelight ambiance. I knew that artistically designed, breathtaking candlelight installations would have a remarkable impact on people. It is my absolute pleasure to introduce you to Vogue Candles, a unique experience of stunning candlelight designs. These luxury candles have illuminated celebrity homes; graced the covers of prestigious magazines; and appeared on hit television shows like The Kardashians, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Golden Bachelor, and Bling Empire, just to name a few.

Candlelight staging did not exist before I started Vogue Candles due to the perishable nature of regular wax candles that lose their brand-new look after one use. With Vogue Candles' innovative technology of replaceable wick and brilliant business concept of candlelight staging services for events, we bring a breathtaking look and do all the work—our clients love it."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation in event staging means pushing boundaries, experimenting with new materials, and creating unforgettable experiences that surprise and delight attendees. It’s about reimagining the ordinary and transforming spaces into something extraordinary. Wax sand granules are an unconventional material that can be used in innovative ways to create textures, interactive elements, or dynamic designs.

In the event industry, staying innovative is crucial to standing out and meeting the evolving expectations of clients. Forward thinking ensures that your work remains relevant and impactful. I love creating new concepts, design, colors. I am blessed and grateful to work alongside brilliant event design innovators like Mindy Weiss and Jeff Leatham, constantly inspiring me to create and deliver the most breathtaking candlelight decor."

Photo: Courtesy of Vogue Candles What sets her work apart: "Our ability to think outside the box, create immersive experiences, and use our candles in unexpected ways. It’s about delivering something that no one else has thought of or executed before. Wax sand granules are a unique material that most event planners wouldn’t think to use. It's eco-friendly, plant-based, safe, and reusable. We deliver, design, set up, light, and then break down it all after the event.

Our bespoke service exceeds all expectations. By incorporating our candles into your event designs, the event planner's designs, and the client's fantasies and visions, we immediately differentiate our work. Whether it’s through a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience, dynamic candle staging, or sensory elements, our use of wax sand granules is our signature touch."

Memorable moment: "There are too many to choose from—engagement parties of famous celebrities; staging events such as the Grammys and Oscars; all of the amazing weddings, parties, special events, etc. Just recently, we did an amazing wedding event in Utah at Amangiri that spanned over four days."

Her biggest hope for the industry: "I would like to expand and franchise to have locations all over the world, produce VIP candlelight experiences, and increase our fingerprint in the hospitality industry. Also, [I want to] combine the timeless appeal of candles with modern technology to create cutting-edge event experiences, [and use] wax granule candles as a canvas for branding and storytelling, creating bespoke installations that reflect a company’s identity or an event’s theme."