NEW YORK—There’s no getting déjà vu here (IYKYK), because it’s not every day that a pop star uses a New York City subway station as a venue for their launch party. Olivia Rodrigo, however, partnered with the MTA to celebrate Sony Electronics’ release of its LinkBuds Fit and Open models at a former subway station on NYC’s Lower East Side.

The Bowery Street Station transformed into the “O Line”—a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed”—on Dec. 3 and 4. Three subway cars “had all Olivia Rodrigo’s tracks from her album GUTS (spilled),” according to Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner at SHADOW, pointing to the “Butterfly Content Car outfitted with 3D purple butterflies.”

Photo: BFA for Sony/Hannah Turner-Harts



It all derived from Sony’s latest LinkBuds campaign with Rodrigo, which was filmed at the New York Transit Museum in conjunction with the MTA’s limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo MetroCard. Only 50,000 cards featuring Rodrigo wearing Sony LinkBuds in her favorite color, violet, were available through Oct. 28, 2024. However, SHADOW breathed new life into the campaign with the Bowery Station takeover. And to tap further into NYC culture, “we leaned into the iconic, gritty location, with exposed brick, mosaic tile art, and vintage directional station signage, all so synonymous with NYC,” D’Attoma said.

It started just before the subway turnstiles, where a merch stand and dimensional butterfly installation took over what was once a ticket counter kiosk. There was also an “Obsessed” subway tile mosaic display, D’Attoma said, adding that like true New Yorkers, SHADOW’s greatest challenge in decking out the O Line was keeping “furry creatures” at bay. “We strategically placed rodent-deterrent products throughout our activation footprint to discourage these critters from interacting with our event space!” D’Attoma dished.

Downstairs on the subway platform, DJ Beau Cruz and DJ Kharisma mixed Rodrigo’s most popular tracks, which were overlaid with a performance by local violinist Emily Simone. As the beats thumped through the subway tunnels—with the help of Sony ULT Tower 10 speakers, of course—guests could explore retired train cars, immersing them in Rodrigo’s LinkBuds partnership. Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

Because 21-year-old Rodrigo considers herself a '90s kid at heart, as she told Hot Ones host Sean Evans, SHADOW created a photo op moment within the Butterfly Content Car with “two wall-to-wall extending mirrors,” D’Attoma explained. An accompanying fish-eye lens to snap a selfie proved to be a fitting “1990s-style content capture,” he added.

In the adjacent Amazon Music Listening Car, Sony customers and invited influencers in attendance chose LinkBuds models from a kiosk and were invited to take a seat on a subway bench “to enjoy Olivia Rodrigo tracks pre-uploaded to Sony Walkman device,” D’Attoma said. It didn’t stop there: “Sketch artists were brought in to capture guests' reactions while demoing the LinkBuds, providing attendees with memorable take-home sketches of themselves.” Photo: BFA for Sony/Hannah Turner-Harts

The third subway car, dubbed the Lounge Car, boasted purple mood lighting and star-embedded flooring reminiscent of the aesthetic of the three-time Grammy Award winner's GUTS World Tour. Inspired by the sashes Rodrigo wears in the music video for the album’s single, “Obsessed,” tarot card readings gave each attendee a “relationship style” such as “Miss On Again Off Again” or “Miss Not You It’s Me.” “Sashes aligning with each guest’s reading were then gifted as another takeaway,” D’Attoma said.