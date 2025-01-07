Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway Takeover

The pop star's new partnership with Sony LinkBuds came to life as a two-day subway takeover with '90s-inspired touchpoints, purple decor, and butterflies.

Shannon Thaler
January 7, 2025
The 'O Line' was a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed' and featured a larger-than-life mosaic installation—as all NYC subway stations do—complete with purple butterflies.
The "O Line" was a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed" and featured a larger-than-life mosaic installation—as all NYC subway stations do—complete with purple butterflies.
Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

NEW YORK—There’s no getting déjà vu here (IYKYK), because it’s not every day that a pop star uses a New York City subway station as a venue for their launch party. Olivia Rodrigo, however, partnered with the MTA to celebrate Sony Electronics’ release of its LinkBuds Fit and Open models at a former subway station on NYC’s Lower East Side. 

The Bowery Street Station transformed into the “O Line”—a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed”—on Dec. 3 and 4. Three subway cars “had all Olivia Rodrigo’s tracks from her album GUTS (spilled),” according to Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner at SHADOW, pointing to the “Butterfly Content Car outfitted with 3D purple butterflies.” 

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her partnership with Sony Electronics LinkBuds with a two-day event that transformed a retired subway station in Manhattan's Lower East Side into the 'O Line.'Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her partnership with Sony Electronics LinkBuds with a two-day event that transformed a retired subway station in Manhattan's Lower East Side into the "O Line."Photo: BFA for Sony/Hannah Turner-Harts

It all derived from Sony’s latest LinkBuds campaign with Rodrigo, which was filmed at the New York Transit Museum in conjunction with the MTA’s limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo MetroCard. Only 50,000 cards featuring Rodrigo wearing Sony LinkBuds in her favorite color, violet, were available through Oct. 28, 2024. However, SHADOW breathed new life into the campaign with the Bowery Station takeover. And to tap further into NYC culture, “we leaned into the iconic, gritty location, with exposed brick, mosaic tile art, and vintage directional station signage, all so synonymous with NYC,” D’Attoma said. 

It started just before the subway turnstiles, where a merch stand and dimensional butterfly installation took over what was once a ticket counter kiosk. There was also an “Obsessed” subway tile mosaic display, D’Attoma said, adding that like true New Yorkers, SHADOW’s greatest challenge in decking out the O Line was keeping “furry creatures” at bay. “We strategically placed rodent-deterrent products throughout our activation footprint to discourage these critters from interacting with our event space!” D’Attoma dished. 

Downstairs on the subway platform, DJ Beau Cruz and DJ Kharisma mixed Rodrigo’s most popular tracks, which were overlaid with a performance by local violinist Emily Simone. As the beats thumped through the subway tunnels—with the help of Sony ULT Tower 10 speakers, of course—guests could explore retired train cars, immersing them in Rodrigo’s LinkBuds partnership. Three retired subway train cars boasted different immersive moments. The Lounge Car, for example, offered tarot card readings.Three retired subway train cars boasted different immersive moments. The Lounge Car, for example, offered tarot card readings.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

Because 21-year-old Rodrigo considers herself a '90s kid at heart, as she told Hot Ones host Sean Evans, SHADOW created a photo op moment within the Butterfly Content Car with “two wall-to-wall extending mirrors,” D’Attoma explained. An accompanying fish-eye lens to snap a selfie proved to be a fitting “1990s-style content capture,” he added. 

In the adjacent Amazon Music Listening Car, Sony customers and invited influencers in attendance chose LinkBuds models from a kiosk and were invited to take a seat on a subway bench “to enjoy Olivia Rodrigo tracks pre-uploaded to Sony Walkman device,” D’Attoma said. It didn’t stop there: “Sketch artists were brought in to capture guests' reactions while demoing the LinkBuds, providing attendees with memorable take-home sketches of themselves.” Inspired by the sashes Rodrigo wears in the music video for “Obsessed,” guests received sashes that boasted relationship styles like “Miss On Again Off Again” based on their tarot card reading.Inspired by the sashes Rodrigo wears in the music video for “Obsessed,” guests received sashes that boasted relationship styles like “Miss On Again Off Again” based on their tarot card reading.Photo: BFA for Sony/Hannah Turner-Harts

The third subway car, dubbed the Lounge Car, boasted purple mood lighting and star-embedded flooring reminiscent of the aesthetic of the three-time Grammy Award winner's GUTS World Tour. Inspired by the sashes Rodrigo wears in the music video for the album’s single, “Obsessed,” tarot card readings gave each attendee a “relationship style” such as “Miss On Again Off Again” or “Miss Not You It’s Me.” “Sashes aligning with each guest’s reading were then gifted as another takeaway,” D’Attoma said. 

Keep scrolling for a closer look at each of the pop-up's thoughtful touchpoints... Every element of the subway nodded to the LinkBuds x Olivia Rodrigo partnership—including the stop list, which replaced destinations with the track list for GUTS.Every element of the subway nodded to the LinkBuds x Olivia Rodrigo partnership—including the stop list, which replaced destinations with the track list for GUTS.Photo: BFA for Sony/Hannah Turner-HartsAn on-site merch stand inspired by old-school subway newsstands offered T-shirts, beanies, CDs, snacks, and more.An on-site merch stand inspired by old-school subway newsstands offered T-shirts, beanies, CDs, snacks, and more.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWDJ Beau Cruz and DJ Kharisma mixed Rodrigo’s most popular tracks, which were overlaid with a performance by local violinist Emily Simone.DJ Beau Cruz and DJ Kharisma mixed Rodrigo’s most popular tracks, which were overlaid with a performance by local violinist Emily Simone.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWSony customers and influencers were invited to the event, which took place Dec. 3 and 4.Sony customers and influencers were invited to the event, which took place Dec. 3 and 4.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWA preexisting ticket counter kiosk inside the retired subway station became part of a three-dimensional butterfly installation—a nod to Rodrigo's frequent use of the creature through her music and style.A preexisting ticket counter kiosk inside the retired subway station became part of a three-dimensional butterfly installation—a nod to Rodrigo's frequent use of the creature through her music and style.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW'Our activation footprint at the Bowery Station was an out-of-service station typically reserved for film and television shoots. The space has only hosted a couple of events and live activations and has been a bit of a secret (up until now), so we knew we had to jump at the opportunity to produce an event there,' said SHADOW's Jamie D'Attoma."Our activation footprint at the Bowery Station was an out-of-service station typically reserved for film and television shoots. The space has only hosted a couple of events and live activations and has been a bit of a secret (up until now), so we knew we had to jump at the opportunity to produce an event there," said SHADOW's Jamie D'Attoma.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWWhile attendees listened to Rodrigo's music with the help of LinkBuds and Sony Walkmans on the Amazon Music Listening Car, a sketch artist was on hand to capture their reactions.While attendees listened to Rodrigo's music with the help of LinkBuds and Sony Walkmans on the Amazon Music Listening Car, a sketch artist was on hand to capture their reactions.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWEven the signs typical of a NYC subway that display station names fit the event theme.Even the signs typical of a NYC subway that display station names fit the event theme.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOW

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
In a fun, holiday-inspired touch, a Christmas tree was constructed from medicine balls.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Gymshark, Ghirardelli, J.Crew, and More
State Farm’s Closet by Bravo offered a space for attendees to peruse memorable outfits and artifacts from Bravo series, along with looks worn by Jake from State Farm. Below Deck’s Captain Sandy and Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy interacted with fans in the space.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
One of the event's major touchpoints was this curated display of PCA Skin’s hero hydration products.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Skincare Brand Activation Made Waves (Literally) with Its Water-Focused Design
Somewhere Nowhere NYC's Winter Wonderland Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Related Stories
In a fun, holiday-inspired touch, a Christmas tree was constructed from medicine balls.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Gymshark, Ghirardelli, J.Crew, and More
State Farm’s Closet by Bravo offered a space for attendees to peruse memorable outfits and artifacts from Bravo series, along with looks worn by Jake from State Farm. Below Deck’s Captain Sandy and Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy interacted with fans in the space.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
One of the event's major touchpoints was this curated display of PCA Skin’s hero hydration products.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Skincare Brand Activation Made Waves (Literally) with Its Water-Focused Design
Somewhere Nowhere NYC's Winter Wonderland Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Gymshark, Ghirardelli, J.Crew, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in December 2024.
In a fun, holiday-inspired touch, a Christmas tree was constructed from medicine balls.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
The network’s first Bravo Fan Fest in Miami invited attendees to interact with on-theme brand environments and participate in tapings of Watch What Happens Live.
State Farm’s Closet by Bravo offered a space for attendees to peruse memorable outfits and artifacts from Bravo series, along with looks worn by Jake from State Farm. Below Deck’s Captain Sandy and Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy interacted with fans in the space.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Skincare Brand Activation Made Waves (Literally) with Its Water-Focused Design
Blue hues, curated treatments, and a touch of tech turned a minimalist space into a hydration haven for PCA Skin.
One of the event's major touchpoints was this curated display of PCA Skin’s hero hydration products.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Nothing gets BizBash in the holiday groove like a festive pop-up.
Somewhere Nowhere NYC's Winter Wonderland Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
All This Mariah Carey Pop-Up Wants for Christmas Is You
The multicity experience from Virgin Hotels celebrates the 30th anniversary of the singer’s timeless classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Attendees can pose for photos with a life-size cutout of Carey at each location.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Lexus, Zappos, Nike, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in November 2024.
Host Lopez welcomed guests of the gala as they entered the immersive space, which had cinematic scenery stemming from the creative vision of Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero. During the dinner, attendees were treated to a performance of the traditional Día de Muertos folk song “La Llorona” by Isabela Merced, and a special dance performance by former Dancing with the Stars dance partners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. Grammy winner Miguel performed at the after-party, and guests watched a montage of loved ones lost during “Remember Me” from the Academy Award-winning film Coco. CAA Latino served as the event’s agency partner.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Gymshark, Ghirardelli, J.Crew, and More
Industry Insiders
6 Sports Marketing Must-Know Trends for 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway Takeover
Strategy
20 Toasty Tips for Keeping Guests Warm at Winter Events
Event Production & Fabrication
See How the San Diego Food + Wine Festival Expanded Its Reach
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Skincare Brand Took Guests on a Multisensory Journey Through Its 10-Year History
Fans got a taste of Glow Recipe’s past, present, and future at this eclectic, night market-inspired celebration of skincare and Korean culture.
“The collaboration between Glow Recipe and MKG was organic from the start,” remembered Basu. “From the very first render, MKG and Glow Recipe were aligned on how the Glow Recipe Night Market should come to life visually, and everything flowed from there.'
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Thrillist and Cheetos Turned This Escape Room Into a Cheesy, One-Handed Adventure
The playful activation invited fans to tackle quirky, real-life-inspired puzzles—with one hand “tied” by Cheetos dust.
In late October, Thrillist and Cheetos hosted a custom-made escape room at The Escape Game in Brooklyn.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Attendees at This Year’s Billboard Latin Music Week
The annual event celebrated its 35th anniversary in a new venue with three days filled with programming.
The 2024 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week took place at a new venue, The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, which allowed organizers to expand tickets sales. Over 10,000 folks attended the event.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fright Night: Peek Inside Peacock’s ‘Overnightmare’ Experience—If You Dare
The streaming platform and production company Blumhouse hosted an immersive horror movie experience that was a scary good time.
Guests were immersed into scary worlds inspired by Blumhouse-produced horror movies.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in October 2024.
Origins' Youthtopia Activation
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
CBS’s Overnight Tracker Events Immerse Guests in the Main Character’s Rugged Lifestyle
The network invited media, influencers, and fans to experience life as the show's hero, Colter Shaw, with overnight events at scenic AutoCamp locations.
CBS hosted Tracker-inspired overnight experiences in Joshua Tree (pictured) and the Catskills.
Page 1 of 131
Next Page