Inside Rosé Day LA: How This Luxe Lifestyle Event Became a Must-Attend for Brands

From over-the-top floral displays to a skydiving stunt next to a Formula 1 car, here’s how Rosé Day LA continues to raise the bar for experiential design, sponsor integration, and strategic luxury.

Claire Hoffman
July 11, 2025
Rosé Day Los Angeles took place on June 14. The event is produced by an experienced hospitality team led by Ben Biscotti of 1iota Productions; nightlife visionaries Sylvain Bitton, JT Torregiani, and David Jarrett; Tony Schubert of Event Eleven; and culinary icon Marc Forgione.
Photo: Line 8 Photography

LOS ANGELES—What started as a playful toast to the summertime sip has matured into one of LA’s most anticipated luxury lifestyle events, where brands, tastemakers, and some 4,000 guests come together for an immersive ode to all things rosé. 

Now in its fifth year, Rosé Day Los Angeles returned to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas with a mix of live music, high-end culinary experiences, wellness activations, and design-forward sponsor moments—each one meticulously curated to match the event’s flower-forward, South of France–meets–SoCal aesthetic. “With 70% of attendees identifying as female, Rosé Day takes curation seriously—especially when it comes to sponsors,' producer Ben Biscotti told BizBash. 'We’re looking for alignment across luxury, beauty, wine, spirits, fashion and lifestyle. Anything that channels that floral, elevated, South of France vibe.”“With 70% of attendees identifying as female, Rosé Day takes curation seriously—especially when it comes to sponsors," producer Ben Biscotti told BizBash. "We’re looking for alignment across luxury, beauty, wine, spirits, fashion and lifestyle. Anything that channels that floral, elevated, South of France vibe.”Photo: Line 8 Photography

“From off-season ideation to sponsor integrations, the event evolves by asking one big question: How do we elevate the experience while staying true to our soul?' he added. 'That soul is unmistakable: floral-forward, fashion-minded, female-leaning and sun-soaked. But within that frame, the possibilities are endless.'“From off-season ideation to sponsor integrations, the event evolves by asking one big question: How do we elevate the experience while staying true to our soul?" he added. "That soul is unmistakable: floral-forward, fashion-minded, female-leaning and sun-soaked. But within that frame, the possibilities are endless."Photo: Line 8 Photography“When Rosé Day first launched in 2018, it wasn’t just riding a wave—it was bottling it,” said Ben Biscotti, a co-founder of Rosé Day LA. “Rosé had become a cultural phenomenon, practically a national holiday. We wanted to bring the elegance and spirit of the South of France to Malibu, with that effortless high-end feel—but through the lens of modern American experiential.”

This year’s event delivered on that mission and more. Grammy-nominated artist Robin Thicke surprised guests with a set that included “Blurred Lines” and “Lost Without U,” while French act Kid Francescoli and rock-electronica duo Mojave Grey brought Riviera-meets-desert vibes to the main stage. The event featured live performances by Kid Francescoli (pictured), Mojave Grey, DJ Ruckus, and DJ Pookie, plus a surprise performance by Robin Thicke.The event featured live performances by Kid Francescoli (pictured), Mojave Grey, DJ Ruckus, and DJ Pookie, plus a surprise performance by Robin Thicke.Photo: Line 8 Photography

Elsewhere, a surprise skydiving performance by the Red Bull Air Force landed directly next to a full-scale Formula 1 car installation, nodding to the Rosé Day brand's recent expansion to Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix. “It was cinematic,” Biscotti remembered. The event's signature helicopter flower petal drop returned; this year also featured a Red Bull Air Force skydiving stunt.The event's signature helicopter flower petal drop returned; this year also featured a Red Bull Air Force skydiving stunt.Photo: Line 8 Photography

The skydivers landed next to a showcase of Red Bull’s Formula 1 car. 'The stunt was a nod to our latest expansion: an offshoot of Rosé Day in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix, bringing our brand’s signature elegance to Europe’s most glamorous sporting event,' explained Biscotti.The skydivers landed next to a showcase of Red Bull’s Formula 1 car. "The stunt was a nod to our latest expansion: an offshoot of Rosé Day in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix, bringing our brand’s signature elegance to Europe’s most glamorous sporting event," explained Biscotti.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyRosé Day LA’s immersive design also extended to its food and beverage programming, which continues to be a core part of the event’s identity. This year marked the debut of a partnership with HexClad, whose hybrid cookware was showcased at a series of chef-driven tasting stations. 

“Rosé Day expanded its culinary experience by partnering with HexClad—the most revolutionary cookware in the world,” Biscotti said. “Five chef-driven cooking stations created a roving, elevated tasting experience for VIP guests, showcasing restaurants as much as products.”HexClad’s culinary experience also featured interactive and stylish activations, including a vintage bus for photo opportunities and a live apparel customization station.HexClad’s culinary experience also featured interactive and stylish activations, including a vintage bus for photo opportunities and a live apparel customization station.Photo: Line 8 Photography

Biscotti and his team work closely with every brand partner to ensure that activations feel cohesive and elevated, while still offering room for creative expression. “Each partnership is treated as a co-creation. We’re deeply involved in every buildout,” he explained. “From aesthetic guidance to fabrication support, my team provides everything from mood boards to on-site integration.” 

The event’s signature floral aesthetic is guided by longtime design partner Floral Crush. “The floral theme, once strictly pastel roses, has blossomed into a wider botanical palette,” Biscotti noted.

This year represented a first-ever partnership with TAO Group Hospitality.This year represented a first-ever partnership with TAO Group Hospitality.Photo: Line 8 Photography'The floral theme, once strictly pastel roses, has blossomed into a wider botanical palette,' said Biscotti."The floral theme, once strictly pastel roses, has blossomed into a wider botanical palette," said Biscotti.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyAmong this year’s standout brand activations: Armand de Brignac’s rosé Champagne tasting, which featured an oversize 6-liter pink bottle; 11 Juillet’s Parisian café-style booth complete with bistro tables and a whimsical floral façade; and Galpin’s Aston Martin DB12 and Range Rover installations, both wrapped in bespoke florals and positioned against contrasting scenes of beach and mountain. 'Armand de Brignac, better known as Ace of Spades, created an incredible rosé Champagne tasting experience with an enormous 6-liter pink bottle at its custom-designed activation in VIP,' said Biscotti."Armand de Brignac, better known as Ace of Spades, created an incredible rosé Champagne tasting experience with an enormous 6-liter pink bottle at its custom-designed activation in VIP," said Biscotti.Photo: Line 8 Photography

11 Juliet's booth 'felt like you’d stepped into the Marais,' he added.11 Juliet's booth "felt like you’d stepped into the Marais," he added.Photo: Line 8 Photography'Galpin’s Aston Martin and Land Rover activations also stunned, juxtaposing a lavender-hued DB12 and a blush Range Rover against a dual scene of beach and mountain—florals, of course, included,' said Biscotti."Galpin’s Aston Martin and Land Rover activations also stunned, juxtaposing a lavender-hued DB12 and a blush Range Rover against a dual scene of beach and mountain—florals, of course, included," said Biscotti.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyThat same level of curation extended to the event’s new Wellness Zone, which offered guests mocktails, fitness waters, nootropics, massages, facials, and even IV drips. “We know not everyone wants to drink all day, so we curated a full suite of alternatives,” Biscotti said. “It’s about balance. Luxury isn’t just indulgence; it’s intention.”“We work closely with every brand and activation to build something cohesive and elevated,' explained Biscotti.“We work closely with every brand and activation to build something cohesive and elevated," explained Biscotti.Photo: Line 8 Photography

Of course, the event is as much a business as it is an experience, with the team focused on profitability and strategic growth. “While the event looks like fantasy, the business behind it is strategic and data driven,” Biscotti said. “We aim to be in the black—and we were this year thanks to sold-out tickets, tables, and top-tier sponsor revenue."Biscotti is quick to credit his partners, shouting out 'Floral Crush for the most exquisite floral displays; Lab Creative for their stellar fabrication; ShowPro for their excellence in lighting, audio and tech; and FormDecor and Town & Country for providing the best rentals around.'Biscotti is quick to credit his partners, shouting out "Floral Crush for the most exquisite floral displays; Lab Creative for their stellar fabrication; ShowPro for their excellence in lighting, audio and tech; and FormDecor and Town & Country for providing the best rentals around."Photo: Line 8 Photography

The team also cares deeply about feedback across all levels, he added. "KPIs go beyond sales and our bottom line. It’s also about the quality of our partnerships, the attendee experience, and the logistical precision in which we execute. We want every year to feel like the best one yet."“With each edition, we have reimagined what a luxury day party can be, balancing consistency in brand identity with year-over-year innovation that keeps loyal attendees and global brand sponsors coming back,' said Biscotti.“With each edition, we have reimagined what a luxury day party can be, balancing consistency in brand identity with year-over-year innovation that keeps loyal attendees and global brand sponsors coming back," said Biscotti.Photo: Line 8 Photography

Notable attendees included Rachel Zoe, JC Chasez, and Tristan Thompson.Notable attendees included Rachel Zoe, JC Chasez, and Tristan Thompson.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyFor Biscotti, that precision comes down to the team behind the scenes. “Events at this level don’t happen without world-class partners and collaborators,” he noted. In particular, he shouts out hospitality visionary Sylvain Bitton, designer and producer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, and the broader team of partners, including Floral Crush, Lab Creative, ShowPro, Form Decor, and Town & Country.

"Our partners and collaborators are more than just an incredible dream team; they’re part of the DNA of Rosé Day," he said.

