LOS ANGELES—What started as a playful toast to the summertime sip has matured into one of LA’s most anticipated luxury lifestyle events, where brands, tastemakers, and some 4,000 guests come together for an immersive ode to all things rosé.

Now in its fifth year, Rosé Day Los Angeles returned to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas with a mix of live music, high-end culinary experiences, wellness activations, and design-forward sponsor moments—each one meticulously curated to match the event’s flower-forward, South of France–meets–SoCal aesthetic. Photo: Line 8 Photography

Photo: Line 8 Photography “When Rosé Day first launched in 2018, it wasn’t just riding a wave—it was bottling it,” said Ben Biscotti, a co-founder of Rosé Day LA. “Rosé had become a cultural phenomenon, practically a national holiday. We wanted to bring the elegance and spirit of the South of France to Malibu, with that effortless high-end feel—but through the lens of modern American experiential.”

This year’s event delivered on that mission and more. Grammy-nominated artist Robin Thicke surprised guests with a set that included “Blurred Lines” and “Lost Without U,” while French act Kid Francescoli and rock-electronica duo Mojave Grey brought Riviera-meets-desert vibes to the main stage. Photo: Line 8 Photography

Elsewhere, a surprise skydiving performance by the Red Bull Air Force landed directly next to a full-scale Formula 1 car installation, nodding to the Rosé Day brand's recent expansion to Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix. “It was cinematic,” Biscotti remembered. Photo: Line 8 Photography

Photo: Line 8 Photography Rosé Day LA’s immersive design also extended to its food and beverage programming, which continues to be a core part of the event’s identity. This year marked the debut of a partnership with HexClad, whose hybrid cookware was showcased at a series of chef-driven tasting stations.

“Rosé Day expanded its culinary experience by partnering with HexClad—the most revolutionary cookware in the world,” Biscotti said. “Five chef-driven cooking stations created a roving, elevated tasting experience for VIP guests, showcasing restaurants as much as products.” Photo: Line 8 Photography

Biscotti and his team work closely with every brand partner to ensure that activations feel cohesive and elevated, while still offering room for creative expression. “Each partnership is treated as a co-creation. We’re deeply involved in every buildout,” he explained. “From aesthetic guidance to fabrication support, my team provides everything from mood boards to on-site integration.”

The event’s signature floral aesthetic is guided by longtime design partner Floral Crush. “The floral theme, once strictly pastel roses, has blossomed into a wider botanical palette,” Biscotti noted.

Photo: Line 8 Photography Photo: Line 8 Photography Among this year’s standout brand activations: Armand de Brignac’s rosé Champagne tasting, which featured an oversize 6-liter pink bottle; 11 Juillet’s Parisian café-style booth complete with bistro tables and a whimsical floral façade; and Galpin’s Aston Martin DB12 and Range Rover installations, both wrapped in bespoke florals and positioned against contrasting scenes of beach and mountain. Photo: Line 8 Photography

Photo: Line 8 Photography Photo: Line 8 Photography That same level of curation extended to the event’s new Wellness Zone, which offered guests mocktails, fitness waters, nootropics, massages, facials, and even IV drips. “We know not everyone wants to drink all day, so we curated a full suite of alternatives,” Biscotti said. “It’s about balance. Luxury isn’t just indulgence; it’s intention.” Photo: Line 8 Photography

Of course, the event is as much a business as it is an experience, with the team focused on profitability and strategic growth. “While the event looks like fantasy, the business behind it is strategic and data driven,” Biscotti said. “We aim to be in the black—and we were this year thanks to sold-out tickets, tables, and top-tier sponsor revenue." Photo: Line 8 Photography

The team also cares deeply about feedback across all levels, he added. "KPIs go beyond sales and our bottom line. It’s also about the quality of our partnerships, the attendee experience, and the logistical precision in which we execute. We want every year to feel like the best one yet." Photo: Line 8 Photography

Photo: Line 8 Photography For Biscotti, that precision comes down to the team behind the scenes. “Events at this level don’t happen without world-class partners and collaborators,” he noted. In particular, he shouts out hospitality visionary Sylvain Bitton, designer and producer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, and the broader team of partners, including Floral Crush, Lab Creative, ShowPro, Form Decor, and Town & Country.

"Our partners and collaborators are more than just an incredible dream team; they’re part of the DNA of Rosé Day," he said.