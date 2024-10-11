Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 16 ⌛️
This Hospital Gala Cleverly Evoked 100 Years of History—While Also Raising $12.5 Million

Mount Sinai's "Gala of the Century" used archival photos, vintage newsboys, and more to celebrate the Toronto hospital's founding in 1923—with a little help from Canadian icons Michael Bublé and Martin Short.

Claire Hoffman
October 11, 2024
Despite a yearlong postponement due to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Mount Sinai's 100th anniversary gala drew 1,800 guests.
Photo: Ryan Emberley

TORONTO—On Sept. 12, Mount Sinai’s sold-out “Gala of the Century” transformed the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts into a glamorous celebration, drawing 1,800 guests for a night where nostalgia met star power—and more than $12.5 million was raised for the hospital’s future. Attendees were treated to a fully catered reception on every level of the venue, plus VIP suites with concierge service and a gala performance featuring Michael Bublé and Martin Short. After dessert, the festivities continued with a post-reception celebration for all guests. The main reception space featured a 30-foot, backlit step-and-repeat featuring Sinai’s timeline and milestones over the 100 years. Decor, lighting, and furnishings were all anchored in Mount Sinai's signature blue branding.The main reception space featured a 30-foot, backlit step-and-repeat featuring Sinai’s timeline and milestones over the 100 years. Decor, lighting, and furnishings were all anchored in Mount Sinai's signature blue branding.Photo: Mi Productions

BT/A Advertising, the event’s lead producer and creative director, aimed to channel the glamour of the 1920s, as the hospital was founded in 1923. BT/A tapped longtime collaborators CANDICE&ALISON INC. to serve as lead design and decor partner, and the teams used every inch of the venue to their advantage. 

“The venue is stunning, so we had a great foundation,” said Barry Avrich, partner at BT/A Advertising, noting that the venue is rarely used for special events of this magnitude other than in-house programming. “Having access to such an iconic building was a true privilege," added Alison Slight, partner at CANDICE&ALISON INC. “It buzzed with energy, visible even to curious passersby.” 'The theme and positioning was developed by BT/A to transport guests back to the Roaring '20s when the Sinai Hospital opened, with cuisine, sumptuous decor and musical performances that set the scene,' said Avrich. One highlight? The main staircase was wrapped in a vintage black-and-white photograph."The theme and positioning was developed by BT/A to transport guests back to the Roaring '20s when the Sinai Hospital opened, with cuisine, sumptuous decor and musical performances that set the scene," said Avrich. One highlight? The main staircase was wrapped in a vintage black-and-white photograph.Photo: Mi ProductionsNewsboys dressed in vintage apparel also helped set the scene.Newsboys dressed in vintage apparel also helped set the scene.Photo: Ryan Emberley

The decor struck a delicate balance between nostalgia and a celebration of Sinai’s 100-year legacy. Guests were welcomed by a grand staircase wrapped in a vintage black-and-white photograph, while the hospital’s signature cobalt blue—an on-trend color choice, noted Slight—unified the decor, lighting, and furnishings, creating a sophisticated backdrop for the evening.

Additional historical touchpoints included VIP suites adorned with gold deco graphics and food stations wrapped in archival black-and-white photos. The playful presence of newsboys dressed in vintage attire added whimsy, while a 30-foot, backlit step-and-repeat showcased Sinai’s timeline and milestones. Guests were also treated to a documentary film produced by Avrich himself, further connecting them to the hospital’s rich history. Food stations were also wrapped in vintage black-and-white photographs.Food stations were also wrapped in vintage black-and-white photographs.Photo: Mi Productions

Floral arrangements were another highlight, offering a striking visual contrast. “Florals were designed with impactful white blooms to pop against the cobalt backdrop, in addition to an array of blue shades that were electrified with LED light tube accents as a subtle nod to the future,” Slight shared, adding: “Lush blue velvet soft seating was chic and refined, adding to the elegance of the space.” 'The stunning tall flower centerpieces accented the grand lobby,' said Avrich."The stunning tall flower centerpieces accented the grand lobby," said Avrich.Photo: Ryan Emberley

Despite the event's success, the team faced a significant challenge: The gala was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, 2023, but was delayed with only two weeks' notice due to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. “Keeping the team together with all of the great players and the same energy took massive work, but we delivered,” Avrich said. “This was the largest gala the venue had ever hosted, so determining the right balance of staff, catering, security, and logistics required military precision.”

That meticulous planning paid off, particularly during the evening’s performances by Canadian icons Michael Bublé and Martin Short. Avrich described the star-studded acts as “a dream come true,” while Slight added, “They were both hilarious, and filled the room with warmth and class—in true Canadian spirit!” Gala performers Michael Bublé and Martin Short were 'both so giving and beyond talented,' said Avrich.Gala performers Michael Bublé and Martin Short were "both so giving and beyond talented," said Avrich.Photo: Ryan Emberley

Reflecting on the event’s success, Avrich emphasized the importance of focusing on the guest experience rather than purely the charity or corporate objectives. “Go big or go home,” he advised. “There is now an event every day—so you better be better, bigger, and way more fun.”

Slight echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of precision and planning. “The level of precision to pull off a production of this scale with this many moving parts was a feat for all parties,” she said.

In the end, Avrich hopes attendees walked away with a deeper understanding of Mount Sinai’s remarkable legacy, starting as an inclusive hospital for Toronto's Jewish immigrants in the 1920s. (At the time of its founding, it was one of the only hospitals where Jewish doctors could practice; it was also the first hospital in Canada to offer kosher food.)

“We wanted attendees to walk away knowing more about the Sinai origin story—four women who started a hospital in the face of antisemitism,” he shared. “It was incredible to see the community come together in a huge way to support the hospital.” The gala featured a fully catered reception on every level of the venue.The gala featured a fully catered reception on every level of the venue.Photo: Ryan Emberley

VENDORS:

Event Production/Creative Direction: BT/A Advertising
Event Design: CANDICE&ALISON INC.
Venue: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
AV: Bespoke AV, Solotech
Catering: Mitzuyan Kosher Catering
Rentals: Chairman Mills, Detailz Couture Event Rentals
Draping: Curtain Call
Flowers: Forget Me Not Flowers
Printed Materials: Get Wrapped, TPH
Carpeting: Reznick Carpets
Fabrication: LaFrance Design
Staffing: Cotton Candy, Magnetic Staffing
Photography: Ryan Emberley (gala), George Pimentel (portrait studio)

