TORONTO—On Sept. 12, Mount Sinai’s sold-out “Gala of the Century” transformed the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts into a glamorous celebration, drawing 1,800 guests for a night where nostalgia met star power—and more than $12.5 million was raised for the hospital’s future. Attendees were treated to a fully catered reception on every level of the venue, plus VIP suites with concierge service and a gala performance featuring Michael Bublé and Martin Short. After dessert, the festivities continued with a post-reception celebration for all guests. Photo: Mi Productions

BT/A Advertising, the event’s lead producer and creative director, aimed to channel the glamour of the 1920s, as the hospital was founded in 1923. BT/A tapped longtime collaborators CANDICE&ALISON INC. to serve as lead design and decor partner, and the teams used every inch of the venue to their advantage.

“The venue is stunning, so we had a great foundation,” said Barry Avrich, partner at BT/A Advertising, noting that the venue is rarely used for special events of this magnitude other than in-house programming. “Having access to such an iconic building was a true privilege," added Alison Slight, partner at CANDICE&ALISON INC. “It buzzed with energy, visible even to curious passersby.” Photo: Mi Productions Photo: Ryan Emberley

The decor struck a delicate balance between nostalgia and a celebration of Sinai’s 100-year legacy. Guests were welcomed by a grand staircase wrapped in a vintage black-and-white photograph, while the hospital’s signature cobalt blue—an on-trend color choice, noted Slight—unified the decor, lighting, and furnishings, creating a sophisticated backdrop for the evening.

Additional historical touchpoints included VIP suites adorned with gold deco graphics and food stations wrapped in archival black-and-white photos. The playful presence of newsboys dressed in vintage attire added whimsy, while a 30-foot, backlit step-and-repeat showcased Sinai’s timeline and milestones. Guests were also treated to a documentary film produced by Avrich himself, further connecting them to the hospital’s rich history. Photo: Mi Productions

Floral arrangements were another highlight, offering a striking visual contrast. “Florals were designed with impactful white blooms to pop against the cobalt backdrop, in addition to an array of blue shades that were electrified with LED light tube accents as a subtle nod to the future,” Slight shared, adding: “Lush blue velvet soft seating was chic and refined, adding to the elegance of the space.” Photo: Ryan Emberley

Despite the event's success, the team faced a significant challenge: The gala was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, 2023, but was delayed with only two weeks' notice due to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. “Keeping the team together with all of the great players and the same energy took massive work, but we delivered,” Avrich said. “This was the largest gala the venue had ever hosted, so determining the right balance of staff, catering, security, and logistics required military precision.”

That meticulous planning paid off, particularly during the evening’s performances by Canadian icons Michael Bublé and Martin Short. Avrich described the star-studded acts as “a dream come true,” while Slight added, “They were both hilarious, and filled the room with warmth and class—in true Canadian spirit!” Photo: Ryan Emberley

Reflecting on the event’s success, Avrich emphasized the importance of focusing on the guest experience rather than purely the charity or corporate objectives. “Go big or go home,” he advised. “There is now an event every day—so you better be better, bigger, and way more fun.”

Slight echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of precision and planning. “The level of precision to pull off a production of this scale with this many moving parts was a feat for all parties,” she said.

In the end, Avrich hopes attendees walked away with a deeper understanding of Mount Sinai’s remarkable legacy, starting as an inclusive hospital for Toronto's Jewish immigrants in the 1920s. (At the time of its founding, it was one of the only hospitals where Jewish doctors could practice; it was also the first hospital in Canada to offer kosher food.)

“We wanted attendees to walk away knowing more about the Sinai origin story—four women who started a hospital in the face of antisemitism,” he shared. “It was incredible to see the community come together in a huge way to support the hospital.” Photo: Ryan Emberley