Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.
Subscribe now!

Peak Pampering: How e.l.f. Created a Snowy Sanctuary for Skincare

The brand's Après Ski(n) pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles were part product demo, part focus group, and all cozy-chic ski vibes.

Claire Hoffman
April 16, 2024
Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-Up
The e.l.f. Après Ski(n) pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles took on a cozy-chic aesthetic, with fun details like a ski lift photo op and snowy decor set among product displays.
Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—There’s a reason après-ski is such an enduring event theme (including at BizBash’s own networking events!). The French term for "after ski," the concept encompasses all the activities people do after a ski run—aka those cozy mountain lodge, hot chocolate, cute ski gear vibes.

One brand that had a fun take on the theme? e.l.f. Skin, which recently hosted the cleverly named, bicoastal e.l.f. Après Ski(n) pop-ups. Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpUpon arrival, guests were greeted by brand ambassadors clad in ski gear. The LA pop-up, held on a sunny day in late March, even had a snow machine.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpGuests were given a custom-branded ski lift ticket before hitting the “slopes”—aka the event's three product stations.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios“The concept of Après Ski(n) started as an idea to showcase the cold-combating effectiveness of e.l.f. Skin products by bringing the lifestyle and après-ski mindset to New York City and Los Angeles,” explained Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner at SHADOW, the creative agency behind the events. “With this theme, we created a luxury ski chalet experience that was elevated, cozy, inviting, and engaging through product education supporting the quality-focused, inclusive brand identity that is e.l.f. Skin.”

Taking over 242 Elizabeth Street in New York City in February, along with a white-box retail space at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles in March, the activations brought the cozy, chalet-in-spring idea to life via fun details like a crackling fireplace, vintage ski decor, a mountain lift photo op, and even some falling snow.

“We had so much fun with the art direction for our Après Ski(n) aesthetic,” said D’Attoma. “The attention to detail didn’t stop—from browsing through a library of crackling fire sounds to pair with our lodge fireplace; decking out each white-box space with a cozy-chic interior (including a faux fur wall); and designing e.l.f.’s take on après-ski with items that included vintage skis, a lift chair, and branded snowboards.”

But the pop-ups were more than just a pretty photo op: The brand wanted to spotlight its Holy Hydration, Blemish Breakthrough, and Suntouchables collections, and offer real moments of education and engagement for the consumers, editors, and influencers in attendance. Each collection was displayed on a dedicated pedestal highlighting collection benefits and ingredients, with e.l.f. Skin representatives standing by to talk consumers through the product collection and give educational demonstrations. Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpAfter visiting and receiving a ski lift ticket stamp from all three pedestals, guests could redeem their ticket for a gift bag containing full-size products from each collection.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by brand ambassadors clad in their best ski gear and given a custom-branded ski lift ticket before hitting the “slopes”—aka the three product stations. After visiting and receiving a ski lift ticket stamp from all three pedestals, guests could redeem their ticket for a gift bag containing full-size products from each collection.

While the two pop-ups were visually similar, D’Attoma says the team wanted to make some minor adjustments to better cater to each market’s needs and contrasting climates. “For February in NYC, we served complimentary hot cocoa from branded to-go cups and educated the consumer on winter’s impact on dry skin during peak ski season,” he noted. “And for March in LA, we brought in a snow machine, served green juice at a shotski station, and highlighted the importance of using sunscreen during spring ski season.” Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-Upe.l.f. Skin representatives were standing by to talk consumers through the product collection and give educational demonstrations.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

To D’Attoma, the activations showcased some best practices on what’s working in experiential marketing right now. “Talk with consumers, not at them,” he advised. “Consumers are often told what the product benefits are in a quick exchange to receive a sample of said product. At Après Ski(n), educational demonstrations rooted in casual conversation at each 'ski slope' allowed the brand to authentically highlight the benefits of each product with test and swatch demonstrations.”

D’Attoma noted this format created a natural dialogue for the consumer to discuss their own skin journeys, ask questions, and open up about the product they resonated with most.

“In a way, we were almost merging a pop-up experience with a focus group,” he pointed out. “By starting a dialogue centered on everyday conversations between the brand and our consumers, the pop-up provided valuable feedback to the brand team. And it established a true sense of community among e.l.f. enthusiasts."

Check out the vendors involved, and scroll down to see more fun details from the pop-ups.

VENDORS

Creative Strategy, Experiential, Media Relations & Influencer Marketing: SHADOW
Catering: Bites & Bashes
Lighting: SEP Lighting
Production Design: Mark Snelgrove
Set Design: Jianca Lazarus Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpAt the LA pop-up, a faux window showcased a ski mountain.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck StudiosInside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpBranded snowboards highlighted the three products.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck StudiosInside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpAt the New York event, a fireplace was complemented by crackling fire sounds.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck StudiosInside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpSHADOW made minor adjustments to better cater to each market’s needs and contrasting climates. For the February event in New York, for example, complimentary hot cocoa was served in branded to-go cups.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck StudiosInside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpIn LA, the team served green juice at a shotski station.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck StudiosInside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-UpGuests received e.l.f. Skin products in custom metallic gift bags.Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Branded elements included custom ski bibs and hats.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Sneak ‘Peak’ at This Cool Pop-Up From Kiehl’s
Sharpie x Paper Mate Studio
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Mariska Hargitay, who plays Benson on the show, stopped by to meet fans.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How NBC Celebrated the 25th Anniversary of 'Law & Order: SVU'
The space included AR photo booths provided by Snapchat.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
Related Stories
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jamie D’Attoma
People
2023 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jamie D’Attoma
Gray Malin partnered with retail and experiential company ASPENX to construct a South Beach, Miami-inspired scene as a celebration of the luxe après-ski culture Aspen has perfected. Dubbed 'Snow Beach,' the experience is running from Feb. 18 to March 27 during Aspen Snowmass’ 75th anniversary ski season.
Event Production & Fabrication
Gray Malin’s Mountainside Snow Beach Club Is Bringing Miami Heat to Après-Ski
The new products, which were on display at each table, included color-intensifying eye primers, eyeshadows, lipsticks, concealers, and more.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Beauty Brand’s Playful 'Party of Two'
Eye-catching graphics on the walls played on the company's name, with puns such as 'Be your best E.L.F.' and 'E.L.F. care.'
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Cosmetics Launch Transported Guests Into the "Beauty-Verse"
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Sneak ‘Peak’ at This Cool Pop-Up From Kiehl’s
The skincare brand hosted a mountainside experience in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to raise awareness about the importance sun protection year-round.
Branded elements included custom ski bibs and hats.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
For nine days this month, Austin, Texas, was blanketed with creative activations and events from brands like Prime Video, Porsche, Audible, Tide, and many more. Check out some highlights.
Sharpie x Paper Mate Studio
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How NBC Celebrated the 25th Anniversary of 'Law & Order: SVU'
The network transformed Rockefeller Plaza into a fan experience with clever nods to the iconic series and its characters.
Mariska Hargitay, who plays Benson on the show, stopped by to meet fans.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
The beverage brand partnered with Momentum Worldwide to create a bright, bold space to introduce its newest flavor, Coke Spiced.
The space included AR photo booths provided by Snapchat.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
To promote its new haircare collection, the brand hosted a science-themed event with cool interactive experiments, a giant hair-dryer, and fun F&B.
A giant working hair-dryer delivered windblown looks for a dramatic photo moment.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Spring Cleaning: This Whimsical BÉIS Pop-Up Created a Car Wash for Your Luggage
The immersive event brought the brand to consumers IRL with plenty of cheeky, squeaky-clean event ideas.
The BÉIS Wash popped up in West Hollywood Feb. 24-25.
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
Men’s Final Four Fan Fest 2024: See How Brands Stood Out Among All the Hoopla
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Trade Shows
15 Colorful Booth Designs From Natural Products Expo West 2024
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Audiovisual & Lighting
#EventInspo: 15 Stunning Lighting Design Moments We're Still Thinking About
BizBash Sports
Women's Final Four 2024: How Brands Helped Celebrate a Record-Breaking Season
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Warner Bros. hosted the U.S. premiere of the film at Lincoln Center and the American Museum of Natural History’s new wing.
'We understood the need to treat the space as a living museum exhibit, being mindful not to cause any damage,' Robino said.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cool Beans: See How Brands Engage Consumers with Clever Cafe Takeovers
Brands like Max and Timberland have turned local coffee shops into must-visit pop-ups. Read on to find out what’s brewing.
Latte Larry’s
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Going Full Glam: See How These Beauty Brands Connected with Consumers
Brands like Sol de Janeiro, Laneige, and Beyoncé’s Cécred engaged new and existing consumers with chic product launch events and fun mobile pop-ups.
The event featured a hair show with artistic styles inspired by the product packaging, a product display, and an ingredient bar.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Slack, Nat Geo, AT&T, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in February 2024.
SAG Awards After-Party, Hosted by 'People'
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
New York Fashion Week 2024: See How Brands Strutted Their Experiential Style
Brands like Cetaphil, YSL Beauty, and Adobe engaged attendees with expansive activations and designer integrations.
The most recent NYFW ran from Feb. 9-14.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
A Walk on the Wild Side: See Nat Geo’s New York Fashion Week Debut
To promote its new docu-series, QUEENS, the network hosted an innovative runway show with holographic animals strutting next to models.
The immersive runway show incorporated holographic images of the female animals featured in the series, alongside women and gender non-conforming models.
Page 1 of 125
Next Page