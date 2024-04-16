Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-Up

The e.l.f. Après Ski(n) pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles took on a cozy-chic aesthetic, with fun details like a ski lift photo op and snowy decor set among product displays.

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—There’s a reason après-ski is such an enduring event theme (including at BizBash’s own networking events!). The French term for "after ski," the concept encompasses all the activities people do after a ski run—aka those cozy mountain lodge, hot chocolate, cute ski gear vibes.

One brand that had a fun take on the theme? e.l.f. Skin, which recently hosted the cleverly named, bicoastal e.l.f. Après Ski(n) pop-ups. Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios “The concept of Après Ski(n) started as an idea to showcase the cold-combating effectiveness of e.l.f. Skin products by bringing the lifestyle and après-ski mindset to New York City and Los Angeles,” explained Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner at SHADOW, the creative agency behind the events. “With this theme, we created a luxury ski chalet experience that was elevated, cozy, inviting, and engaging through product education supporting the quality-focused, inclusive brand identity that is e.l.f. Skin.”

Taking over 242 Elizabeth Street in New York City in February, along with a white-box retail space at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles in March, the activations brought the cozy, chalet-in-spring idea to life via fun details like a crackling fireplace, vintage ski decor, a mountain lift photo op, and even some falling snow.

“We had so much fun with the art direction for our Après Ski(n) aesthetic,” said D’Attoma. “The attention to detail didn’t stop—from browsing through a library of crackling fire sounds to pair with our lodge fireplace; decking out each white-box space with a cozy-chic interior (including a faux fur wall); and designing e.l.f.’s take on après-ski with items that included vintage skis, a lift chair, and branded snowboards.”

But the pop-ups were more than just a pretty photo op: The brand wanted to spotlight its Holy Hydration, Blemish Breakthrough, and Suntouchables collections, and offer real moments of education and engagement for the consumers, editors, and influencers in attendance. Each collection was displayed on a dedicated pedestal highlighting collection benefits and ingredients, with e.l.f. Skin representatives standing by to talk consumers through the product collection and give educational demonstrations. Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by brand ambassadors clad in their best ski gear and given a custom-branded ski lift ticket before hitting the “slopes”—aka the three product stations. After visiting and receiving a ski lift ticket stamp from all three pedestals, guests could redeem their ticket for a gift bag containing full-size products from each collection.

While the two pop-ups were visually similar, D’Attoma says the team wanted to make some minor adjustments to better cater to each market’s needs and contrasting climates. “For February in NYC, we served complimentary hot cocoa from branded to-go cups and educated the consumer on winter’s impact on dry skin during peak ski season,” he noted. “And for March in LA, we brought in a snow machine, served green juice at a shotski station, and highlighted the importance of using sunscreen during spring ski season.” Photo: Sabrina Steck/Steck Studios

To D’Attoma, the activations showcased some best practices on what’s working in experiential marketing right now. “Talk with consumers, not at them,” he advised. “Consumers are often told what the product benefits are in a quick exchange to receive a sample of said product. At Après Ski(n), educational demonstrations rooted in casual conversation at each 'ski slope' allowed the brand to authentically highlight the benefits of each product with test and swatch demonstrations.”

D’Attoma noted this format created a natural dialogue for the consumer to discuss their own skin journeys, ask questions, and open up about the product they resonated with most.

“In a way, we were almost merging a pop-up experience with a focus group,” he pointed out. “By starting a dialogue centered on everyday conversations between the brand and our consumers, the pop-up provided valuable feedback to the brand team. And it established a true sense of community among e.l.f. enthusiasts."

Check out the vendors involved, and scroll down to see more fun details from the pop-ups.