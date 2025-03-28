Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
See Inside New York Botanical Garden’s 2025 Orchid Dinner—Celebrating Mexican Modernism

The Plaza’s Grand Ballroom was in full bloom for the event, which supports global plant research, conservation, and education.

Shannon Thaler
March 28, 2025
Inside the New York Botanical Garden’s 2025 Orchid Dinner
The NYBG's annual Orchid Dinner was held at The Plaza for the ninth year in a row on Feb. 27, when 370 guests descended on the iconic hotel's Grand Ballroom for a lavish evening of fundraising.
Photo: Courtesy of The New York Botanical Garden

NEW YORK—The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) hosted its annual Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel on Feb. 27 to commemorate NYBG’s Orchid Show that takes over the 250-acre National Historic Landmark each year. The show’s 2025 theme, “Mexican Modernism,” was ever-present at The Plaza—the Orchid Dinner's host for the past nine years—as 39 floral and interior design teams crafted 39 centerpieces that could only be described as vibrantly over the top. 

The displays transformed The Plaza’s Grand Ballroom into a glamorous extension of the NYBG grounds, as each orchid-centric arrangement was “inspired by the bold, multicolored designs of Mexican modernist architect Luis Barragán,” NYBG told BizBash. “Barragán was a leading force in defining Mexican modernist architecture, adapting international ideas and trends using the organic textures, bright colors, and native flora of Mexico,” the organization added.

Barragán's influences are also evident at the lush Orchid Show displays in the Bronx that are open to the public through April 27. Inside the New York Botanical Garden’s 2025 Orchid DinnerThe centerpieces were larger-than-life, orchid-centric displays that nodded to the theme of the Orchid Show at NYBG's grounds in the Bronx. This year's theme is "Mexican Modernism."Photo: Courtesy of The New York Botanical Garden

Meanwhile, the Orchid Dinner—sponsored by Hearst and VERANDA—invited 370 guests to The Plaza’s 4,800-square-foot Grand Ballroom for a lavish meal, dancing, and a private sale of rare and exotic orchids. NYBG didn’t divulge how much money the charitable evening raised, though reports from past Orchid Dinners note that the fundraiser has consistently brought in more than $800,000 to benefit NYBG's global plant research, conservation, and education initiatives.  

The Plaza offered an inaugural “NYBG Stay Package” coinciding with the dinner "to bring a stay experience inspired by the Orchid Show to life within the hotel,” said Sam Ioannidis, The Plaza’s managing director. Now available for bookings through the end of April, the exclusive experiential package includes a two-night stay at The Plaza, two tickets to NYBG’s Orchid Show, and a private golf cart ride on the NYBG grounds.  Inside the New York Botanical Garden’s 2025 Orchid DinnerGuests enjoyed a meal, dancing, and a private sale of rare and exotic orchids throughout the evening.Photo: Courtesy of The New York Botanical GardenInside the New York Botanical Garden’s 2025 Orchid DinnerBlooming displays were crafted by 39 floral and interior design teams, and all funds raised benefit NYBG's global plant research, conservation, and education initiatives.Photo: Courtesy of The New York Botanical Garden

But Ioannidis’ personal favorite element of the new package is the Orchid Afternoon Tea in The Palm Court. "It is exciting seeing our culinary team get creative with the pastry offering and pulling flavors and visual presentation inspired by this year’s exhibition theme,” he says. Guests can expect an afternoon tea menu with Mexican-inspired flavors, featuring treats like prickly pear cheesecake and nopal with tequila, apple, and Mexican vanilla cream.

In the spirit of newness, Ioannidis himself is new to The Plaza’s team. He took on the MD role at the iconic hotel in October after holding multiple management roles across the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts portfolio, bringing along his "loyal companion Flossie," a black lab, who has already "been adopted by the team as their chief morale officer."

The NYBG Stay Package is part of Ioannidis' first order of business as MD, “to continue building on The Plaza's success and to strengthen its place in the New York community,” he said. 

